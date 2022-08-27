Read full article on original website
Abducted woman saved by strangers at convenience store
Workers at Casey’s General Store in Cannon Falls may have saved the life of a woman who was abducted by a stranger in the Twin Cities. Store workers offered the woman help when she was able to get away from the abductor.
Abducted Shakopee baby found safe in Wisconsin, non-custodial mother in custody
The 9-month-old baby who was allegedly abducted by his non-custodial mother from the Scott County Government Center on Tuesday has been found safe. Scott County Sheriff Luke Hennen announced the suspect, 24-year-old Zenitra Lee, and the 9-month-old boy, identified as Jahki Forester, were found just after 5 a.m. Wednesday in Hager City, Wisconsin.
Man assaulted, held hostage in Brooklyn Park
A man was assaulted and held hostage at a home in Brooklyn Park early Wednesday morning. Officers with the Brooklyn Park Police Department were notified by a homeowner living on the 7900 block of Brunswick Ave. N. that they heard noises coming from their roof just before 2 a.m. When...
Minneapolis issues warning about robberies and carjackings in Midtown neighborhoods
The City of Minneapolis recently issued an update about an increase in reported robberies and carjackings in two south side neighborhoods. According to the city, the uptick in cases has affected the Ventura Village and the Midtown Phillips neighborhoods, located in Minneapolis' third police precinct, and in some instances involved armed suspects. Most the robberies happen between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m., according to officials.
"Something has to be done": Neighbors voice crime concerns after Bde Maka Ska stabbing
MINNEAPOLIS – Police say that a man in his 30s sustained a life-threatening injury in a fight that happened near Bde Maka Ska Wednesday afternoon.The fight occurred at about 1 p.m. on West Bde Maka Ska between Ivy Lane and Rose Lane. Police say the fight involved two men in their 30s. One was stabbed and taken to the hospital. The other man has been taken into custody."It was a horrific scene, it was very terrible," John Williams of Minneapolis said after witnessing the incident.Residents who lived nearby said it was alarming to hear of a stabbing in broad daylight....
Dog mauling mother in front of daughter shot dead by police in Hastings
A dog was fatally shot after it attacked a mother and daughter at their home in Hastings on Tuesday. The two were treated for their injuries following the attack, though specific injuries have not been revealed by authorities. The Hastings Police Department says the dog attack happened at about 5:30...
This Minnesota Pup Just Did Something No Other Dog Has Done
Talk about being a good boy: This Minnesota dog has just achieved an honor that no other dog in the country has ever won!. If you're a dog-lover, like I am, this story will hit you right in the feels. It's the story of Eebbers, who lives and works right here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. And he just won a way-cool award, courtesy of the Transportation Security Administration (TSA).
Scott County Sheriff: Infant, woman accused of abducting him both found safe
The Scott County Sheriff reported Wednesday morning that 9-month old Jahki Forester who was abducted on Tuesday had been found safe, along with his mother. It’s unclear where the two were found after they were last spotted in Shakopee.
Police: Brooklyn Park Officer Assaulted, Injured Responding to 911 Call
A Brooklyn Park police officer is recovering at home after he was assaulted responding to a 911 call, police said. Brooklyn Park police say officers got a call at around 1:30 a.m. Saturday from a resident who lives in the 7300 block of 78th Avenue North. The caller asked for help but didn’t indicate the problem and hung up the phone.
Tropical birds escape from Minnesota Zoo
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — The Minnesota Zoo says three African magpie shrikes escaped from its tropics building, and zoo officials are asking the community to help bring back two birds that are still missing. The birds flew out of a door that had been mistakenly left open, according a...
Police searching for missing 10-month-old baby in Carver County
(FOX 9) - A public safety alert has been sent to residents in Carver County for a missing 10-month-old boy on Tuesday. According to the alert, the missing child is a Black boy with black hair who was last wearing a red Mickey Mouse onesie. Authorities are also looking for...
'No longer that safe haven': Two more security scares outside Minneapolis hospitals
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital. Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, but officials say "their personal items were stolen."
Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin
SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing. Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at 218-742-9825.
Minnesota bail fund promoted by Kamala Harris freed convict now charged with murder
A bail fund backed by Vice President Kamala Harris sprung a convicted criminal who allegedly killed his nemesis over a “beef” he had with the man. Harris promoted the far-left Minnesota Freedom Fund amid the George Floyd-related riots in 2020 that saw parts of Minneapolis burn. Harris encouraged...
Charges: On-the-run Minneapolis thief stole car with 5 kids inside
The whereabouts of a Minneapolis man wanted in connection with motor vehicle theft and kidnapping are unknown, according to new court documents. Prosecutors in Hennepin County on Monday charged Abdirahman Mohamed Farah, 22, of Minneapolis, with five counts of kidnapping and one count of motor vehicle theft in connection with an incident that unfolded on May 29 at 12th Ave. and East Lake Street.
'There's an uneasiness:" Minneapolis health care workers concerned for their safety
MINNEAPOLIS – Some Minneapolis health care workers say they don't feel safe coming to work because of an increase in crime in the surrounding area. On Friday, Minneapolis police said they have seen a rise in robberies and carjackings in the 3rd Precinct in recent weeks. The precinct includes several major healthcare facilities like Children's Minnesota and Abbott Northwestern Hospital."I used to park on the street, I was, you know, a little more easy on that. But now I try to park closest to the door, but even then, stuff's happening in our parking ramps, even coming into the emergency...
Dog is dead after attacking owners, leaves one in hospital
HASTINGS, Minn. (Valley News Live) - A woman has been transported to the hospital after a vicious Pitbull attack that took place Tuesday evening. Officials say the dog bit the woman’s daughter and when the woman got involved, the Pitbull then attacked the mother, which lead to the daughter calling 911.
Woodbury man charged with armed robbery at Mall of America
Prosecutors on Monday charged a 28-year-old Woodbury man accused of committing an armed robbery inside Mall of America with an AR-15-style rifle on Friday. Cartier Troy Alexander faces three counts of first-degree aggravated robbery in Hennepin County District Court in connection with two incidents at the mall and another at a Minneapolis pawn shop the same day.
WATCH: Minnesota Police Cruiser Traveling 100+ MPH; T-Bones Car
The brotherhood that police officers have is a strong bond. When one officer is in trouble, they all come to the rescue. That was the case in the Twin Cities suburb of Blaine, Minnesota. An "officer needs help" call went out and a Spring Lake Park Police officer put the pedal down on his Dodge Charger patrol car in an effort to help. The video below shows what happened next.
Smoking In Your Own Car Now Illegal in One Minnesota County
If you light up-- even in your own vehicle-- you're now breaking the law in one Minnesota county. I'll preface this by saying I don't smoke, and never have. But even I was a little surprised how far one new law went when it comes to prohibiting places you can legally smoke-- like inside your own car.
