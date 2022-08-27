ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brevard County, FL

Official countdown for Artemis I mission has begun

By Sabrina Maggiore, WFTV.com, Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
 4 days ago
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — There’s been a lot of excitement with the upcoming Artemis I mission on the Space Coast.

The Artemis I uncrewed flight test around the moon will prepare NASA for future flights with astronauts.

NASA held a briefing for the launch Saturday morning just as the launch team arrived at the launch control center at the Kennedy Space Center.

Then the countdown clock officially began.

Much of the agency’s future space exploration depends on this mission and the successful test of new space technology.

NASA wants to land the first woman and the first person of color on the moon in 2025.

And the Artemis I mission will be used as a “proving ground” for future human exploration of Mars and a safe journey for the future crew on Artemis II.

“This is something that has not been done in 50 years and is incredibly difficult,” said Mike Sarafin, the Artemis mission manager. “We will learn a great deal through this Artemis I.”

The launch will send the Orion spacecraft around the moon. It will also carry small satellites to conduct its own investigations.

Crews have been preparing for the launch all week and target a launch date on Monday.

