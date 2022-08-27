Read full article on original website
smokingmusket.com
Top Five Games for West Virginia Mountaineer Athletics in September
After months of waiting football season is finally here. But football isn’t the only sport that should be on the radar of West Virginia fans. The WVU men’s and women’s soccer teams are both in the early stages of their seasons and they’re both ranked! They also have multiple matchups against top-25 opponents September. Let’s take a look at the biggest games for Mountaineer athletics this month.
smokingmusket.com
RANKING: Top 5 Backyard Brawls
#5. 2011 - Tino Sunseri SACKED 10 times. The last time the two teams met, West Virginia held a tenuous 21-20 lead with 1:40 left and Pitt had the ball on their own 34 yard line. Pitt hadn’t passed the ball extremely well but Sunseri would finish the year with over 2,600 yards passing so he was a dangerous foe with the ball in his hands.
ESU’s Dalton Cowan hangs up the cleats
EMPORIA (KSNT)- Topeka native Dalton Cowan has decided its time to end his football career. The Seaman High School graduate was entering his redshirt senior year with Emporia State football. He received news recently that he had a concussion. This isn’t the first time he’s dealt with a concussion from on-field activity. He says because of this it’s time to call it a career.
smokingmusket.com
COUNTERPOINTS: Does JT Daniels Raise Expectations for 2022?
Question: Does JT Daniels give Neal Brown leeway for 2022 or does the inclusion of a five-star quarterback raise the expectations for the fourth year head coach?. Editors Note: I reached out to a friend for an idea on this idea. I provided one side of the coin and he would provide the other.
WIBW
Kansas Cold Cases: Glenna Bullard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Glenna Bullard loved to have fun, and loved her family. “Glenna was a very lively person,” her sister-in-law Jennifer Fields recalls. “She was caring and always tried to help out wherever she could.”. Glenna, who was 38 years old, had moved from Texas to...
Kansas Governor candidate caught speeding, says ‘constitution’ protects him
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — Bodycam footage shows a Kansas lawmaker turned gubernatorial candidate caught speeding during session. During the stop, he told an officer he was protected under the state constitution. Kansas Capitol Bureau obtained video from the Brown County Sheriff’s office of state senator Dennis Pyle from Hiawatha. On April 2, the former Republican […]
Police: 3 Kansas men jailed for weekend robbery
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have three suspects in custody. Just before 4:30 p.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to the 800 block of SE 15th Street in Topeka on a report of a robbery, according to Lt. Kerry Connell. As a result of the investigation,...
Blue Valley Northwest High School on lockdown in Overland Park, Kansas as police swarm campus in ‘search of suspects’
A KANSAS high school was put on lockdown Tuesday afternoon as officers searched for suspects connected to auto burglaries. Blue Valley Northwest officials tweeted that they were given the all-clear hours after the campus closed while officers look into the incident. Overland Park police set up a perimeter to locate...
KCTV 5
Homeless camp catches fire in KCK
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - The cause of a fire that destroyed a homeless camp this weekend in Kansas City, Kan., is under investigation. Kansas City, Kan., fire crews reported to an area near 43rd and State Avenue to combat a fire in a homeless camp. Crews said they had...
WIBW
Patient, employee reported missing from Kansas psychiatric hospital captured
OSAWATOMIE, Kan. (KCTV) - Multiple agencies helped capture a hospital employee and patient reported missing Monday morning from a state psychiatric hospital. The Miami County Sheriff’s Office stated 20-year-old Jamey Anderson, who works at Osawatomie State Hospital, left in her vehicle with 18-year-old Salvador Reyes III. Law enforcement found...
KCTV 5
Jackson County executive issues statement after Ordinance 5656 is not passed
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Jackson County Executive Frank White Jr. has issued a statement Monday in light of the county legislature not passing Ordinance 5656. According to a press release from his office, the ordinance “would have placed an advisory referendum on the November ballot asking voters if they think Missouri’s abortion ban should be repealed to ensure safe and legal access to abortion.”
Single-vehicle crash east of Topeka on US-40
SHAWNEE COUNTY (KSNT) – The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office is warning drivers of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of US-40 and SE Shadden in Tecumseh Monday morning. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, no lanes are closed but drivers are encouraged to use caution.
More details released on why a Kansas police officer’s license was revoked
A month after a former Prairie Village police officer's license was revoked, FOX4 is learning more details on why.
lawrencekstimes.com
Letter to the Times: Another proposed amendment, another attempted power grab
Note: The Lawrence Times runs opinion columns and letters to the Times written by community members with varying perspectives on local issues. These pieces do not necessarily reflect the opinions of the Times staff. Would you like to send a letter to the Times? Great! Here’s how to do it....
WIBW
Valley Falls man arrested for drug and weapons violations
HOYT, Kan. (WIBW) - A Valley Falls man is facing multiple charges following a traffic stop west of Hoyt Monday afternoon. The Jackson Co. Sheriff’s Office says Joshua Kenneth Funk, 45, of Valley Falls was pulled over near 118th and S. Road shortly before 1 p.m. Monday for an alleged registration violation.
Brown County warns residents about summons scam
BROWN COUNTY (KSNT) – Another scam, another warning from Brown County Sheriff John Merchant. According to the sheriff’s office, people are receiving calls from those who identify as working for the Brown County Summons Services. The caller is telling residents that legal papers have been prepared against them, and are instructed to make a payment […]
