Read full article on original website
kevin Stine
4d ago
I guess reading coaches actual statements on the quarterback situation is asking to much for some people, they are both going to start and play one game each, Shane against CSU and JJ against Hawaii. After the Hawaii game the decision will be made as to who will start the rest of the season. I personally want to see JJ as the starter, he can run and has a better arm.
Reply
7
Terrance Scott-el
4d ago
"Coach,, you need to start the phenom "J.J.", and yu'll win a national championship ring real talk..!!
Reply(3)
7
Larry Elkins
4d ago
why is this insane...teams have done this before and have won....Michigan used a 2 qb system last year...
Reply(1)
4
Related
Paul Finebaum blasts Marcus Freeman for comments on Ohio State spread
It’s game week for one of the biggest games on the Week 1 schedule. Notre Dame and Ohio State face off on Saturday, and Marcus Freeman made waves Monday when he acknowledged the 17.5-point spread. Tuesday, SEC Network host Paul Finebaum blasted Freeman for using that number as motivation.
Browns Are Reportedly Cutting Notable Quarterback Today
The Cleveland Browns are expected to part ways with a former first-round pick this Tuesday. According to NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Browns will release quarterback Josh Rosen. Rosen signed a one-year contract with the Browns in July. In the team's preseason opener, he completed 6-of-7 pass attempts for 56...
Desmond Howard Reacts To Jim Harbaugh's Controversial Decision
The Michigan Wolverines' quarterback battle is bleeding into the 2022 regular season. Head coach Jim Harbaugh has decided to roll out incumbent starter Cade McNamara for Saturday's season opener against Colorado State and returning backup J.J. McCarthy for Week 2's matchup against Hawaii. Harbaugh will chose the team's starter after...
thecomeback.com
Basketball world celebrates big Stephen Curry news
Stephen Curry has turned into one of the best point guards in NBA history, winning four NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors along with two MVP trophies amongst many other accomplishments in his NBA career. However, at one stage of his basketball career, he was just a kid leading...
NBA・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Twin Brothers Reportedly Cut By NFL Team On Tuesday
On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers made a move that NFL fans don't see very often. The front office released twin brothers Carlos and Khalil Davis from their roster. Carlos Davis has appeared in 11 games for the Steelers since 2020, racking up 11 combined tackles and two tackles for loss.
NFL・
thecomeback.com
Former Notre Dame quarterback slams Brian Kelly
Four-star quarterback Phil Jurkovec signed with Notre Dame out of high school as one of the top quarterbacks in the 2018 recruiting class. However, it never quite worked out for him with the Irish, and it sounds like he puts a lot of that blame on former head coach Brian Kelly.
Duke volleyball player Rachel Richardson's father says his daughter was 'afraid' after being subjected to racial slurs
The father of Duke women's volleyball player Rachel Richardson says his daughter was "afraid" and phoned him in tears after being subjected to racist abuse during a match against Brigham Young University on Friday.
Tom Brady is now veering into laughingstock territory with plastic surgery speculation
The speculation about why Tom Brady was absent from Tampa Bay Buccaneers training camp continues to swirl, with the latest rumors involving plastic surgery.
NFL・
thecomeback.com
Spencer Rattler irritated by continued Oklahoma questions
Star quarterback Spencer Rattler was one of the most high-profile transfers of the college football offseason, moving from the Oklahoma Sooners to the South Carolina Gamecocks. He’s talked plenty about his time at Oklahoma, but as South Carolina’s season-opener nears, he’s making it pretty clear he’s.
Lions Cutting Former 1st Round Pick In Surprise Move
It's cut day in the National Football League and we have a surprising move out of Detroit. The Lions are reportedly cutting a former first round pick on Monday evening. Jarrad Davis, a first round pick out of Florida in 2017, is reportedly being released. "The #Lions are releasing former...
thecomeback.com
Some NFL Twitter believes this caused Tom Brady’s absence
With Tom Brady gearing up for his 23rd season in the NFL, many are still speculating what exactly he was doing during his 11-day absence from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The most popular — or at least, intriguing — belief is that he took a break to film for the hit FOX reality singing competition, The Masked Singer.
thecomeback.com
Lou Holtz tells shockingly rude Brian Kelly story
Legendary head coach Lou Holtz spent 11 seasons coaching the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and became one of the most iconic coaches in the program’s storied history. But apparently, former head coach Brian Kelly was uninterested in hearing from Holtz during his time at Notre Dame. In a video...
Report: Chiefs Release Former Star WR Before Start of 2022 Season
The move could spell the end of the 2013 All-Pro’s career in the NFL.
FOX Sports
Michigan starting two different Quarterbacks means this | Number One College Football Show
RJ Young discusses the decision by Michigan Head Coach Jim Harbaugh to start Cade McNamara Week 1 against Colorado State and J.J. McCarthy in Week 2 against Hawaii. RJ wonders why Harbaugh is reluctant to name McCarthy the starter because he believes McCarthy is the more talented quarterback between the two.
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban’s advice to LSU coach Brian Kelly
When Brian Kelly left Notre Dame many questioned why. But one person who Kelly turned to ask for advice before he took the LSU job was Alabama’s, Nick Saban, who coached at LSU for five years. That may come as a surprise to many but Kelly says he and...
thecomeback.com
College football world reacts to major playoff expansion news
While College Football Playoff expansion talks were briefly put on the back burner as conference realignment took hold of the college football world over the past several months, it looks like playoff expansion talks are heating up once again with university presidents taking charge of the matter. According to a...
College Football Odds: Penn State vs. Purdue prediction, odds, pick – 9/1/2022
The Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Purdue Boilermakers. Check out our college football odds series for our Penn State Purdue prediction and pick. When the 2021 college football season began, Penn State had elite aspirations, and Purdue coach Jeff Brohm was rightly being doubted by his fan base. Penn State had a top-tier defense and the legitimate belief it could ride that defense to a big year and a Big Ten championship. The Nittany Lions won the Big Ten in 2016 and had shown they could play on even terms with Ohio State. They were better than Michigan. They entered 2021 with more preseason buzz than Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines, who had not yet proven they could win the Big Ten.
thecomeback.com
Bears make decision on Nathan Peterman
The Chicago Bears have decided on who will back up Justin Fields this season. It will be former Denver Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian, who beat out Nathan Peterman for the backup spot with the Bears. According to Ian Rapoport, Peterman will be released with the hope that the Bears can...
Comments / 29