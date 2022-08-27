ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Limitless comics tv
4d ago

as always. st Anthony feast is going on with over 300,000 people in the north end and they are having a great time. some groups of people never know how to enjoy and respect one another. that's why they laugh at us.

WCVB

Two dead in separate Boston shootings, officials say

BOSTON — Two shootings Wednesday evening in separate areas of Boston have turned fatal, police said. Boston police were called at 8:20 p.m. to the area of 115 Dale St., which is near Malcolm X Park in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from...
BOSTON, MA
nbcboston.com

1 Killed, 2 Injured in Separate Boston Shootings

One person is dead and two others are injured after three separate shootings in Boston Wednesday night. The Boston Police Department said shortly before 11:30 p.m. that the victim in a shooting on Dale Street in Roxbury had died. In Dorchester, a victim also suffered life-threatening injuries after being shot...
BOSTON, MA
NECN

1 Shot in Dorchester, Boston Police Say

A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting late Wednesday afternoon in Boston's Dorchester neighborhood. Police responded to the shooting on Van Winkle Street shortly before 5:30 p.m. No arrests have been made, police said. No further information was immediately available.
BOSTON, MA
universalhub.com

At least three shot in Roxbury, Dorchester and Mattapan

Live Boston has been tracking a series of shootings tonight in Roxbury, Dorchester and Mattapan. Shortly after 9 p.m., somebody was shot on Dale Street near Regent Street in Roxbury. The homicide unit was called in due to the severity of the victim's injuries. Shortly after 8 p.m., somebody was...
BOSTON, MA
City
Dorchester, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Brighton, MA
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
WCVB

Orange Line shuttle service impacted by fatal pedestrian crash in Boston

BOSTON — A pedestrian was struck and killed early Thursday by a vehicle on the Roxbury/Jamaica Plain Line in Boston. The crash happened just before 5 a.m. on Columbus Avenue near Centre Street near the Jackson Square MBTA stop. Officials said shuttle buses that are replacing Orange Line service...
BOSTON, MA
Caught in Southie

Man rescued in Dorchester Bay on Monday night

BFD, BPD and State Police responded to call for a water rescue on Monday night around 9pm off of UMass Boston. Evidently, a man fell off of a jet ski and was clinging to a nearby sailboat in the darkness. He did not have a lifejacket on and did not know how to swim. First responders were able to help him onto a BPD boat. The jet ski sunk to the bottom of the ocean.
BOSTON, MA
#Shooting#Boston Police#Carnival Festival#Franklin Park#Violent Crime#Las Americas Market#Blue Hill Avenue#Westview
Public Safety
msn.com

Man shot near Caribbean Carnival festivities on Saturday dies

A man who was shot late Saturday afternoon near the Caribbean Carnival festivities in Dorchester has died, according to Boston police. Officers responded to the area of 970 Blue Hill Ave., which is near Harambee Park, around 5:41 p.m. to investigate a report of a person shot, Boston police said in a statement on Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Over a dozen displaced by fire in Allston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters are reminding residents to not block hydrants after someone illegally parked in front of a hydrant, delaying efforts to put out a fire in Allston Tuesday night. Firefighters battled the flames and the heat on Glenville Avenue. Officials said the fire started in the basement and...
BOSTON, MA
Time Out Global

50 Boston slang words and sayings you should know

Even to our fellow New Englanders, Bostonians can sometimes sound like we are speaking a different language. Whether you’re a college student with four years ahead of you, you just married a local or are simply here for a vacation, everyone new to Boston could use a crash course on our local lingo. From our colorful terms of endearment to the nicknames we’ve bestowed upon our favorite neighborhoods, there’s so much more to Boston slang than dropping your “Rs.” So, when you ask for directions to the Freedom Trail or to the best Irish pub in town, listen carefully and you may be able to translate a few of our favorite Boston sayings.
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts woman's death in Maine vacation home ruled homicide

LOVELL, Maine — A Massachusetts woman who died at a Maine vacation home in February was the victim of a homicide, officials said Thursday. Officials responded on Feb. 24 to a home in Lovell, Maine, to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home.
LOVELL, ME
WCVB

Off-duty police officer helps people escape house fire in Lynn, Massachusetts

LYNN, Mass. — An off-duty police officer is being credited for helping people escape a burning home in Lynn, Massachusetts. Lynn police told NewsCenter 5 that an off-duty officer helped evacuate residents from a house fire on Allerton Street on Tuesday evening. Video from Sky5 showed flames ripping through...
LYNN, MA

