Tomahawk Nation
5 things that set Florida State’s tailgate experience apart
FLORIDA STATE — The state of Florida has been a hotspot for some of the best football in the past decade, and some of the most notorious fanbases in the FBS landscape. There’s a certain feeling that football brings to the city of Tallahassee, where the months of August to December are considered the true “holiday season.” The recent ups and downs from Florida State have revealed a loyal fanbase that’s ready to celebrate the Noles on and off the field. While FSU has practiced to put on a show on the gridiron, the pregame entertainment starts the weekend party.
Tomahawk Nation
Noles News: FSU set for primetime vs. LSU
For all things recruiting head on over to our Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff. Florida State is just three days out from its primetime matchup vs. LSU in New Orleans — the Seminoles are currently a three-point underdog to the Tigers.
Tomahawk Nation
FSU head coach Mike Norvell talks LSU game, recaps practice
After starting off the season with a win for the first time in six years, Florida State Seminoles football is gearing up for a primetime showdown in New Orleans vs. the LSU Tigers. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, set to be broadcast on ABC.
ESPN Analyst Reveals Score Prediction For LSU-Florida State Game
Starting on Thursday night, the sports world will be blessed with five straight days of college football action. Sunday nights are typically dominated by the NFL, but this weekend's Week 1 matchup between LSU and Florida State will be the primetime focal point of the football world. ESPN college football...
Tomahawk Nation
Line of Scrimmage: How does FSU match up with LSU? Feat. Zachary Junda of And the Valley Shook
Welcome to the Line of Scrimmage, the latest show on the Tomahawk Nation podcast network. Ahead of each game this football season, we’re giving you insight into Florida State’s opponents from those in the know. This week, we welcome Zachary Junda, who is the site manager of our...
Tomahawk Nation
Florida State football, recruiting news: Bring on the LSU Tigers
LSU is currently a three-point favorite in New Orleans. Based on FSU’s announced depth chart for LSU, the injuries to Darius Washington and Johnny Wilson were not of a serious nature. Meanwhile Mike Norvell, Alex Atkins and Adam Fuller are turning the page to LSU. FSU and LSU is...
Tomahawk Nation
FSU coordinators talk opening win, primetime game vs. LSU
Florida State coordinators Alex Atkins, Adam Fuller, and special teams John Papuchis spoke to the media at Monday’s press conference previewing LSU, reviewing Duquesne, and talked about the improvements from the team overall after their 47-7 last Saturday. The Seminoles are 7-2 against the Tigers overall and will face a challenge heading into New Orleans this upcoming Sunday. The Tigers also have a brand new coaching staff under former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly which leads to some interesting aspects in preparation.
