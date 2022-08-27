Read full article on original website
#5 Kirkwood sweeps Southeastern for Williams' 499th career win
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa — The Kirkwood volleyball team cruised into a comfortable 3-0 win over Southeastern on Wednesday night, improving to 9-and-1 this season. The win is the 499th for head coach Jill Williams, who's in her 18th season at the helm of the Eagles.
ADM-backed proposed carbon pipeline to pass through several QCA counties, including Clinton Co.
CLINTON, Iowa — A proposed pipeline that would transport liquid carbon dioxide from ethanol plants in Cedar Rapids and Clinton would span about 280-miles across five Quad City area counties, according to a preliminary map of the project. Archer Daniels Midland Company, known as ADM, is partnering with Wolf...
Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi
(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
Cedar Rapids Library re-opens Thursday
Cedar Rapids — After shutting down for more than a month after a fire, the downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library is ready to open. Library officials say they've got most of the cleaning and restoration repairs done inside the Fifth Avenue branch. The fire was sparked July 27th when...
Marion partners with Monarch Research to help restore canopy lost in the 2020 derecho
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — The City of Marion, in partnership with Monarch Research, announced the Marion Native Tree Right-of-Way (ROW) Enrichment Pilot for area residents. The primary goal of the city-wide initiative is to provide residents and landowners, subject to right-of-way easements, with native Iowa trees to...
Northern Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin
ACKLEY, Iowa — A northern Iowa farmer spent a night trapped in a grain bin before crews rescued him Friday. The farmer became trapped Thursday afternoon by grain in the bin on his farm in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. He survived overnight and was found by a neighbor, who called 911 a little after 11 a.m. Friday.
North Linn Community Schools push back the start of classes again due to asbestos
COGGON, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — North Linn Community School District students were already starting school later than the rest of the area. Now they're waiting even longer for a start date. The school district was finishing up construction and hoping to start school after Labor Day, now asbestos...
Cedar Rapids schools schedule extra virtual open house for $312 mil. bond vote
The Cedar Rapids Community School District has scheduled an extra virtual open house to discuss the facilities master plan and that $312 million bond vote that would provide the funding for the plan. The vote is next March and needs 60% support to pass. The District says it has not...
All the Big Iowa Concerts Scheduled for the Rest of 2022 [LIST]
There are still MANY more concerts to look forward to this year! Here are many the shows we know about as of August 30th:. Thursday, September 1st at 7:30 p.m. Sunday, September 4th at 6:45 p.m. Tuesday, September 6th at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, September 7th at 7 p.m. With special...
Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A three-story mature ash tree hangs over Sara Turnquist’s property in Iowa City. It has shaded her children’s play dates, meetups with neighbors and driveway basketball games for years. The once-luscious tree is now dying thanks to the invasive emerald ash borer...
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers
The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
Iowa vs. South Dakota State; Path to Victory
The Hawkeyes kick off the season inside Kinnick Stadium where they’ll host an FCS opponent for the first time since 2018. The South Dakota State Jackrabbits finished the 2021 season with a loss in the FCS semifinals, and now visit Iowa City for the week one matchup on Saturday. The Jackrabbits will again be one of the top teams in the FCS this season. Their powerful offense averaged 442 yards per game last year while scoring 36 points per game. This is no early-season warm-up game for the Hawkeyes. They’ll be faced with a similar challenge to that of the 2016 season. Then, the defending FCS National Champions North Dakota State came to town and upset the Hawkeyes with a field goal as time expired.
Maquoketa Happy Joe's location shuts down, says finding staff became 'too problematic'
Tips Pick Up on Disappearance of Iowa News Anchor
MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) – Police say tips have picked up on the 1995 disappearance of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit after she was featured on CBS’ “48 Hours” this month. Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that police received at...
Kid Captain picks song for first Hawkeye Wave
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The first Kid Captain of the Iowa Hawkeye football season has selected the song that will play during the first Hawkeye Wave of 2022. Eli Belser, a 7-year-old from Elkader, has picked "Brave" by Sara Bareilles. Besler was diagnosed with a rare bone disease, CRMO...
Kernels announce 2022 Hall of Fame Class
Cedar Rapids — Wednesday night, The Cedar Rapids Baseball Hall of Fame Class for 2022 was announced by the Kernels. The Kernels named the following to be inducted into the Cedar Rapids Baseball Hall of Fame:. Ronald “Roady” Plein. James (Jim) T. Brems. Each year, the Hall...
