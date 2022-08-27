ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansonia, CT

Eyewitness News

Man in critical condition after shooting in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - At around 2pm today, Hartford Police officers responded to the area of Oakland Terrace on a report of a person shot. Upon arrival, a victim was located with gunshot wounds, according to police. The victim, a male in his twenties, was transported to an area hospital...
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Man dies, two people injured in Waterbury lounge shooting

WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - Waterbury Police say they are investigating a homicide at the Lit Ultra Lounge on West Main Street. Police say they were called to the lounge around 1:55 am for a shots fired complaint. “Oh I hear gunshots all the time,” said Danielle Davis, Waterbury resident.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Storm drain grates stolen in Hamden

HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) – Police are investigating after storm drain grates were stolen in Hamden. Authorities said multiple grates have been stolen around town over the past few weeks. The thefts hurt the town financially and are dangerous to anyone walking or driving near the drains, police said. Authorities...
HAMDEN, CT
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Man arrested for shooting teen in Manchester

Hartford Public Library receives nearly $500,000 grant to assist immigrant communities. A new grant is going to assist the Hartford Public Library teach smart financial habits to immigrant communities. Updated: 6 hours ago. The Haddam Neck Fair is happening this weekend!. Updated: 6 hours ago. First person tests positive for...
MANCHESTER, CT
Eyewitness News

Police respond to multiple crashes over Labor Day Weekend

GAME OF THE WEEK: Windham @ E.O. Smith, East Hartford @ Maloney, Platt @ Berlin. Channel 3's Game of the Week nominees for the week of Sept. 5 include Windham @ E.O. Smith, East Hartford @ Maloney, and Platt @ Berlin. Heavy rain, possible flash flooding to affect holiday travel.
EAST HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Fire underway on Audubon Avenue, multiple crews working

Fire underway in Newington, multiple crews working. The fire impacted four homes, including the one where it started, according to the Newington Fire Department. Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots today. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Crash in New Britain shut down highway on Saturday

CT reports first human case of West Nile virus...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
Eyewitness News

Multiple crews battled massive fire in Newington

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WFSB) - A fire blazed through a family’s home for hours before crews were able to contain it. The home is seriously damaged. Part of Audubon Avenue was blocked off while the fire raged. The fire became so hot and massive, it melted parts of three other...
NEWINGTON, CT
Eyewitness News

Moviegoers take advantage of special deals on National Cinema Day

Accident involving teens under investigation in New Britain: Police.
WATERBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

CT reports first human case of West Nile virus this season

(WFSB) - State health officials reported the first human case of West Nile virus in Connecticut this year. The Department of Public Health said a man from New Haven County contracted the virus. He is between the age of 70 and 79. The man was hospitalized the first week of...
NEW HAVEN COUNTY, CT
Eyewitness News

Family Friday: Labor Day weekend events

(WFSB) - A long holiday weekend means even more time to spend exploring the state. And there’s so much to do as we get ready to send off summer. 4 acres with designs featuring the Mad Hatter, Queen of Hearts & more. Ticket Entry times every hour. Saturdays and...
WOODBURY, CT
Eyewitness News

Haddam Neck Fair starts today!

Many people are taking advantage of Labor Day weekend for some...
HADDAM, CT
Eyewitness News

Heavy rain, possible flash flooding to affect holiday travel

Man in critical condition after shooting in Hartford. Updated:...
EAST HARTFORD, CT

