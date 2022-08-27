Bakersfield PD screen over 1,800 vehicles at DUI checkpoint

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department said 15 vehicles were impounded at a DUI checkpoint on Friday and no arrests were made.

A checkpoint was set up from 6:30 p.m. on Friday to 1:30 a.m. on Saturday on Coffee Road, just north of Brimhall Road, according to police. During that time period, 1,802 vehicles were screened at the checkpoint.

Officers urge anyone to call 911 if the see a suspected impaired driver.

