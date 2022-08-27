ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carver County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
KARE 11

Minneapolis issues warning about robberies and carjackings in Midtown neighborhoods

The City of Minneapolis recently issued an update about an increase in reported robberies and carjackings in two south side neighborhoods. According to the city, the uptick in cases has affected the Ventura Village and the Midtown Phillips neighborhoods, located in Minneapolis' third police precinct, and in some instances involved armed suspects. Most the robberies happen between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to officials.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Carver County, MN
State
Minnesota State
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Carver County, MN
Crime & Safety
CBS Minnesota

"Something has to be done": Neighbors voice crime concerns after Bde Maka Ska stabbing

MINNEAPOLIS – Police say that a man in his 30s sustained a life-threatening injury in a fight that happened near Bde Maka Ska Wednesday afternoon.The fight occurred at about 1 p.m. on West Bde Maka Ska between Ivy Lane and Rose Lane. Police say the fight involved two men in their 30s. One was stabbed and taken to the hospital. The other man has been taken into custody."It was a horrific scene, it was very terrible," John Williams of Minneapolis said after witnessing the incident.Residents who lived nearby said it was alarming to hear of a stabbing in broad daylight....
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Hot 104.7

This Minnesota Pup Just Did Something No Other Dog Has Done

Talk about being a good boy: This Minnesota dog has just achieved an honor that no other dog in the country has ever won!. If you're a dog-lover, like I am, this story will hit you right in the feels. It's the story of Eebbers, who lives and works right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. And he just won a way-cool award, courtesy of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Advertising#Back To School
ccxmedia.org

Police: Brooklyn Park Officer Assaulted, Injured Responding to 911 Call

A Brooklyn Park police officer is recovering at home after he was assaulted responding to a 911 call, police said. Brooklyn Park police say officers got a call at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday from a resident who lives in the 7300 block of 78th Avenue North. The caller asked for help but didn’t indicate the problem and hung up the phone.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

Tropical birds escape from Minnesota Zoo

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — The Minnesota Zoo says three African magpie shrikes escaped from its tropics building, and zoo officials are asking the community to help bring back two birds that are still missing. The birds flew out of a door that had been mistakenly left open, according a...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
KIMT

'No longer that safe haven': Two more security scares outside Minneapolis hospitals

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital. Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, but officials say "their personal items were stolen."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
CBS Minnesota

Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin

SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota.  The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing.  Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.    Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at  218-742-9825. 
SIDE LAKE, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: On-the-run Minneapolis thief stole car with 5 kids inside

The whereabouts of a Minneapolis man wanted in connection with motor vehicle theft and kidnapping are unknown, according to new court documents. Prosecutors in Hennepin County on Monday charged Abdirahman Mohamed Farah, 22, of Minneapolis, with five counts of kidnapping and one count of motor vehicle theft in connection with an incident that unfolded on May 29 at 12th Ave. and East Lake Street.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

'There's an uneasiness:" Minneapolis health care workers concerned for their safety

MINNEAPOLIS – Some Minneapolis health care workers say they don't feel safe coming to work because of an increase in crime in the surrounding area. On Friday, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct in recent weeks. The precinct includes several major healthcare facilities like Children's Minnesota and Abbott Northwestern Hospital."I used to park on the street, I was, you know, a little more easy on that. But now I try to park closest to the door, but even then, stuff's happening in our parking ramps, even coming into the emergency...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Dog is dead after attacking owners, leaves one in hospital

HASTINGS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman has been transported to the hospital after a vicious Pitbull attack that took place Tuesday evening. Officials say the dog bit the woman’s daughter and when the woman got involved, the Pitbull then attacked the mother, which lead to the daughter calling 911.
HASTINGS, MN
Bring Me The News

Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America

Prosecutors on Monday charged a 28-year-old Woodbury man accused of committing an armed robbery inside Mall of America with an AR-15-style rifle on Friday. Cartier Troy Alexander faces three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court in connection with two incidents at the mall and another at a Minneapolis pawn shop the same day.
WOODBURY, MN
Hot 104.7

WATCH: Minnesota Police Cruiser Traveling 100+ MPH; T-Bones Car

The brotherhood that police officers have is a strong bond. When one officer is in trouble, they all come to the rescue. That was the case in the Twin Cities suburb of Blaine, Minnesota. An "officer needs help" call went out and a Spring Lake Park Police officer put the pedal down on his Dodge Charger patrol car in an effort to help. The video below shows what happened next.
BLAINE, MN
Kat Kountry 105

Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County

If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you're now breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Poughkeepsie, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy