The Hawkeyes kick off the season inside Kinnick Stadium where they’ll host an FCS opponent for the first time since 2018. The South Dakota State Jackrabbits finished the 2021 season with a loss in the FCS semifinals, and now visit Iowa City for the week one matchup on Saturday. The Jackrabbits will again be one of the top teams in the FCS this season. Their powerful offense averaged 442 yards per game last year while scoring 36 points per game. This is no early-season warm-up game for the Hawkeyes. They’ll be faced with a similar challenge to that of the 2016 season. Then, the defending FCS National Champions North Dakota State came to town and upset the Hawkeyes with a field goal as time expired.

BROOKINGS, SD ・ 2 DAYS AGO