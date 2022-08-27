Read full article on original website
Pitt Co. Sheriff’s Office, Greenville Police Department address recent gun violence
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — With the recent strings of gun violence in our area, local law enforcement are sharing their concern. Both Greenville police and deputies with the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office say they’re doing everything they can to make sure this trend doesn’t continue. In Greenville, police are investigating three shootings within the past […]
Greenville police investigating latest shooting death
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday. It’s at least the fourth reported shooting in the city over the past several days and the third death. Police responded to the 500 block of Vance Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of shots fired. […]
Craven County among areas facing teacher shortages
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Teacher shortages are still impacting several school districts across Eastern North Carolina. That’s also the case in Craven County. To date, the Craven County Schools district was still looking to fill 195 vacancies, which includes teachers. The human resources director of the school system, Neshawn Dawson, said the number is […]
Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs help identifying robbery suspect
SNOW HILL, N.C (WNCT) – The Greene County Sheriff’s Office needs the public’s assistance in finding an armed robbery suspect. Sheriff Matt Sasser said in a media release the robbery occurred around 1:55 a.m. Thursday. A man who was wearing a white tank top and tan pants entered the Speedway store located on Hwy 258 […]
One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Jacksonville high school
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say a student was killed and another was injured in a stabbing that happened Thursday morning at Northside High School. Jacksonville Public Safety Chief Michael Yaniero held a press conference that included details about what happened around 7 a.m. at the school. He said a fight broke out and […]
City of Greenville, Pitt County Animal Services form partnership
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville and Pitt County are creating a partnership to help the animals who are seeking a forever home. The City of Greenville announced it has entered into an agreement with Pitt County Animal Services for PCAS to become the city’s exclusive animal shelter provider, beginning Thursday. The deal […]
Body identified as father, former firefighter missing in Rocky Mount: police
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say a body found Wednesday has been identified as a missing father and retired Rocky Mount firefighter. At about 1 p.m., the Rocky Mount Fire Department search and rescue team found 61-year-old Bobby Wilson in the woodline on the 400 block of North Winstead Ave., according to […]
Deputies: Man, woman sold drugs out of New Bern home, have been arrested
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Two people who lived in a New Bern home are each being held under $1 million bonds after officials said they sold drugs there. Charles Dade, 36, and Rodnesha Rojanee Minor, 27, of 1413 Mockingbird Lane in New Bern were arrested after a search warrant was executed on Tuesday. They […]
Kenly votes to terminate Town Manager after investigation into police department, town staff resignations
Following the investigation into the recent police department and town staff resignations, the Kenly Town Council voted in a 3-2 decision to terminate its contract with its Town Manager.
Former NC Sunday school teacher convicted of rape
SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A prosecutor in North Carolina says a man who taught Sunday school has been convicted of rape and other sexual crimes. The News & Observer reports that Johnston County Assistant District Attorney Paul Jackson says that the charges against Jonathan David Young, 38, involved three children and took place from 2003 […]
Carnie Hedgepeth continues to show progress, wife says
ATLANTA (WNCT) — The wife of Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Carnie Hedgepeth shared a positive progress report on his recovery from a serious motorcycle accident earlier this summer. In a recent post by Melody Mitchell Hedgepeth to the Beaufort County Emergency Services Facebook page, she said he keeps improving with his overall strength like […]
Budweiser Clydesdales draw large crowds in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The sidewalks of downtown Washington were packed Wednesday evening as the famous Budweiser Clydesdales paraded through the streets. After a presentation and question-and-answer session on Stewart Parkway, the horses strolled down Main Street, where they made brief stops to allow for photo ops and videos. If you missed the Clydesdales on […]
Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Washington, Greenville
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There will be a tour of the most famous horses this week in two different Eastern North Carolina cities. The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to both Greenville and Washington this week. The first appearance of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Washington at 1218 John Small Ave. and 301 W. Stewart Parkway. […]
