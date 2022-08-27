ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield PD screen over 1,800 vehicles at DUI checkpoint

By Jose Franco
 4 days ago

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said 15 vehicles were impounded at a DUI checkpoint on Friday and no arrests were made.

A checkpoint was set up from 6:30 p.m. on Friday to 1:30 a.m. on Saturday on Coffee Road, just north of Brimhall Road, according to police. During that time period, 1,802 vehicles were screened at the checkpoint.

Officers urge anyone to call 911 if the see a suspected impaired driver.

bluesman
4d ago

That’s.good work and apparently the intoxicated drivers probably.knew of checkpoint. But still the effort to keep these people in check is worthwhile. Tks BPD.

