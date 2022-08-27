ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, IN

WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Health Regional nationally recognized for stroke care

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health Regional Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke Quality Achievement Award. Officials say this honor is for the commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized guidelines. Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
My 1053 WJLT

Everybody Cut Footloose at the Free “Big 80’s Bash” This Weekend in Newburgh

There is just something about the 80s that everybody seems to love - the fashion, the movies, and especially the music are all timeless. It's easy for me to understand why, because I grew up in the 80s, and I remember when all of those things actually happened. But even young people, like my teenage daughter and her friends, have fallen in love with some of the "classics" from the 80s. It's for those reasons, and more, that we love to play so much of that great 80s music every weekend - but we're not the only one giving you 80s music this Labor Day weekend.
NEWBURGH, IN
Local
Indiana Health
City
Newburgh, IN
WTHI

Knox County has the highest positivity rate for COVID-19 cases

KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County has been suffering from high COVID cases lately. This summer surge has put the county on the map as on of the worst in the state. As of Wednesday, there are a total of 504 active cases of COVID 19 in Knox County. Officials believe that number is even higher.
KNOX COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Area Students Can Take a Swing at Winning Prizes in EVPL Pinata Contest

A pinata is defined as a "decorated figure of an animal containing toys and candy that is suspended from a height and broken open by blindfolded children as part of a celebration." I'm gonna go out on a limb and assume that at some point in your life, you have been the one blindly swinging a stick (or more likely a whiffle bat) hoping to smack a pinata hard even to bust in open.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Firefighters rescue family dog after Newburgh house fire

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Two dogs and a homeowner made it out alright after a fire destroyed part of their home in Warrick County. The Newburgh Fire Department tells us the fire started in the living room of a Sequoia Drive home Wednesday afternoon. According to officials on scene, several windows had to be […]
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
wevv.com

New Pickleball complex coming to Newburgh

Tuesday, the Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, Inc. will host a ground breaking ceremony for 10 new pickleball courts in Newburgh. Tuesday, the Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, Inc. will host a ground breaking ceremony for 10 new pickleball courts in Newburgh.
NEWBURGH, IN
My 1053 WJLT

136th Labor Day Celebration in Warrick County This Weekend

The Labor Day Association will be hosting a big celebration once again this year that you and the family won't want to miss out on. The 136th Labor Day Celebration returns to the Warrick County Fairgrounds on September 2nd through 5th. This weekend-long celebration will be packed full of events, rides, food, and more. Something really cool about our Labor Day Celebration is not only is it the oldest in the state of Indiana, but it is also the second oldest Labor Day Celebration in the United States. It dates back eight years before Labor Day was even made a holiday in 1894.
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Evansville Area Residents Can Get Free Safe Rides Home Labor Day Weekend with Logan’s Promise

As hard as it is to believe, summer is coming to an end. Let that soak in for a second. That means it's almost Labor Day, which not only means that we can't wear white pants, but it also means the end of summer parties. It's totally ok to go out with friends and have drinks, but make a plan to get home safely. Logan's Promise offers a Safe Ride Program to help you make the right decision.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WBKR

See Photos from Inside the New Lady Luck Tattoo Shop in Henderson, KY

Today's a big day in Henderson, Kentucky for an Owensboro business owner. Melissa Smith, proud owner of Lady Luck Tattoo and Body Piercing here in town is opening the doors of her second shop. Yes! This is opening day for Lady Luck Tattoo and Body Piercing II and have a sneak peek at photos from inside the new shop.
HENDERSON, KY
14news.com

Amy Brady retiring after Wednesday

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Wednesday marks the last day on the job for Henderson County Jailer Amy Brady. Brady told us she’s leaving to spend more time with family, including a new grandbaby. She was the first female full-service jailer to be awarded the Kentucky Jailer Association’s Jailer...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Jasper’s BMV moving locations in September

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles say their Jasper branch will be relocating. They are moving to 690 Second Street, Suite A in Jasper. The branch will open at its new location on Tuesday, September 13. Officials tell us the new location has added...
JASPER, IN
14news.com

Myriad Coffee House to close

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Myriad Coffee House in Newburgh is closing. The owners made that announcement in a social media post over the weekend. They say they’re going to close September 11. Owners say the coffee house wasn’t busy enough to keep it open. The coffee house...
NEWBURGH, IN
My 1053 WJLT

My 1053 WJLT

Evansville IN
My 105.3 WJLT plays the best adult contemporary music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

