ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Falls, IA

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Central Iowa Man Killed In Crash W/Semi

(Hardin County, IA) -- A Central Iowa man is dead after a car-vs-semi crash in northern Iowa Sunday at 9:20 p.m. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office says 39-year-old Joel Jeffress of Madrid failed to stop at a stop sign at Highway 65 and D 65, south of Hubbard. The I-S-P says his Volvo station wagon was hit by a semi driven by 61-year-old Kenneth Hack of Alden, Iowa. Hack had been traveling southbound on Highway 65 at the time of the collision.
HARDIN COUNTY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids Library re-opens Thursday

Cedar Rapids — After shutting down for more than a month after a fire, the downtown Cedar Rapids Public Library is ready to open. Library officials say they've got most of the cleaning and restoration repairs done inside the Fifth Avenue branch. The fire was sparked July 27th when...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
City
Marion, IA
City
Cedar Rapids, IA
Marion, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Sports
Cedar Falls, IA
Education
Marion, IA
Education
Cedar Falls, IA
Sports
Local
Iowa Education
City
Cedar Falls, IA
We Are Iowa

Northern Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin

ACKLEY, Iowa — A northern Iowa farmer spent a night trapped in a grain bin before crews rescued him Friday. The farmer became trapped Thursday afternoon by grain in the bin on his farm in the Ackley-Iowa Falls area, according to the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier. He survived overnight and was found by a neighbor, who called 911 a little after 11 a.m. Friday.
IOWA FALLS, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Prairie#Tiger#Highschoolsports
3 News Now

Iowa cities struggle to remove dying ash trees

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — A three-story mature ash tree hangs over Sara Turnquist’s property in Iowa City. It has shaded her children’s play dates, meetups with neighbors and driveway basketball games for years. The once-luscious tree is now dying thanks to the invasive emerald ash borer...
IOWA CITY, IA
98.1 KHAK

Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant Still Closed, Can’t Find Workers

The shape of those shrimp says so much. They'd "love" to be able to welcome customers again regularly, and the feeling is mutual with the people who miss their food so much. I know you well remember the COVID shutdown that started in March of 2020. Many restaurants weren't able to make it through but one eastern Iowa favorite did, at least for a time.
JONES COUNTY, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
lastwordonsports.com

Iowa vs. South Dakota State; Path to Victory

The Hawkeyes kick off the season inside Kinnick Stadium where they’ll host an FCS opponent for the first time since 2018. The South Dakota State Jackrabbits finished the 2021 season with a loss in the FCS semifinals, and now visit Iowa City for the week one matchup on Saturday. The Jackrabbits will again be one of the top teams in the FCS this season. Their powerful offense averaged 442 yards per game last year while scoring 36 points per game. This is no early-season warm-up game for the Hawkeyes. They’ll be faced with a similar challenge to that of the 2016 season. Then, the defending FCS National Champions North Dakota State came to town and upset the Hawkeyes with a field goal as time expired.
BROOKINGS, SD
WQAD

Maquoketa Happy Joe's location shuts down, says finding staff became 'too problematic'

BETTENDORF, Iowa — Happy Joe's Pizza and Ice Cream has shut down two more locations in eastern Iowa, with one blaming the closure on staffing. Both Eldridge and Maquoketa locations posted their sudden closures on social media Monday, Aug. 29. The Eldridge location thanked its customers for supporting the business over the years and said the W. 50th St. location in Davenport will be covering pick-up orders and deliveries going forward.
ELDRIDGE, IA
KCRG.com

Two eastern Iowa Happy Joe’s locations close permanently

MAQUOKETA, Iowa (KCRG) - Two Happy Joe’s Pizza & Ice Cream locations closed their doors permanently this week. The locations in Maquoketa and Eldridge made announcements of their closures on their Facebook pages on Monday. The Maquoketa restaurant said it was having too hard a time finding enough staff...
MAQUOKETA, IA
KAAL-TV

Tips Pick Up on Disappearance of Iowa News Anchor

MASON CITY, Iowa (AP) – Police say tips have picked up on the 1995 disappearance of Iowa news anchor Jodi Huisentruit after she was featured on CBS’ “48 Hours” this month. Mason City Police Chief Jeff Brinkley told the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Courier that police received at...
MASON CITY, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Kid Captain picks song for first Hawkeye Wave

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The first Kid Captain of the Iowa Hawkeye football season has selected the song that will play during the first Hawkeye Wave of 2022. Eli Belser, a 7-year-old from Elkader, has picked "Brave" by Sara Bareilles. Besler was diagnosed with a rare bone disease, CRMO...
IOWA CITY, IA
97X

Two Quad City Area Happy Joe’s Locations Have Closed Their Doors

One of the Quad Cities' favorite pizza joints is losing two locations after the stores announced their permanent closure on Facebook. "The Eldridge Happy Joe's Pizza & Ice Cream is closed as of Monday, August 29th," the store's Facebook page wrote in a post on Monday morning. "We would like to thank everybody for their loyalty and patronage over the years."
DAVENPORT, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Kernels announce 2022 Hall of Fame Class

Cedar Rapids — Wednesday night, The Cedar Rapids Baseball Hall of Fame Class for 2022 was announced by the Kernels. The Kernels named the following to be inducted into the Cedar Rapids Baseball Hall of Fame:. Ronald “Roady” Plein. James (Jim) T. Brems. Each year, the Hall...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy