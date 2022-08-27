ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

WNCT

Greenville police investigating latest shooting death

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday. It’s at least the fourth reported shooting in the city over the past several days and the third death. Police responded to the 500 block of Vance Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of shots fired. […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Craven County among areas facing teacher shortages

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Teacher shortages are still impacting several school districts across Eastern North Carolina. That’s also the case in Craven County. To date, the Craven County Schools district was still looking to fill 195 vacancies, which includes teachers. The human resources director of the school system, Neshawn Dawson, said the number is […]
NEW BERN, NC
Greenville, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Greenville, NC
WNCT

City of Greenville, Pitt County Animal Services form partnership

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville and Pitt County are creating a partnership to help the animals who are seeking a forever home. The City of Greenville announced it has entered into an agreement with Pitt County Animal Services for PCAS to become the city’s exclusive animal shelter provider, beginning Thursday. The deal […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Former NC Sunday school teacher convicted of rape

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) — A prosecutor in North Carolina says a man who taught Sunday school has been convicted of rape and other sexual crimes. The News & Observer reports that Johnston County Assistant District Attorney Paul Jackson says that the charges against Jonathan David Young, 38, involved three children and took place from 2003 […]
BENSON, NC
WNCT

Carnie Hedgepeth continues to show progress, wife says

ATLANTA (WNCT) — The wife of Beaufort County Emergency Services Director Carnie Hedgepeth shared a positive progress report on his recovery from a serious motorcycle accident earlier this summer. In a recent post by Melody Mitchell Hedgepeth to the Beaufort County Emergency Services Facebook page, she said he keeps improving with his overall strength like […]
BEAUFORT COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Budweiser Clydesdales draw large crowds in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The sidewalks of downtown Washington were packed Wednesday evening as the famous Budweiser Clydesdales paraded through the streets. After a presentation and question-and-answer session on Stewart Parkway, the horses strolled down Main Street, where they made brief stops to allow for photo ops and videos. If you missed the Clydesdales on […]
WASHINGTON, NC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
WNCT

Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Washington, Greenville

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There will be a tour of the most famous horses this week in two different Eastern North Carolina cities. The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to both Greenville and Washington this week. The first appearance of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Washington at 1218 John Small Ave. and 301 W. Stewart Parkway. […]
GREENVILLE, NC

