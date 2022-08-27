Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wabi.tv
Homeowner is safe after early morning house fire
OAKLAND, Maine (WABI) - No one was injured after an early morning house fire in Oakland. Fire crews were called to South Alpine Street around 1 a.m. Wednesday morning. When they got there, they say flames were coming from the house. They say the homeowner had already gotten out safely.
Massive Sinkhole Opens Up in Kennebec Pediatrics Parking Lot in Augusta, Maine
According to multiple posts on Facebook, a large and pretty deep sinkhole has opened up in an Augusta parking lot. The Facebook poster said that the sinkhole opened up sometime during the day on Wednesday at Augusta's Ballard Center in the employee parking lot. Additionally, it was said by staff...
Insane Wednesday Morning Rain Causes Damage To Maine Street
You really could not miss the fact that Central Maine got slammed with some really heavy rain on Wednesday morning. Early in the morning, it was cloudy, kind of humid, but cool. Shortly after seven, the skies OPENED UP! It poured BUCKETS for the better part of an hour. But, by late morning, it was beautiful.
Carmel crash victims identified by police
Officials on Wednesday identified the two people who died in a crash in Carmel on Monday. Steven Shelley, 23, of Hermon, was driving the vehicle, and Kadin Brown, 17, of Newburgh, was his passenger, according to an updated release Wednesday from the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office. Officials responded to the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ellsworth American
Ellsworth Police log week of September 1
ELLSWORTH — An officer investigated an alleged assault between a “potential patient” and a hospital staff member, who declined to proceed with a complaint on Aug. 23. Police went to Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital after a panic alarm was pushed. While the staff member didn’t want to pursue the assault charge, officers did arrest Michael Ireland, 58, a transient, on a charge of bail violation.
Dump Truck Hits Telephone Pole, Thousands Without Power in Waterville Area
According to the Kennebec Journal the incident happened on Waterville's Eustis Parkway Monday afternoon. The KJ is reporting that the truck struck the utility pole at about 1 pm on Monday afternoon and snapped it into two separate pieces. The result was about 2,600 people losing power throughout the city.
wgan.com
Authorities recover body of New Gloucester man who went missing while kayaking
Police say the body of a kayaker who went missing over the weekend has been found. Seth Vosmus, 34, went kayaking in Freeport on Saturday. His truck was found in Freeport, but officers could not locate Vosmus or his kayak. On Wednesday afternoon, police said his body had been found.
Community grieves after double-fatal crash in Carmel
CARMEL, Maine — A community is in grieving after two people were found dead after a car crash in Carmel. Police on Wednesday identified the victims as Steven Shelley, 23, of Hermon, and Kadin Brown, 17, of Newburgh. Officials said Shelley was driving and Brown was a passenger. At...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wabi.tv
Authorities identify 2 people killed in Carmel crash
CARMEL, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the two people killed in a crash Monday night in Carmel. It happened just after 9 p.m. on the Hampden Road. Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Steven Shelley of Hermon was driving at a high rate of speed when he crossed the center-line and then hit several trees.
nbcboston.com
2-Year-Old Drowns at Home Swimming Pool in Maine, Police Say
A toddler drowned at a home's swimming pool in Maine this weekend, officials said. The 2-year-old was found unresponsive at a swimming pool in Auburn Saturday, but the child died despite first responders' efforts to keep them alive, according to the Auburn police and fire departments. Investigators believe the child...
wgan.com
Crash claims two lives in Penobscot County
A crash that claimed the lives of two people in Penobscot County is under investigation. The wreck occurred just after 9 p.m. Monday on Route 69 in Carmel. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the car was speeding when the driver lost control and crossed the center line. The...
lcnme.com
Fisherman Pulls a Shark from the Sheepscot River
Lincoln County’s shark summer continued Thursday, Aug. 25 when a fisherman on a charter boat pulled an unusual specimen out of the Sheepscot River in Wiscasset. Newcastle charter boat Captain Dean Krah said he has fished Maine waters for decades and even he wasn’t sure what his client had caught.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxbangor.com
Road closed following fatal crash in Carmel
CARMEL — Two people have died following a crash in Carmel Monday evening. According to the Penobscot County Sheriff’s office, at approximately 9:18 PM, the sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a serious traffic crash on route 69 in Carmel. A sedan was traveling southeast at what appeared...
American Flags Burned in ‘Destructive’ Hermon Vandalism Spree
The Town Of Hermon Fire Department put up a request for help on its Facebook Page Monday morning:. They were asking for assistance from the public in finding out more information on some vandalism that may have occurred late Sunday night. "American flags and Service flags were taken off of...
Police investigating multiple incidents of criminal vandalism in Hermon
HERMON, Maine — Police are currently investigating several incidents of criminal vandalism in Hermon. The Penobscot County Sheriff's Office is conducting an investigation into several incidents involving damage or theft to property of the town office, an apartment complex, and several residences, according to a release Monday afternoon. Between...
Police searching for missing man in Freeport
FREEPORT, Maine — Police and community members are searching for a missing man last seen in Freeport. Seth Vosmus, 34, of New Glouchester was reported missing by his family to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office. Vosmus was last seen on Saturday or Sunday near Porter's Landing in Freeport, where...
Historic windjammer in Maine is going to be sold
ROCKLAND, Maine (AP) — A three-masted schooner that’s on the National Register of Historic Places is up for sale. The Victory Chimes’ owner announced this will be the final season for the windjammer that’s so synonymous with Maine that the 2003 state quarter featured a sailing vessel modeled after the schooner. Capt. Sam Sikkema said losses from the 2020 season, maintenance costs and availability of materials, and upcoming Coast Guard compliance were among the factors that created “a hill too big to climb.” “We are working diligently to find a new home for the vessel. I am optimistic that there will be a way for the ship to exist and continue to tell its story in a meaningful way for generations to come,” he said in a statement.
Family Compound for Sale in Bar Harbor, Maine, Worth the $11.2 Million
The desire to live in a compound with friends and family has been a hot topic as of late. This transpires from none of us being able to afford the cost of living, so a community living arrangement is attractive. When this idea is flirted with, it’s mostly in regard to affordable living spaces, not a multi-million dollar estate. But, it doesn’t hurt to look at different options even if we can’t really afford them.
Resident, 58, dies at Maine State Prison
WARREN, Maine — The Maine Department of Corrections (MDOC) confirmed on Wednesday the death of a resident at Maine State Prison. According to a news release issued by the MDOC, 58-year-old David Bileau, of Portland, died around 5:03 a.m. on Wednesday. The release said Bileau's death was attended by...
penbaypilot.com
Reward offered for information related to missing person Graham Lacher
Now that three months have passed with no confirmed sightings of Graham Lacher, the autistic/schizophrenic man who fled Bangor’s Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center on June 6, his family is offering a $500 reward for information leading to a successful reunion with him. “We have patiently waited, trusting the system...
Comments / 0