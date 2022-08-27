Column: SDSU should be known as the Crib of Coaches

John Madden, who coached with Don Coryell at SDSU and later went on to coach the Raiders, addresses the audience during a memorial service for the legendary head coach of San Diego State and the San Diego Chargers. (Sean M. Haffey/San Diego Union-Tribune)

Sez Me …

The bough has cracked, the Cradle is rocking, and it may fall.

San Diego State opens its first season in snappy-new Snapdragon Stadium Saturday vs. Arizona, and chances are there will be an Aztecs assistant or player on the grounds who one day will be an NFL or college head football coach.

Miami of Ohio is known as the Cradle of Coaches. Rightly so.

Alums include Paul Brown, who I remain convinced was the greatest coach, winning national titles at every level, and Weeb Ewbank, John Harbaugh and Sean McVay won Super Bowls. Sid Gillman is in the Hall.

There are many others who succeeded at the college level, including Woody Hayes, Earl “Red” Blaik, Bo Schembechler, Ara Parseghian and Paul Dietzel. A great group.

But, if Miami is the Cradle, then San Diego State is at least The Crib. No kidding. I actually gave up an afternoon nap to look it up.

It dawned — or dusked — on me when former Aztecs quarterback Kevin O’Connell was hired to run the Vikings, after Kevin served as offensive coordinator on the Super Bowl champion Rams.

OK. Don Coryell, now near a sure thing to enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame, stepped onto Montezuma Mesa in 1961, and of course went on to coach the professional Cardinals and The NFL Team That Used To Be Here — you know, the Judases/L.A. Lodgers.

Joe Gibbs played for him at State, then assisted him, then served as his offensive coordinator before getting hired by Washington and winning three Super Bowls (with three different quarterbacks). Hall of Famer.

Rod Dowhower was Don’s first good QB here, also assisted him, and went on to coach the Colts.

John Madden, kind of famous, assisted Coryell and won a Super Bowl with the Raiders. Hall of Famer.

Jim Hanifan also worked under Don before coaching the Cardinals.

After Coryell left for St. Louis came assistants Brian Billick (Super Bowl win with Baltimore), Mike Smith (reached the Super Bowl with Atlanta), Sean Payton (won a Super Bowl with New Orleans and probably will be a Hall of Famer), Herman Edwards (N.Y. Jets, Kansas City and now Arizona State), Tom Cable (Oakland, an assistant with Super Bowl-winning Seattle), and John Fox (who reached a Super Bowl with Carolina and also ran the Bears and Broncos).

Colleges? I count 17 former players and assistants who went on to run programs, including Ted Tollner, who won a Rose Bowl at USC and then moved on to SDSU, Bob Toledo (UCLA), Bobby Hauck (UNLV), Jeff Horton (Reno and UNLV), Steve Fairchild (Colorado State), Kevin McGarry (USD), Curtis Johnson (Tulane), and Dino Babers (Eastern Illinois and currently Syracuse).

And I can’t get by without mentioning offensive guru Ernie Zampese, recently honored by the Hall of Fame as one of the all-time assistants. He coached DBs for Don at State, then piloted the Air Coryell offense before doing the same as OC and winning a Super Bowl with Dallas.

Zampese never wanted to be a head coach, and he rejected offers. Said Coryell of Ernie: “The best coach in the world. The best coach I know.”

Should I mention current Aztecs coach Brady Hoke came to State, left for Michigan, and returned? OK, I won’t.

So, come Saturday afternoon, try to guess who’s next.

Meanwhile, put the Cradle in the attic and make room for The Crib. …

Did you know? Coryell changed Aztecs helmets from gray to red (now, for some reason, scarlet). …

If, as rumored, Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski had gone to the Raiders, neither Vegas nor Tampa Bay would have won the Super Bowl. …

When Deshaun Watson returns, the boos will be loud enough to be heard in Mongolian massage parlors. Know what they will accomplish? Nothing. …

Pardon me? The Pads put Fernando Tatis Jr. ’s press conference in the dugout? Isn’t that where Babe Ruth and Ty Cobb held theirs? …

Huge mistake. Adidas has dumped its deal with Tatis. How noble. I’m sure none of its other athletes are juiced with stuff Fernando never heard of. Moral: Don’t get caught. …

Just the thought of letting Fernando go is far beyond stupid — unless he slips on more black ice. Padres haven’t had many great talents. …

Tatis will have a shadow-for-hire now, I’d wager. …

Luke Voit calls Petco “a graveyard.” Petco no longer is a batman’s excuse. Opponents aren’t freaked by it. Hit the damn ball when it means something. …

Grupo Firme, Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts are in town for concerts this coming weekend. Finally some hits at Petco. …

Lakers youth movement. Patrick Beverly , 34. …

NFL prefect of fashion police Jacques Clouseau invokes the Quicksilver Shorts Rule and fines 49ers safety George Odum $5,000-plus for exposing a knee during an exhibition. …

Nebraska’s Scott Frost … unemployment nipping at his nose. …

The Speaker of the House’s husband gets caught driving drunk? Must have been a highly paid athlete at one time. …

I’m against a new sports arena, let alone one that seats 15,000 or fewer. That is not world class and of course too small, befitting the Ham & Eggers’ remarkable vision and legacy. …

RIP, Len Dawson . Story. Tommy Nettles , the Aztecs receiver nicknamed “Skippy” by friends and one of our greatest athletes/storytellers, was a rookie in Chiefs training camp (teammates didn’t know his nickname). He’s in his room and Dawson walks in. Says nothing. Spots Tommy’s mail on the dresser. Picks it up, sifts through it, and walks out. During the exhibition game, Tommy’s in the huddle and Len’s rubbing his hands. He calls the play and then points to Nettles: “That’s a reverse to you … Skippy.” …

According to Forbes, the average value of an NFL franchise has jumped to $4.8 billion (Dallas, $8 billion). What’s ours worth, Bicycle Lane-ians? …

Memo to Brady: How long does it take to shoot an episode of “The Masked Singer?” “Casablanca” was shot in six weeks. …

Dennis Rodman , our greatest diplomat since W. Averell Harriman , backpedals from going to Russia to help free Brittney Griner .

“The Wizard of Oz” turned 83 last week. Considering the time it was made and the technology available, I make it the most remarkable movie ever made. …

Padres black cat ceramic mascot Feisty Tom has been destroyed. He stunk. Couldn’t hit a lick. They should bring in a bobblehead of Honus Wagner . …

When Ernie Ladd pulled a helmet off a player, he didn’t swing it. He got him in a headlock and beat his face. …

Australia’s Anna Street Station is the world’s largest cattle ranch. Guaranteed, less manure can be found there than on TV. …

Oregon’s Swastika Mountain may be getting a name change. Seriously? Is that appropriate in 2022? Or will it be the new name of Mt. Rushmore? …

The great “To Kill a Mockingbird” is being banned from Florida’s schools. Copies remaining will be overnighted to Joseph Goebbels for proper burning. …

Next: Florida government’s special troops march into the Rhineland. …

Tossup: Should our next president be an exorcist, Eliot Ness or Wyatt Earp ? …

If the feds raid my house looking for unpublished columns, they’ll have to get in my head.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .