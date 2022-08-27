ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

longfellownokomismessenger.com

What happens if you remove I-94?

What happens if Interstate 94 is removed between St. Paul and Minneapolis?. Our Streets Minneapolis is leading the conversation to rethink I-94 and consider various options. They point out that the people who live in the corridor are the least likely to own a car and drive along I-94, and yet they are the ones being harmed by the pollution.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

15,000 Minnesota nurses plan to strike starting Sept. 12

MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday that thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth area intend to walk off the job for three days later this month after issuing a 10-day notice to strike. "It is with heavy hearts that we take this action," MNA...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Fire damages historic Stevens House in Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — A piece of Minneapolis history suffered significant damage from an overnight fire Tuesday. Park Board spokesperson Dawn Sommers confirms that Minneapolis fire crews were called to the John H. Stevens House in Minnehaha Park just before 5 a.m. on reports of a fire. Sommers reports that the...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Tropical birds escape from Minnesota Zoo

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — The Minnesota Zoo says three African magpie shrikes escaped from its tropics building, and zoo officials are asking the community to help bring back two birds that are still missing. The birds flew out of a door that had been mistakenly left open, according a...
APPLE VALLEY, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota farm seeks title of world's largest corn maze

FOLEY, Minnesota — Stretching 110 acres, the Stoney Brook Farms corn maze in central Minnesota might be one of the largest in the world. The third generation vegetable farm has fed Minnesotans for years, and now they’re hoping to entertain them. The Chmielewski family started the maze six years ago. It was mother nature that led them to try to grow the largest maze in the world.
FOLEY, MN
KARE 11

Bogaerts' grand slam backs Wacha, Red Sox beat Twins 6-5

MINNEAPOLIS — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, J.D. Martinez also homered to back Michael Wacha’s strong start for Boston and the Red Sox held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Wednesday night. Bogaerts and Martinez went deep during a five-run...
BOSTON, MA
'No longer that safe haven': Two more security scares outside Minneapolis hospitals

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital. Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, but officials say "their personal items were stolen."
KARE 11

5 people shot in Minneapolis Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — According to Minneapolis police, five people were hurt in three shootings on Wednesday. Officers responded to call for aid around 6:30 p.m. in the area around Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street West. When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman with non-life threatening...
CBS Minnesota

Security guards at Abbott Northwestern exchange gunfire with suspect

MINNEAPOLIS -- One person is in custody after an exchange of gunfire outside Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis overnight.According to Minneapolis police, the shooting occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday between hospital security and an "unwanted person on the property." The suspect left the scene following the shooting, but was later located and arrested, police said. A gun was also recovered. RELATED: 'There's an uneasiness:" Minneapolis health care workers concerned for their safetyThe hospital said security guards encountered an armed man "who they observed to be under the influence of a controlled substance" on campus. A window of the Courage Kenny...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

HUD investment will make homes in Minnesota safer for seniors

MINNEAPOLIS -- The U.S. government is helping more Minnesota seniors stay in their homes. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge made a trip to Minneapolis Monday to announce a $15 million investment to the nationwide initiative Housing Modification Program to help seniors age in place. It comes at a critical time as in the Twin Cities and across the country seniors are the fastest growing population among a growing shortage for affordable housing. That's leaving seniors with a tough decision: to sell their homes or try and find the money to make modifications...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin

SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota.  The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing.  Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.    Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at  218-742-9825. 
SIDE LAKE, MN
KARE 11

KARE 11

Minneapolis, MN
Minneapolis and St. Paul local news

 https://www.kare11.com/

