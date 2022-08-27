ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tellico Village, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvlt.tv

Vandals damage criticized construction site, reward offered for an arrest

Knox County Schools has an official deadline for when teachers need to finish cataloging their classroom libraries- the end of the school year. A man who claimed to be a passenger in the car that crashed into the front of Sweet P’s earlier this month has been charged as the driver, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

Man taken into custody following disturbance at West Knoxville apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Charges are pending after a Knoxville man fired gunshots Tuesday morning in his apartment in a disturbance that authorities say started as a landlord-tenant "dispute," according to the Knoxville Police Department. The incident happened on Brentway Circle in West Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesman...
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Loudon County, TN
Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Loudon, TN
County
Loudon County, TN
City
Tellico Village, TN
Loudon County, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Accidents
WBIR

Authorities looking for man last seen leaving work in Maryville Monday night

MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said they were asking for help to find a man last seen Monday at around 8:30 p.m. as he left work. They said Robert Kitzmiller left work at Newell Brands in Maryville to get a friend dinner from a Cook Out restaurant and take it to McGhee Tyson Airport. They said he was seen backing out of his parking space but never arrived at the airport.
MARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

KPD: Public's help needed in locating missing 21-year-old

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 21-year-old from Florida, according to a tweet from the department. Harry Lebkuecher is from Clermont, Florida but was last seen around 7:30 a.m. at Central Baptist of Bearden on Deane Hill Drive Tuesday, KPD said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Tenant in custody after argument and shooting at Knoxville apartment

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A resident in Knoxville was taken into custody after an argument in an apartment complex on Brentway Circle Tuesday. Knoxville Police Department said they responded to a landlord and tenant dispute at an apartment at 100 Brentway Circle. KPD added when they came to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Lcso#Tanasi Clubhouse#Tanasi Country Club
wvlt.tv

Knoxville man arrested for carjacking using AR-15, report says

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested for an armed carjacking that took place in 2020 Tuesday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. According to the report, the victim, an unidentified woman, was leaving The Bricks on Magnolia Avenue around 1 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2020 when Demetrius Ross, 43, threatened to take her car and drive it to Atlanta.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Police: Prank caller threatens to harm three staff members at Alcoa school

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Alcoa schools were in lockdown Wednesday after a caller threatened multiple staff members, according to the Alcoa Police Department. A prank call that threatened bodily harm to three staff members was made to the front office of Alcoa Middle School, officials said. Therefore, out of caution, Alcoa Intermediate and Middle Schools were placed on a soft lockdown.
ALCOA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvlt.tv

Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville Tennessee

Knox County Schools has an official deadline for when teachers need to finish cataloging their classroom libraries- the end of the school year. A man who claimed to be a passenger in the car that crashed into the front of Sweet P’s earlier this month has been charged as the driver, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WYSH AM 1380

The city of Clinton is hiring!

The city of Clinton is hiring for a variety of positions. The Clinton Fire Department is in search of firefighters and the Clinton Police Department is seeking POST-certified police officers. There are numerous positions in the Recreation Department, including Aquatics Coordinator, Recreation Manager, Grounds & Facilities Maintenance workers, and Lifeguard. The city is also in search of a Maintenance Assistant in the Public Works Department.
CLINTON, TN
crossvillenews1st.com

CROSSVILLE WOMAN CATCHES LUCKY BREAK WHEN WARRANT FROM MARSHALL COUNTY NOT EXECUTED

Last Thursday at around 9 pm. A Crossville police cruiser. was patrolling Miller Avenue when the officer observed a gray Nissan Altima that did not have working tag lights. He made a traffic stop on the vehicle in front of Summitt Auto. Upon speaking to driver Traci Beavers, she informed him that she did not have a driver’s license or insurance for the vehicle.
CROSSVILLE, TN
WBIR

TBI: 17-year-old girl found dead in Caryville house

CARYVILLE, Tenn. — State and local authorities are looking into why a 17-year-old girl died in a Caryville home, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Kimber Wilson was found dead Tuesday morning in a home in the 100 block of Tennessee Street, the TBI said. Wilson's body has...
CARYVILLE, TN
WBIR

Loudon County Sheriff retiring after 32 years of leadership

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — After 32 years of leadership with Sheriff Timothy Guider, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office is getting someone new to lead it. Guider is retiring and is planning to spend the next chapter of his life with his family, according to a release from LCSO, and he planned to work on home improvement projects and play more golf. He said he would miss working with the community.
LOUDON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Bearden Middle School evacuated for natural gas leak

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bearden Middle School was evacuated Tuesday morning after Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a natural gas leak, department officials said. “All children are safe at this time. The building has been evacuated as a precaution,” KFD officials said. After securing the leak, crews double...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy