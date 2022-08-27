Read full article on original website
Cities, Dickinson County share success stories, challenges
City leaders from across Dickinson County joined county commissioners Thursday, Aug. 25 at Legacy Kansas to share information about what has happened since the last meeting, which was held in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic. Twenty-nine people attended. Attendees also heard comments from the Dickinson County Economic Development Corp. and...
Voters in Hesston narrowly approve $33M school bond
HESSTON, Kan. — Residents in Hesston USD 460 appeared to have narrowly passed the vote on a $33.4 million bond issue that would combine the high school and middle school under one roof and make significant improvements to the 50-year-old high school. According to the Harvey County Elections Office,...
Kansas school district settles lawsuit over student pronouns
FORT RILEY (AP) —A Kansas school district will pay a former middle school teacher $95,000 to settle a lawsuit she filed after she was disciplined for refusing to use a student's preferred pronouns, her attorneys announced Wednesday. Pamela Ricard, a former math teacher at Fort Riley Middle School, sued...
K-State: New need-based grant program covering in-state tuition
MANHATTAN — A new grant program from Kansas State University provides eligible students with an award covering in-state tuition that remains after other grants and scholarships are applied to a student's account, helping those who need it most. The award, known as the Land Grant Promise, provides tuition-free undergraduate...
Salina Area Technical College hires three for leadership positions
With the start of a new school year, Salina Area Technical College welcomes several new people to leadership positions at the college. Jennifer Callis, who had previously served as Vice President of Student Services, has been named Vice President of Instruction, succeeding Stanton Gartin in that role. Callis earned her...
Resurfacing work set for some Salina streets yet this week
On Thursday and Friday, Vance Brothers of Kansas City, Mo., will resurface the following City of Salina streets, weather permitting:. Local roads will be closed to traffic during construction for a period not to exceed 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Residents will be provided sufficient notice of closures and special requests will be accommodated. Arterials and collectors will be resurfaced under traffic.
KDOT to start resurfacing Highway 99 in Wabaunsee County
Officials with the Kansas Department of Transportation say a $3.4 million milling and overlay project will begin Tuesday, weather permitting, on K-99 in Wabaunsee County, just south of Wamego. Work will cover about 22 miles from the Wabaunsee/Pottawatomie County line south to the K-99/K-4 junction. KDOT says the City of...
Scammer hits business south of Salina, reroutes employee's check
A different kind of computer scam struck a business in Salina's south industrial area. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that the business' human resources person received an email she believed to be from an employee wanting to change the bank in which his paycheck was deposited. The email included all pertinent account information for the new bank.
SPONSORED: Rolling Hills Zoo hiring Landscape, Maintenance staff
Do you enjoy working outdoors and would like to take care of a 65-acre oasis? Rolling Hills Zoo is accepting applications for full-time and seasonal landscape positions. The right candidates will have the opportunity to work in a beautiful zoological park with a wide variety of plants and trees. This is a full-time position with excellent benefits. Pay is commensurate with experience.
City of Salina plans meeting to discuss W. Magnolia Road project
The City of Salina is planning an improvement project for part of W. Magnolia Road and you're invited to a meeting about it. What the city is billing as the W. Magnolia Road Project-Open House Meeting is scheduled for 4:30-6 p.m. Sept. 7 in the College Center Conference Room at K-State Salina, 2310 Centennial Road.
Chip seal work scheduled for several Salina streets Thursday
On Thursday, Circle C Paving and Construction LLC of Goddard will begin the City of Salina’s annual chip seal project. The schedule is as follows, weather permitting:. Chip sealing is a method of pavement surface treatment which prolongs the serviceability of streets by sealing the surface. Combined with joint and crack sealing, this surface treatment program extends the service life of pavement.
Salina man nabbed on warrants, requested drug charges
A Salina man suspected of stealing a bicycle in a central Salina neighborhood was arrested late Tuesday afternoon after he fled on foot. A witness told police of seeing a man in a gray shirt and shorts riding off on a bicycle from a neighbor's residence in the 600 block of Montrose Street, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Saline County Booking Activity, Sept. 1
Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Allen, Benjamin Ecclesiastes; 41; Salina. CHARGES REQUESTED: Domestic battery: Knowing/reckless bodily harm.
Multiple Fire Units Called to Work Brush Fire at McPherson Solid Waste Facility
MCPHERSON, Kan. – A large fire that began Tuesday afternoon in the brush pile area at the McPherson Area Solid Waste Facility’s transfer station east of McPherson may be burning for quite some time. Multiple fire units were called Tuesday afternoon to the transfer station, located northwest of...
This Kansas university ranks as part of The Princeton Review’s ‘The Best 388 Colleges’
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Kansas State University ranks as part of The Princeton Review’s “The Best 388 Colleges: 2023 Edition is here.” The Princeton Review states, “Our latest edition brings together survey results from over 160,000 students across the country to find out what they love the most about these schools in everything from financial […]
Kansas woman hospitalized after pickup overturns
CLOUD COUNTY—A Kansas woman was injured in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Wednesday in Cloud County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2020 Honda Civic driven by Haley Suzanne Johnson-Collins, 20, Huntington, Indiana, was northbound on U.S. 81 one mile north of Concordia. The Honda rear-ended a 2016 Chevy...
Abilene police also receive report of possible door-to-door scam
ABILENE - A potential scammer seen in Clay Center on Saturday has apparently moved on to Abilene. On Saturday, the Clay Center Police Department reported on its Facebook page that a clean shaven white male approximately 5'8" with short brown hair who was possibly wearing a black shirt with two Cs - one inside the other - on the left breast area of the shirt and possibly wearing khaki pants was going door to door claiming to work for various telecommunication companies and offering a better deal.
Kimball Avenue open for K-State football traffic
MANHATTAN – As K-State football fans prepare to descend upon Manhattan for the home opener Saturday against South Dakota, all major roadways around Bill Snyder Family Stadium will be fully open for gameday traffic. However, fans who are assigned parking through the Ahearn Fund in the east and west...
McPherson College Creates Campus of the Future with Largest-Ever Investment in New Buildings
McPherson, Kan. – McPherson College, a Kansas institution known for its dedication to helping students find balance and success, as well as its innovative Automotive Restoration Technology degree program, is reimagining its campus for the future—funded in part by a successful $55 million capital campaign that will supercharge the largest-ever investment in new buildings in its 135-year history.
NASA scientists visit Kansas farm on information seeking mission
Of all the folks that might visit his central Kansas farm, Ray Flickner probably never figured a group from the nation’s space agency would be among them. Yet, there they were: A small group of NASA scientists pulling up in SUVs to quiz Flickner about his farm just west of Moundridge.
