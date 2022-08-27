PERU – Parking ticket fines have doubled in the city of Peru. Council voted on Monday to increase fines from $10 to $20 and snow ordinance parking violations from $25.00 to $50.00. Peru Mayor Ken Kolowski says the city doesn’t want to take more money from motorists but wants them to obey the rules. According to Deputy Sarah Raymond, its been since 2006 when fines were last raised. She says the goal is for more compliance.

PERU, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO