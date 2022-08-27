The Penn State Nittany Lions take on the Purdue Boilermakers. Check out our college football odds series for our Penn State Purdue prediction and pick. When the 2021 college football season began, Penn State had elite aspirations, and Purdue coach Jeff Brohm was rightly being doubted by his fan base. Penn State had a top-tier defense and the legitimate belief it could ride that defense to a big year and a Big Ten championship. The Nittany Lions won the Big Ten in 2016 and had shown they could play on even terms with Ohio State. They were better than Michigan. They entered 2021 with more preseason buzz than Jim Harbaugh’s Wolverines, who had not yet proven they could win the Big Ten.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 22 HOURS AGO