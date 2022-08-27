Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A World War II train car is converted into a luxurious Smoky Mountains vacation rentalEllen EastwoodMaryville, TN
Tennessee Man Vanished While On A Phone Call With His SisterThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedClinton, TN
The mystery of America's "Lost Sea" is that no one knows how large it really isAnita DurairajSweetwater, TN
Five charming small towns in Tennessee that are considered a must-visitJoe MertensTennessee State
Major discount grocery chain opening another new location in Tennessee on August 10thKristen WaltersAthens, TN
Related
People in Knoxville neighborhood concerned for their safety due to speeding drivers
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Some people in a Knox County neighborhood are feeling unsafe as drivers zoom past their homes. "They're scared, I'm scared. We all want to just make it out of our neighborhood alive without getting hit," Hannah Satterfield said. She and other neighbors are concerned about a...
wvlt.tv
KPD: Man arrested after shots fired, ‘extensive negotiations’ at Knoxville apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested after “extensive negotiations” by responders at a Knoxville apartment complex Tuesday afternoon, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to a landlord and tenant dispute at an apartment at 100 Brentway Circle earlier in the day, officials said. When...
wvlt.tv
Vandals damage criticized construction site, reward offered for an arrest
Knox County Schools has an official deadline for when teachers need to finish cataloging their classroom libraries- the end of the school year. A man who claimed to be a passenger in the car that crashed into the front of Sweet P’s earlier this month has been charged as the driver, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
Man taken into custody following disturbance at West Knoxville apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Charges are pending after a Knoxville man fired gunshots Tuesday morning in his apartment in a disturbance that authorities say started as a landlord-tenant "dispute," according to the Knoxville Police Department. The incident happened on Brentway Circle in West Knoxville, according to Knoxville Police Department spokesman...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Juvenile arrested after reported threats to Sevier County High School
A juvenile has been arrested after being accused of threatening violence toward a Sevierville school Tuesday, according to Sevierville Police Department.
Authorities looking for man last seen leaving work in Maryville Monday night
MARYVILLE, Tenn. — The East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers said they were asking for help to find a man last seen Monday at around 8:30 p.m. as he left work. They said Robert Kitzmiller left work at Newell Brands in Maryville to get a friend dinner from a Cook Out restaurant and take it to McGhee Tyson Airport. They said he was seen backing out of his parking space but never arrived at the airport.
KPD: Public's help needed in locating missing 21-year-old
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Police Department is asking for help in locating a missing 21-year-old from Florida, according to a tweet from the department. Harry Lebkuecher is from Clermont, Florida but was last seen around 7:30 a.m. at Central Baptist of Bearden on Deane Hill Drive Tuesday, KPD said.
WATE
Tenant in custody after argument and shooting at Knoxville apartment
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A resident in Knoxville was taken into custody after an argument in an apartment complex on Brentway Circle Tuesday. Knoxville Police Department said they responded to a landlord and tenant dispute at an apartment at 100 Brentway Circle. KPD added when they came to the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Knoxville man arrested for carjacking using AR-15, report says
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man was arrested for an armed carjacking that took place in 2020 Tuesday, according to an incident report obtained by WVLT News. According to the report, the victim, an unidentified woman, was leaving The Bricks on Magnolia Avenue around 1 a.m. on Aug. 5, 2020 when Demetrius Ross, 43, threatened to take her car and drive it to Atlanta.
Woman waits 28 hours in ER for room at Knoxville medical center
Knoxville resident, Brenda Upchurch has dealt with a number of medical issues over time, but her most recent visit to the Parkwest Medical Center left her in question about care for overall patients.
Teen found dead in Caryville identified
The Caryville Police Department in investigating the death of a teen who was found on August 30.
wvlt.tv
Police: Prank caller threatens to harm three staff members at Alcoa school
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two Alcoa schools were in lockdown Wednesday after a caller threatened multiple staff members, according to the Alcoa Police Department. A prank call that threatened bodily harm to three staff members was made to the front office of Alcoa Middle School, officials said. Therefore, out of caution, Alcoa Intermediate and Middle Schools were placed on a soft lockdown.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Extra time for Jacksboro residents after rent raises by 60 percent
Janie Osborne and Miss Mae were given 30 days to move or sign a new lease at the substantial increase. The women have been given extra time to look for a new apartment. Their apartment manager sent them a letter days after Don Dare's report on August 16.
wvlt.tv
Pregnant 17-year-old found dead in Caryville Tennessee
Knox County Schools has an official deadline for when teachers need to finish cataloging their classroom libraries- the end of the school year. A man who claimed to be a passenger in the car that crashed into the front of Sweet P’s earlier this month has been charged as the driver, according to the Knoxville Police Department.
WYSH AM 1380
The city of Clinton is hiring!
The city of Clinton is hiring for a variety of positions. The Clinton Fire Department is in search of firefighters and the Clinton Police Department is seeking POST-certified police officers. There are numerous positions in the Recreation Department, including Aquatics Coordinator, Recreation Manager, Grounds & Facilities Maintenance workers, and Lifeguard. The city is also in search of a Maintenance Assistant in the Public Works Department.
crossvillenews1st.com
CROSSVILLE WOMAN CATCHES LUCKY BREAK WHEN WARRANT FROM MARSHALL COUNTY NOT EXECUTED
Last Thursday at around 9 pm. A Crossville police cruiser. was patrolling Miller Avenue when the officer observed a gray Nissan Altima that did not have working tag lights. He made a traffic stop on the vehicle in front of Summitt Auto. Upon speaking to driver Traci Beavers, she informed him that she did not have a driver’s license or insurance for the vehicle.
TBI: 17-year-old girl found dead in Caryville house
CARYVILLE, Tenn. — State and local authorities are looking into why a 17-year-old girl died in a Caryville home, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Kimber Wilson was found dead Tuesday morning in a home in the 100 block of Tennessee Street, the TBI said. Wilson's body has...
Loudon County Sheriff retiring after 32 years of leadership
LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — After 32 years of leadership with Sheriff Timothy Guider, the Loudon County Sheriff's Office is getting someone new to lead it. Guider is retiring and is planning to spend the next chapter of his life with his family, according to a release from LCSO, and he planned to work on home improvement projects and play more golf. He said he would miss working with the community.
wvlt.tv
Bearden Middle School evacuated for natural gas leak
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Bearden Middle School was evacuated Tuesday morning after Knoxville Fire Department crews responded to a natural gas leak, department officials said. “All children are safe at this time. The building has been evacuated as a precaution,” KFD officials said. After securing the leak, crews double...
More officers expected at after-school events in Anderson County
ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — Investigators said that on Friday night, an 18-year-old brought a rifle to a football game at Christian Academy of Knoxville. Information released by Knox County deputies said a tip led them to believe Aidan Eldridge was going to the school to confront a former teacher.
WBIR
Knoxville, TN
27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Knoxville local newshttps://www.wbir.com/
Comments / 0