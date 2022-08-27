ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crockett, CA

VIDEO: Car engulfed in flames on Crockett road

By Aaron Tolentino
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

CROCKETT, Calif. ( KRON ) — Crews responded to a car that caught on fire Saturday, the Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department announced on Twitter . Video (above) shows a light-colored sedan fully engulfed in flames.

The car was parked on the shoulder at Cummings Skyway. Paramedics were at the scene, but officials did not announce if there were any injuries.

Fire crews posted a TikTok that showed a picture of the fire fully extinguished. However, this was not the only car fire that happened that day.

The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department reported a second car fire hours later. The car also caught on fire on Cummings Skyway.

The fire department said they can go months without a vehicle fire. The Crockett-Carquinez Fire Department responded to two on Saturday.

Video shows the car was on fire on the shoulder of the road.

Vallejo wrong-way truck driver causes fatal crash in Placer County: CHP

Cummings Skyway is a road that connects CA-4 and I-80 in Contra Costa County.

