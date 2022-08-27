ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tomahawk Nation

5 things that set Florida State’s tailgate experience apart

FLORIDA STATE — The state of Florida has been a hotspot for some of the best football in the past decade, and some of the most notorious fanbases in the FBS landscape. There’s a certain feeling that football brings to the city of Tallahassee, where the months of August to December are considered the true “holiday season.” The recent ups and downs from Florida State have revealed a loyal fanbase that’s ready to celebrate the Noles on and off the field. While FSU has practiced to put on a show on the gridiron, the pregame entertainment starts the weekend party.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

Noles News: FSU set for primetime vs. LSU

For all things recruiting head on over to our Florida State football recruiting thread, where you can catch up on the latest news and pick the brain of our recruiting staff. Florida State is just three days out from its primetime matchup vs. LSU in New Orleans — the Seminoles are currently a three-point underdog to the Tigers.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU head coach Mike Norvell talks LSU game, recaps practice

After starting off the season with a win for the first time in six years, Florida State Seminoles football is gearing up for a primetime showdown in New Orleans vs. the LSU Tigers. The game is scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff on Sunday, set to be broadcast on ABC.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Florida Sports
Local
Pennsylvania College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
Sports
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Local
Florida College Sports
Tallahassee, FL
College Sports
City
Duquesne, PA
Tallahassee, FL
Football
Pittsburgh, PA
College Sports
State
Louisiana State
City
Tallahassee, FL
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Tomahawk Nation

Florida State football, recruiting news: Bring on the LSU Tigers

LSU is currently a three-point favorite in New Orleans. Based on FSU’s announced depth chart for LSU, the injuries to Darius Washington and Johnny Wilson were not of a serious nature. Meanwhile Mike Norvell, Alex Atkins and Adam Fuller are turning the page to LSU. FSU and LSU is...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
Tomahawk Nation

FSU coordinators talk opening win, primetime game vs. LSU

Florida State coordinators Alex Atkins, Adam Fuller, and special teams John Papuchis spoke to the media at Monday’s press conference previewing LSU, reviewing Duquesne, and talked about the improvements from the team overall after their 47-7 last Saturday. The Seminoles are 7-2 against the Tigers overall and will face a challenge heading into New Orleans this upcoming Sunday. The Tigers also have a brand new coaching staff under former Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly which leads to some interesting aspects in preparation.
TALLAHASSEE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy