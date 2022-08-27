ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ottawa, IL

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
classichits106.com

Skydiver killed identified

OTTAWA – The identity of the skydiver killed near Ottawa on Saturday has been released. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch announced that 38-year-old Brenton Watkajtys of Chicago was the individual found deceased in a cornfield in Dayton Township. The investigation into the accident being handled by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle County Coroners Office, and the FAA.
OTTAWA, IL
fox32chicago.com

One person killed in skydiving accident near Skydive Chicago in Ottawa

OTTAWA, Illinois - One person was killed in a skydiving accident near Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, Illinois on Saturday. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said in a Facebook post that the skydiver's body was found in a corn field around 12:23 p.m. The field is near Skydive Chicago, which was...
OTTAWA, IL
WGN TV

Body of skydiver found in LaSalle County cornfield

OTTAWA, Ill. — The body of a skydiver was found Saturday afternoon in a cornfield just north of Skydive Chicago. The man was an experienced skydiver with over 5,000 career jumps, sources told WGN News. Witnesses described seeing his parachute spinning until it hit the ground. He was not...
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ottawa, IL
Crime & Safety
Lasalle County, IL
Crime & Safety
County
Lasalle County, IL
Lasalle County, IL
Accidents
Local
Illinois Accidents
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
City
Ottawa, IL
classichits106.com

Tractor-Trailer crash takes life of Indiana man

STERLING – An Indiana man is dead after a tractor trailer crash on I-88 in North Central Illinois. The Illinois State Police say they were called on Monday evening to I-88 near Sterling for a westbound crash. Authorities say 63-year-old Jeff R. Barker left the roadway for unknown reasons, struck a tree and the truck became jack-knifed. Barker, the sole occupant, was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash remains under investigation by the Illinois State Police and the Whiteside County Coroner’s Office.
STERLING, IL
NBC Chicago

1 Killed in Skydiving Accident Near Ottawa, LaSalle County Sheriff Says

One person died in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon in rural LaSalle County, according to sheriff's deputies. In a Facebook post, the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called an area northeast of Ottawa in regard to a skydiving accident. Upon arrival, one person was found dead in a cornfield near Skydive Chicago, 3215 E. 1969th Rd., a local skydiving business.
LASALLE COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skydiving#Accident
classichits106.com

IDNR announces Illinois Natural Areas Stewardship grants

SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced 10 grants totaling $500,000 for land trusts in Illinois to support stewardship on land protected by the Illinois Nature Preserves Commission. Included in the grants this year is over $50,000 to The Wetlands Initiative in Putnam County to hire seasonal technicians to perform non-native cattail control, woody plant control and planting of sedge plugs at Thomas W. and Elizabeth Moews Dore Seep Nature Preserve. The goal of the Illinois Natural Areas Stewardship grant program is to increase the delivery of much needed stewardship activities to natural areas permanently protected within the INPC system.
ILLINOIS STATE
classichits106.com

Parking fines doubled in the city of Peru

PERU – Parking ticket fines have doubled in the city of Peru. Council voted on Monday to increase fines from $10 to $20 and snow ordinance parking violations from $25.00 to $50.00. Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski says the city doesn’t want to take more money from motorists but wants them to obey the rules. According to Deputy Sarah Raymond, its been since 2006 when fines were last raised. She says the goal is for more compliance.
PERU, IL
wjol.com

Body of Missing Barge Worker Recovered from the Des Plaines River

The Channahon Fire Protection District has announced that the body of the missing barge worker was found in the Des Plaines River on Tuesday afternoon. It was on Monday night, just after 7:15 pm, that the CFPD was called to the area of I-55 and the Des Plaines River for a missing member from a barge crew. An investigation showed that the crew member was last seen at approximately 5:45 pm.
CHANNAHON, IL
wcsjnews.com

Police Blotter For Tuesday, August 30th

Note to Readers: Information presented here is obtained from the city police and sheriff's departments. Individuals listed in reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proven guilty in court. From the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office arrested was 36-year-old Annette Boudreau on a warrant. Also arrested was...
MORRIS, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
FAA
starvedrock.media

Streator Woman Accused of Trespassing, Changing Locks on Apartment

A Streator woman allegedly has elevated squatting to a new level. Donna Casey-Schultz, 54 and homeless, was arrested Monday on charges of criminal damage to property and criminal trespass to real property. The arrest stems from a neighbor's complaint of a person entering an empty apartment building in the 400 block of South Vermilion Street in Streator. The building is under construction. Police say Casey-Schultz cut a lock to enter the building. And, they say that, once inside the building, she changed to locks on the doors and claimed residency on the property.
STREATOR, IL
wjol.com

Fourth Arrest Made in Burglary Ring That Worked in Joliet and Will County

A fourth arrest has been made in connection to a burglary ring that is accused of stealing approximately $400,000 from video gaming machines throughout Illinois including Joliet and Will County. On August 25th Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced the arrests of Giulia and Gino Wuttke and Alyssa Slouka in connection to the robberies. Gino Wuttke’s bond was set at $750,000, Giulia Wuttke’s bond was set at $25,000 and Slouka’s bond was set at $100,000.
WILL COUNTY, IL
Local 4 WHBF

One detained in threat to Sterling/Rock Falls School District

According to a press release from the City of Sterling, the Sterling Police Department was alerted to a possible threat to schools in Sterling and in Rock Falls on August 28 at approximately 9:46 p.m. The threat was sent via a social media application from one student to another. The Rock Falls Police Department was […]
STERLING, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

17-year-old arrested for DeKalb shooting

DEKALB, Ill. (WTVO) — A 17-year-old boy faces charges after he shot a young woman in DeKalb last week, police said. It happened at an apartment complex on Ridge Drive on Tuesday. Investigators said that the teenager shot at two 17-year-old girls after an argument. One of the teens was hit twice and taken to […]
DEKALB, IL
CBS Chicago

New Lenox's Silver Cross Hospital provides Will County's first NICU

NEW LENOX (CBS) -- More than 6,800 babies were born in Will County in 2020.But any of those infants needing intensive care were not treated close by.The sick newborns had to be moved to other hospitals miles and miles away.That's not the case anymore. Morning Insider Lauren Victory takes us inside Will County's first neonatal intensive care unit. Inside Silver Cross Hospital in New Lenox, baby Brooke needs extra TLC that she wouldn't have received here if she was born just a few weeks earlier. The hospital's neonatal intensive care unit, or NICU, only opened at the end of July....
WILL COUNTY, IL
classichits106.com

Rabid bat bites DeKalb county resident

SYCAMORE – A rabid bat has bitten a DeKalb county resident. The DeKalb County Health Department confirmed that the person who was bit on Saturday in Sycamore is now receiving treatment. Officials say it was the second bat this year to be found carrying rabies in the county. Bats are the primary carriers of rabies in Illinois, and you should avoid any you find indoors or laying on the ground.
DEKALB COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy