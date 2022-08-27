ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Texas high school football: FOX 7 Friday Football Player of the Week

AUSTIN, Texas - Each week, the FOX 7 Austin sports team highlights a Central Texas high school football player. Week 1 - Dripping Springs quarterback Austin Novosad. In the first-ever game as a Class 6A school for the Dripping Springs Tigers, Baylor-bound Austin Novosad threw for 247 yards and two touchdown passes.
Bevo’s Long Ride to the Mascot Mountaintop

Sun-drenched, like a bleached blonde who’s clearly been enjoying summer vacation to the fullest, Austin’s favorite son appears to have more of a creamsicle hue in the hazy heat of June than his usual shade of burnt orange. Even with 6-foot horns and an impressive bulk on his...
How to watch Texas football vs. UL-Monroe: TV, stream, game time, pick

Just three days away from the start of the 2022 regular season, the excitement is tangible for head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Texas football program heading into this weekend. Texas will open up the 2022 regular season slate at home this weekend against head coach Terry Bowden and the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks out of the Sun Belt.
Texas Longhorns football team begins season against Louisiana-Monroe

AUSTIN, Texas - It's officially game week for the 18th-ranked University of Texas football team as head coach Steve Sarkisian and the Longhorns begin their season at home against Louisiana-Monroe on September 3 at 7 p.m. Of course, most eyes will be on starting quarterback Quinn Ewers as the Ohio...
Oklahoma trolls rival Texas during scoreboard setup test

Rivalries are among the things that keep college football alive and going with a large audience, and best believe that the Red River rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas is still among the best. In a scoreboard test, Oklahoma trolled Texas, which is nothing new whatsoever. In the last showdown between...
Texas Longhorns expected to dominate season opener against Louisiana-Monroe

AUSTIN, Texas - Texas Longhorns are expected to dominate Saturday night's season opener against Louisiana-Monroe. Longhorns Head Coach Sarkisian wants to see his guys compete and execute at a high level. "We've literally been waiting for this moment since we took off the cleats," said Anthony Cook, senior defensive back.
6 Austin firefighters help with South Texas floods

AUSTIN, Texas - Six members of the Austin Fire Department (AFD) were sent to Eagle Pass as part of a Texas A&M Task Force1 Boat Squad deployment. The urgent request was due to heavy rainfall and potential flooding in the area. It called for two boats, two tow platforms, and six people.
Several roads reopen following isolated incident in Wimberley

WIMBERLEY, Texas - Several roads reopened after Hays County deputies worked an isolated incident in Wimberley. The Hays County Sheriff's Office said around 5:26 p.m., deputies responded to an incident on Mt. Sharp Rd. Mt. Sharp and Mt. Olive School Rd. through Mt. Sharp and Ledgerock Rd. were closed for...
Oak Hill Parkway construction hits 1-year mark in Southwest Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Construction on the Oak Hill Parkway in Southwest Austin recently passed the one-year mark. When it’s done, the project will transform the US 290 / SH 71 interchange known as the "Y." "It always looks different, every time I come out here," said Austin resident Jennifer...
