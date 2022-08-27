ABILENE - A potential scammer seen in Clay Center on Saturday has apparently moved on to Abilene. On Saturday, the Clay Center Police Department reported on its Facebook page that a clean shaven white male approximately 5'8" with short brown hair who was possibly wearing a black shirt with two Cs - one inside the other - on the left breast area of the shirt and possibly wearing khaki pants was going door to door claiming to work for various telecommunication companies and offering a better deal.

ABILENE, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO