Texas Longhorns football player Bijan Robinson delivering $3K worth of backpacks
AUSTIN, Texas - University of Texas running back and Heisman trophy contender Bijan Robinson will be personally delivering $3,000 worth of backpacks to the Harmony School of Excellence. Later Robinson will sit down with the football team ahead of their game Thursday night. Coaches Ian Manzak and Tony Lopez say...
Pflugerville, August 31 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Ellison High School football team will have a game with Hendrickson High School on August 31, 2022, 16:30:00. Want more high school 🏈 info? Follow Highs Shool Football PRO@Newsbreak!
Texas high school football: FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week
AUSTIN, Texas - Each week, the FOX 7 Austin sports team highlights a Central Texas high school football player. Week 1 - Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad. In the first-ever game as a Class 6A school for the Dripping Springs Tigers, Baylor-bound Austin Novosad threw for 247 yards and two touchdown passes.
Bevo’s Long Ride to the Mascot Mountaintop
Sun-drenched, like a bleached blonde who’s clearly been enjoying summer vacation to the fullest, Austin’s favorite son appears to have more of a creamsicle hue in the hazy heat of June than his usual shade of burnt orange. Even with 6-foot horns and an impressive bulk on his...
How to watch Texas football vs. UL-Monroe: TV, stream, game time, pick
Just three days away from the start of the 2022 regular season, the excitement is tangible for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program heading into this weekend. Texas will open up the 2022 regular season slate at home this weekend against head coach Terry Bowden and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks out of the Sun Belt.
Texas Longhorns football team begins season against Louisiana-Monroe
AUSTIN, Texas - It's officially game week for the 18th-ranked University of Texas football team as head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns begin their season at home against Louisiana-Monroe on September 3 at 7 p.m. Of course, most eyes will be on starting quarterback Quinn Ewers as the Ohio...
4-Star 2024 Texas football target Freddie Dubose Jr. out for season
More of a spotlight is being shed on some of the top targets for the 2024 Texas football recruiting class heading into the fall with the 2023 cycle starting to wrap up in the next few months. Texas’ 2024 class has a solid foundation in place, with two blue-chip commits as of Aug. 31.
Oklahoma trolls rival Texas during scoreboard setup test
Rivalries are among the things that keep college football alive and going with a large audience, and best believe that the Red River rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas is still among the best. In a scoreboard test, Oklahoma trolled Texas, which is nothing new whatsoever. In the last showdown between...
Texas Longhorns expected to dominate season opener against Louisiana-Monroe
AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Longhorns are expected to dominate Saturday night's season opener against Louisiana-Monroe. Longhorns Head Coach Sarkisian wants to see his guys compete and execute at a high level. "We've literally been waiting for this moment since we took off the cleats," said Anthony Cook, senior defensive back.
FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week: Dripping Springs QB Austin Novosad
This week's FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week is Dripping Springs QB Austin Novosad. In the Tigers' first-ever game as a Class 6A school, the Baylor-bound Novosad threw for 247 yards and two touchdown passes in Dripping Springs' 23-20 upset road win over perennial 6A power Vandegrift.
6 Austin firefighters help with South Texas floods
AUSTIN, Texas - Six members of the Austin Fire Department (AFD) were sent to Eagle Pass as part of a Texas A&M Task Force1 Boat Squad deployment. The urgent request was due to heavy rainfall and potential flooding in the area. It called for two boats, two tow platforms, and six people.
2 $25,000 winning Texas Lottery tickets sold in Central & North Texas
"It takes two to make a thing go right!" That fun song lyric is ringing true as the Texas Lottery reports two new top prize winners from one of its games.
Austin-San Antonio is the ‘next great U.S. metroplex,’ says Austin mayor
Look out, Dallas-Fort Worth. Austin Mayor Steve Adler wants Austin-San Antonio to become the “next great U.S. metroplex.” Experts believe we’re already well on our way toward that status. In his last State of the City address as Austin’s mayor on August 25, Adler touched on the...
Several roads reopen following isolated incident in Wimberley
WIMBERLEY, Texas - Several roads reopened after Hays County deputies worked an isolated incident in Wimberley. The Hays County Sheriff's Office said around 5:26 p.m., deputies responded to an incident on Mt. Sharp Rd. Mt. Sharp and Mt. Olive School Rd. through Mt. Sharp and Ledgerock Rd. were closed for...
Lucky Texas Resident Wins Tremendous Lottery Prize
One lucky Texas resident is now $2 million richer!
Austin grackles looking a little ‘rough’ — here’s why
Grackles, the black feathered birds that cover H-E-B parking lots across the capital city, are looking a little "rough these days."
Austin : Top 10 Hidden & Unusual Places You Must Visit In Austin, Texas.
Travel Attractions – Best Hidden & Unusual Places In Austin, Texas. The state capital of Texas, Austin, is a diverse inland city bordering the Hill Country. Austin embraces its strangeness and is charming enough to be one of the top places in Texas to visit. Austin has many attractions,...
Construction, drought reportedly causing increase in Austin rat problems
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video, about a rat problem in Pflugerville, was published in 2020. A number of factors have caused problems for local rodents – and now those rats are causing problems for residents. The Austin American-Statesman reports that a mix of new construction,...
Groundbreaking in Georgetown marks start of final phase of Southwest Bypass expansion
In her address to the small crowd at the morning groundbreaking, Covey said the project was part of a long-term road expansion plan made 20 years ago. She says the expansion couldn't be happening at a better time amid the current population boom throughout Williamson County.
Oak Hill Parkway construction hits 1-year mark in Southwest Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - Construction on the Oak Hill Parkway in Southwest Austin recently passed the one-year mark. When it’s done, the project will transform the US 290 / SH 71 interchange known as the "Y." "It always looks different, every time I come out here," said Austin resident Jennifer...
