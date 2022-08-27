Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why Have Walmart Locations Closed in 2022, and What Are Expectations For the Future?Joel EisenbergLouisville, KY
St. Jude Parish’s Annual Italian Festival Is A Four-Day Event For Family And FriendsFlorence CarmelaMonroe, CT
Fairfield County's Own John Mayer Raises Money For Montana Flood ReliefFlorence CarmelaFairfield County, CT
Spend The Day With Your Pup At These Dog-Friendly BeachesFlorence CarmelaWestport, CT
Related
Eyewitness News
Man in critical condition after shooting in Hartford
HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 2pm today, Hartford Police officers responded to the area of Oakland Terrace on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, a victim was located with gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim, a male in his twenties, was transported to an area hospital...
Eyewitness News
Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WFSB) - Five teenagers from New Britain were involved in a car accident on Sunday, one sustaining a serious injury. Driver Vincente Pablo Estrada was in the left lane of Route 72 when he lost control of the vehicle and struck a guardrail on the left shoulder.
Eyewitness News
Man dies, two people injured in Waterbury lounge shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Police say they were called to the lounge around 1:55 am for a shots fired complaint. “Oh I hear gunshots all the time,” said Danielle Davis, Waterbury resident.
Eyewitness News
State police release Labor Day weekend statistics for crashes, violations
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police released enforcement statistics for the Labor Day holiday weekend. As of Monday morning, troopers responded to nearly 5,000 calls for help and 275 crashes. State police said the numbers reflected a time period from 12 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 2 to 7 a.m. on...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Eyewitness News
Police search for parent who struck security guard at Simsbury High School
SIMSBURY, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a parent who struck a security guard at Simsbury High School on Friday. Authorities said officers were at the school waiting for the parent. The parent was upset over an incident involving their child. Police said officers were talking to the...
Eyewitness News
Storm drain grates stolen in Hamden
HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after storm drain grates were stolen in Hamden. Authorities said multiple grates have been stolen around town over the past few weeks. The thefts hurt the town financially and are dangerous to anyone walking or driving near the drains, police said. Authorities...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Man arrested for shooting teen in Manchester
Hartford Public Library receives nearly $500,000 grant to assist immigrant communities. A new grant is going to assist the Hartford Public Library teach smart financial habits to immigrant communities. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Haddam Neck Fair is happening this weekend!. Updated: 6 hours ago. First person tests positive for...
Eyewitness News
Police respond to multiple crashes over Labor Day Weekend
GAME OF THE WEEK: Windham @ E.O. Smith, East Hartford @ Maloney, Platt @ Berlin. Channel 3's Game of the Week nominees for the week of Sept. 5 include Windham @ E.O. Smith, East Hartford @ Maloney, and Platt @ Berlin. Heavy rain, possible flash flooding to affect holiday travel.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eyewitness News
West Hartford police search for suspect after armed robbery at Whole Foods Market
WEST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a suspect after an armed robbery at a Whole Foods Market in West Hartford. Authorities said it happened Thursday at the Whole Foods on Raymond Road. Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call West Hartford police. Stay...
Eyewitness News
TRENDING NOW: Dog won't share, girl dances at Woodstock Fair, East Lyme black squirrel
GAME OF THE WEEK: Windham @ E.O. Smith, East Hartford @ Maloney, Platt @ Berlin. Channel 3's Game of the Week nominees for the week of Sept. 5 include Windham @ E.O. Smith, East Hartford @ Maloney, and Platt @ Berlin. Heavy rain, possible flash flooding to affect holiday travel.
Eyewitness News
Fire underway on Audubon Avenue, multiple crews working
Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police.
Eyewitness News
New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots today. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Eyewitness News
Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday
Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. CT reports first human case of West Nile virus...
Eyewitness News
Multiple crews battled massive fire in Newington
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire blazed through a family’s home for hours before crews were able to contain it. The home is seriously damaged. Part of Audubon Avenue was blocked off while the fire raged. The fire became so hot and massive, it melted parts of three other...
Eyewitness News
Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day
Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police.
Eyewitness News
MORNING BUSINESS REPORT: Union membership declines, yet workers continue to organize
GAME OF THE WEEK: Windham @ E.O. Smith, East Hartford @ Maloney, Platt @ Berlin. Channel 3's Game of the Week nominees for the week of Sept. 5 include Windham @ E.O. Smith, East Hartford @ Maloney, and Platt @ Berlin. Heavy rain, possible flash flooding to affect holiday travel.
Eyewitness News
CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season
(WFSB) - State health officials reported the first human case of West Nile virus in Connecticut this year. The Department of Public Health said a man from New Haven County contracted the virus. He is between the age of 70 and 79. The man was hospitalized the first week of...
Eyewitness News
Family Friday: Labor Day weekend events
(WFSB) - A long holiday weekend means even more time to spend exploring the state. And there’s so much to do as we get ready to send off summer. 4 acres with designs featuring the Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts & more. Ticket Entry times every hour. Saturdays and...
Eyewitness News
Haddam Neck Fair starts today!
CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season. The Department of Public Health said a man from New Haven County contracted the virus. He is between the age of 70 and 79. Updated: 4 hours ago. Many people are taking advantage of Labor Day weekend for some...
Eyewitness News
Heavy rain, possible flash flooding to affect holiday travel
GAME OF THE WEEK: Windham @ E.O. Smith, East Hartford @ Maloney, Platt @ Berlin. Channel 3's Game of the Week nominees for the week of Sept. 5 include Windham @ E.O. Smith, East Hartford @ Maloney, and Platt @ Berlin. Man in critical condition after shooting in Hartford. Updated:...
Comments / 0