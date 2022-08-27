Read full article on original website
What happens if you remove I-94?
What happens if Interstate 94 is removed between St. Paul and Minneapolis?. Our Streets Minneapolis is leading the conversation to rethink I-94 and consider various options. They point out that the people who live in the corridor are the least likely to own a car and drive along I-94, and yet they are the ones being harmed by the pollution.
At the Minnesota State Fair, women's teams connect with fans and potential players
MINNEAPOLIS — With tens of thousands of people visiting the Minnesota State Fair over the course of 12 days, local women's sports teams are using the Great Minnesota Get-Together as an opportunity to connect with fans and potential players. Inside Fan Central off of Dan Patch Drive and Underwood...
15,000 Minnesota nurses plan to strike starting Sept. 12
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Nurses Association announced Thursday that thousands of nurses in the Twin Cities and Duluth area intend to walk off the job for three days later this month after issuing a 10-day notice to strike. "It is with heavy hearts that we take this action," MNA...
Fire damages historic Stevens House in Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS — A piece of Minneapolis history suffered significant damage from an overnight fire Tuesday. Park Board spokesperson Dawn Sommers confirms that Minneapolis fire crews were called to the John H. Stevens House in Minnehaha Park just before 5 a.m. on reports of a fire. Sommers reports that the...
Tropical birds escape from Minnesota Zoo
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — The Minnesota Zoo says three African magpie shrikes escaped from its tropics building, and zoo officials are asking the community to help bring back two birds that are still missing. The birds flew out of a door that had been mistakenly left open, according a...
Minnesota farm seeks title of world's largest corn maze
FOLEY, Minnesota — Stretching 110 acres, the Stoney Brook Farms corn maze in central Minnesota might be one of the largest in the world. The third generation vegetable farm has fed Minnesotans for years, and now they’re hoping to entertain them. The Chmielewski family started the maze six years ago. It was mother nature that led them to try to grow the largest maze in the world.
Bogaerts' grand slam backs Wacha, Red Sox beat Twins 6-5
MINNEAPOLIS — Xander Bogaerts hit a grand slam and drove in five runs, J.D. Martinez also homered to back Michael Wacha’s strong start for Boston and the Red Sox held on to beat the Minnesota Twins 6-5 on Wednesday night. Bogaerts and Martinez went deep during a five-run...
'A new Max': Maple Grove student-athlete shows determination on and off field
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. — The high school football season in Minnesota kicks off Thursday night, which marks a new beginning for teams, players, coaches and fans. And when Max Kennedy, No. 79, takes the field for Maple Grove, some may not recognize him at all. This is not a...
Best Place to Live in Minnesota? This Magazine Says So
Money magazine has come out with their list of 'Best Places to Live in America,' and a Minnesota town has come in at number one. Woodbury, Minnesota comes it a respectable #29 in the nation, and Rosemount, MN landed at #32 among the fifty best places. including about 1,300 total...
KIMT
'No longer that safe haven': Two more security scares outside Minneapolis hospitals
MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota (WCCO) -- Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis was put on lockdown Monday afternoon following another armed robbery outside the hospital. Hospital officials say someone was "robbed at gunpoint while sitting inside their vehicle which was parked near our Minneapolis hospital." The victim wasn't hurt, but officials say "their personal items were stolen."
Man missing after leaving northern Minnesota cabin, failing to arrive home
A public appeal has been issued to find a 72-year-old man who has gone missing in northern Minnesota. James Frederick Napoli, 72, of Zimmerman, was last seen at his cabin on Sturgeon Road in Side Lake, north of Hibbing at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Family members said he'd planned to leave...
Former Gopher coach Jerry Kill returns to the U of M for football opener
MINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Gophers football team kicks off their home opener at Huntington Bank Stadium at 8 p.m. Thursday. They are taking on New Mexico State, coached by former Gophers coach, Jerry Kill. Kill left the Gophers mid-season in 2015 for health reasons. He said the move crushed...
5 people shot in Minneapolis Wednesday
MINNEAPOLIS — According to Minneapolis police, five people were hurt in three shootings on Wednesday. Officers responded to call for aid around 6:30 p.m. in the area around Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street West. When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman with non-life threatening...
Gordon's slam, 6 RBIs lead Twins to 10-5 win over Red Sox
MINNEAPOLIS — Nick Gordon hit his first-ever grand slam and drove in a career-high six runs, Jake Cave and Gary Sánchez also homered, and the Minnesota Twins beat the Boston Red Sox 10-5 on Tuesday night. Gordon lined a two-run double in the first inning and followed with...
This ‘Unexpected’ Minnesota Saddle Shop Is Closing After 115 Years
When you think about seeing a saddle shop, you are more than likely going to find it in a more rural setting, right? That isn't the case for this Minnesota saddle shop as it's located in the heart of Minneapolis, and sadly after 115 years they just announced that they were closing their doors.
Two months into new THC law, focus is renewed on keeping edibles away from kids
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, Minn. — The staff at "Love Is An Ingredient" in Columbia Heights has stayed busy this summer, to say the least. "We've seen a lot more customers," CEO Mason Alt said. "That's for darn sure." Since Minnesota legalized hemp-derived THC products July 1, Alt estimates that he's...
Security guards at Abbott Northwestern exchange gunfire with suspect
MINNEAPOLIS -- One person is in custody after an exchange of gunfire outside Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis overnight.According to Minneapolis police, the shooting occurred shortly before 3:30 a.m. Monday between hospital security and an "unwanted person on the property." The suspect left the scene following the shooting, but was later located and arrested, police said. A gun was also recovered. RELATED: 'There's an uneasiness:" Minneapolis health care workers concerned for their safetyThe hospital said security guards encountered an armed man "who they observed to be under the influence of a controlled substance" on campus. A window of the Courage Kenny...
Delta pilots plan picket Labor Day weekend, call for contract changes
MINNEAPOLIS — Friday, Delta airlines pilots who are part of the Air Line Pilots Association (ALPA) will picket at seven Delta hubs across the US, including MSP airport. ALPA members will protest "protracted contract negotiations." This is the third picketing event held at MSP since April. In a release,...
HUD investment will make homes in Minnesota safer for seniors
MINNEAPOLIS -- The U.S. government is helping more Minnesota seniors stay in their homes. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge made a trip to Minneapolis Monday to announce a $15 million investment to the nationwide initiative Housing Modification Program to help seniors age in place. It comes at a critical time as in the Twin Cities and across the country seniors are the fastest growing population among a growing shortage for affordable housing. That's leaving seniors with a tough decision: to sell their homes or try and find the money to make modifications...
Help sought finding 72-year-old man last seen at northern Minnesota cabin
SIDE LAKE, Minn. -- Authorities are asking the public's help in finding a 72-year-old man last seen over the weekend in northern Minnesota. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says that James Napoli, of Zimmerman, was last seen Sunday evening at his cabin in Side Lake, which about 25 miles north of Hibbing. Napoli had planned to return to his central Minnesota home on Monday, but relatives contacted authorities when he didn't arrive in Zimmerman. After hearing from family, St. Louis County deputies checked Napoli's cabin, but he was not there. Neither was his car, a white 2021 Honda Ridgeline with a Minnesota license plate reading "GEB-389." Napoli is described as standing 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 195 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. Anyone with information on Napoli's whereabout is asked to call St. Louis County dispatch at 218-742-9825.
