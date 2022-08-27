A Killeen man was arrested early Saturday after parking his car in a city park after hours. Brenham Police report that early Saturday morning at 2:00, Officer Caskey checked out with a vehicle in Jackson Street Park for Violation of Park Hours. Upon approach to the vehicle Officer Caskey observed smoking emitting from inside the vehicle and smelled the distinct odor of burnt marijuana. He conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located a Vape Pen containing THC Oil, Drug Paraphernalia, as well as Tobacco Products. Adonte Drew Crayton, 19 of Killeen was taken into custody for Possession of a Controlled substance in a Drug Free Zone, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession of Tobacco by a Minor. Crayton was transported and booked into the Washington County Jail.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO