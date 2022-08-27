Read full article on original website
Skydiver killed identified
OTTAWA – The identity of the skydiver killed near Ottawa on Saturday has been released. LaSalle County Coroner Richard Ploch announced that 38-year-old Brenton Watkajtys of Chicago was the individual found deceased in a cornfield in Dayton Township. The investigation into the accident being handled by the LaSalle County Sheriff’s Office, LaSalle County Coroners Office, and the FAA.
LaSalle County Sheriff’s deputies found a person dead in a cornfield near Skydive Chicago, a company that describes itself as the Midwest’s premier skydiving facility.
OTTAWA, Illinois - One person was killed in a skydiving accident near Skydive Chicago in Ottawa, Illinois on Saturday. LaSalle County Sheriff Adam Diss said in a Facebook post that the skydiver's body was found in a corn field around 12:23 p.m. The field is near Skydive Chicago, which was...
OTTAWA, Ill. — The body of a skydiver was found Saturday afternoon in a cornfield just north of Skydive Chicago. The man was an experienced skydiver with over 5,000 career jumps, sources told WGN News. Witnesses described seeing his parachute spinning until it hit the ground.
One person died in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon in rural LaSalle County, according to sheriff's deputies. In a Facebook post, the LaSalle County Sheriff's Office said deputies were called an area northeast of Ottawa in regard to a skydiving accident. Upon arrival, one person was found dead in a cornfield near Skydive Chicago, 3215 E. 1969th Rd., a local skydiving business.
