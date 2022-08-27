Read full article on original website
Mrs. Peggy Joann (Goodlander) Williamson, 74 of Cambridge
Peggy Joann Goodlander Williamson, 74, of Cambridge, passed away peacefully August 30, 2022 at Southeastern Med surrounded by her family. She was born January 23, 1948 in Harrisburg PA, daughter of the late William Goodlander and Dorothy J. Lyons Goodlander (Melvin) Lee. Peg retired from K-Mart of Cambridge, a job...
Ralph D. Medley
87 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on August 30, 2022 at The Morrison House of Zanesville. He was born on September 20, 1934, in Morgan County, Ohio, son of the late B. Frank Medley and Marjorie Best Medley. Ralph was a member of the East 40 Church of Christ of Norwich. He worked as an electrician through IBEW #1105 for many years. He was an avid Farmall tractor enthusiast. In his spare time, he enjoyed working on his farm. He was always known to repair ANYTHING.
Frank Eugene Toth Jr., 64 of Of Cambridge, OH
Frank Eugene Toth Jr., passed away Monday August 2022 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, OH. He was born on June 9, 1958 to Frank Toth Sr. and Marilyn Schultz both of the Cleveland area. Frank was The Supervisor of Transportation for The CDC in Cambridge. He was a member of The Eagles Club in Cambridge, OH.
Roberta G. Cain, 92 of Quaker City, Ohio
Roberta G. Cain, 92, of Quaker City, Ohio, died Saturday, August 27, 2022, at Crestview Rehabilitation & Skilled Nursing Facility in Lancaster, Ohio. She was born May 22, 1930, in Florence Addition in Noble County, the youngest child of the late Arthur S. and Edna Brown Koons. Roberta was a 1948 graduate of Caldwell High School. She was an LPN graduate of Hocking College School of Nursing. And most importantly, she was a faithful member of Quaker City Baptist Church.
Cambridge Seniors Recognized at River View Cross Country Meet
Cambridge senior runners were recognized as part of River View’s senior night celebration. “It was a surprise and an honor for which we were grateful,” Cambridge coach Jenna Hatfield said of the recogniton of Josh Atkinson, Trystan King and Ty Reed. According to Hatfield, the Cambridge runners stuck...
Former Gymnast and Current Genesis Pharmacist Joins USA Gymnastics Hall of Fame
ZANESVILLE, OH- Success, hardship, and perseverance can be three key principles to a great story. What Kalon Ludvigson experienced, involves more than that. Ludvigson was a professional gymnast. “It was a huge adrenaline rush and I really loved being out there and showing off all the hard work that I had done in the gym,” said Ludvigson. That hard work turned into 20 world championship medals and plenty of success along the way. “Setting the world record was probably the biggest accomplishment to me,” Ludvigson stated with a smile.
Barnesville Library will celebrate National Grandparents Day
BARNESVILLE, Ohio — National Grandparents Day will be celebrated September 10 at The Barnesville Hutton Memorial Library. The event will help grandparents and their grandchildren to celebrate a national holiday together. The actual Grandparents Day is on Sunday, but because the library is closed on Sunday the event is scheduled a day earlier.
Improving Bobcat Tennis Team Loses to New Philly
The Cambridge High School girls’ tennis team continues to improve its skill level, but fell to New Philadelphia 4-1 in action Wednesday at the Cambridge City Park.“We have to remember that most of these girls have only been playing tennis for a month and the rest are inexperienced players despite playing last year,” Cambridge coach Tim Gibson said. “They improve each match which is all we can ask of them.”
Events continue at the Noble County Fair
CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The 170th edition of the Noble County Fair is continuing with many events up to its last day on September 3. The fair has already made several awards regarding the raising of various animals and other activities. The Rough Truck contest will be held Thursday at...
Village of Byesville Announces Boil Order
BYESVILLE, Ohio — The Village of Byesville has announced that until further notice there is a boil order in effect for South 6th Street between Main and Watson Avenues.
Governor DeWine to Visit Zane State College
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Governor Mike DeWine will visit Zane State College on Thursday (September 1). His visit is learn about some the school’s unique programs, including the Bachelor of Applied Science in Electrical Engineering Technology. He will visit some of the labs and meet with faculty and students. The event will take place at 3 p.m. on the college campus on Newark Road.
Cambridge Bobcat Golf Team Places Fourth in Buckeye 8 Tourney
In the second and final round of tournament on Tuesday, the Bobcats shot the third best score of the day, a 391. Jackson Reed led the way with an 89, Bradyn Gregg shot 91, Aidan Castello 91, and Jax VanDyne 120. The final team scores were St Clairsville 647, Union...
Water Damage at West Muskingum Middle School
ZANESVILLE, Ohio- Monday night the Superintendent of West Muskingum schools, Chad Shawger, was notified that there was water leaking in the middle school. “The storm was Monday night and that’s where we found the water mostly on the top level of the school. A little bit in the cafeteria but obviously too much with ceiling tiles containing water and having to clean up to bring them in yesterday so we canceled Tuesday completely,” Shawger said.
Former Golden Corral Property to be Repurposed into a Carwash
ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The former Golden Corral restaurant has been sold with the intent to repurpose the property as a carwash. The property on Northpointe Drive has access to both Muskingum County and city of Zanesville water, with an existing tap to the county’s water line but none to the city’s.
Pedestrian Killed in White Cottage
The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol is investigating a pedestrian versus vehicle crash that took place in White Cottage this weekend. The accident happened around 1:25pm Saturday on County Road 652, Limestone Valley Road near Township Road 128 Foxfire Drive. The patrol said 19-year-old Colton Buck was westbound...
Barnesville man killed in Monroe County crash
BARNESVILLE, Ohio — A 20-year-old Barnesville man was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Monroe County Tuesday night. Troopers say Owen Dane Neff, of Barnesville, was traveling west on State Route 78 when he traveled left of center and struck a vehicle occupied by three people. Neff,was pronounced dead...
Ohio Jobs and Family Services Update
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Ohio Jobs and Family Services provided an update in a meeting at the Zanesville-Muskingum County Chamber of Commerce Tuesday morning. Along with the ODJFS director, members of the Zanesville and Muskingum County government discussed the labor market and unemployment numbers, among other things. Business and...
Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield receives grant
WOODSFIELD, Ohio Ohio Hills Health Services in Woodsfield has been awarded grant. OHHS will receive money from the American Rescue Plan. Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown announced a $76,501 grant through the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be used for medical supplies and equipment for the COVID-19 pandemic. OHHS has five...
BBQ Cookoff planned for September 3 in Flushing
FLUSHING, Ohio – Zion Retreat and RV Park will present a “BBQ Cookoff” on Saturday, Sept. 3 at Zion Retreat RV Park, 334 East High Stree in Flushing. The community is invited to the canopy at the RV park for judging. Following judging, have a fork ready to dig in for a community meal. Prizes will be awarded to the top cooks.
Volleyball Bobcats Beat Bellaire
The Cambridge High School volleyball team beat Bellaire 3-1 in Buckeye 8 action Monday. The Bobcats won the opening set 25-21, dropped the second set 24-26 before rallying to win the third and fourth sets by scores of 25-22 and 25-20. Ryan Dunning led the Bobcats connecting on 20 of...
