Puppies of All Sizes and Colors Ready for Adoption at WHS in Newburgh
When I was searching for a dog, I knew what I wanted. I wanted a young small dog under 20 pounds that was good with kids and cats. I also wanted a male and for him to be housetrained. Anything else? Oh yes, I wanted him to look like a miniature Doberman Pinscher. Where would I ever find such a dogicorn?
Good Luck Resisting the Puppy Dog Eyes on This Adoptable Indiana Pooch
I feel like a broken record sometimes when it comes to our pet of the week. I find myself saying "this is the cutest pet of the week we've ever had" until the following week when I say the same thing. Well, here I am saying the same thing again because it is very possible that KALUHA is the cutest pet of the week we've had from It Takes a Village.
Owensboro Health Regional nationally recognized for stroke care
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – Owensboro Health Regional Hospital has received the American Heart Association’s GoldPlus Get With The Guidelines® – Stroke Quality Achievement Award. Officials say this honor is for the commitment to ensuring stroke patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized guidelines. Get With The Guidelines puts the expertise of the […]
Everybody Cut Footloose at the Free “Big 80’s Bash” This Weekend in Newburgh
There is just something about the 80s that everybody seems to love - the fashion, the movies, and especially the music are all timeless. It's easy for me to understand why, because I grew up in the 80s, and I remember when all of those things actually happened. But even young people, like my teenage daughter and her friends, have fallen in love with some of the "classics" from the 80s. It's for those reasons, and more, that we love to play so much of that great 80s music every weekend - but we're not the only one giving you 80s music this Labor Day weekend.
WTHI
Knox County has the highest positivity rate for COVID-19 cases
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Knox County has been suffering from high COVID cases lately. This summer surge has put the county on the map as on of the worst in the state. As of Wednesday, there are a total of 504 active cases of COVID 19 in Knox County. Officials believe that number is even higher.
Evansville Area Students Can Take a Swing at Winning Prizes in EVPL Pinata Contest
A pinata is defined as a "decorated figure of an animal containing toys and candy that is suspended from a height and broken open by blindfolded children as part of a celebration." I'm gonna go out on a limb and assume that at some point in your life, you have been the one blindly swinging a stick (or more likely a whiffle bat) hoping to smack a pinata hard even to bust in open.
Help MY105.3 Fight Cancer at the 2022 St. Jude Walk/Run in Evansville
You know how much we love St. Jude Children's Research Hospital here at MY105.3, and we will do everything in our power to help them continue the fight against childhood cancer and other catastrophic diseases. Right now, what YOU can do, is join Team MY105.3 at the 2022 St. Jude Walk/Run 5K (formerly known as the Give. Hope. Run.)
'He always said keep it sunny side up': Family remembers pilot after French Lick crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Robert Flick of French Lick spent a lot of his life in the sky. "Yeah, he loved flying," his son, John Flick, said. His wife, Evanglina Flick said, "I think he loves flying [more] than his wife." While Robert and Evanglina were married for about 46...
Firefighters rescue family dog after Newburgh house fire
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — Two dogs and a homeowner made it out alright after a fire destroyed part of their home in Warrick County. The Newburgh Fire Department tells us the fire started in the living room of a Sequoia Drive home Wednesday afternoon. According to officials on scene, several windows had to be […]
wevv.com
New Pickleball complex coming to Newburgh
Tuesday, the Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, Inc. will host a ground breaking ceremony for 10 new pickleball courts in Newburgh. Tuesday, the Rivertown Pickleball of Southern Indiana, Inc. will host a ground breaking ceremony for 10 new pickleball courts in Newburgh.
136th Labor Day Celebration in Warrick County This Weekend
The Labor Day Association will be hosting a big celebration once again this year that you and the family won't want to miss out on. The 136th Labor Day Celebration returns to the Warrick County Fairgrounds on September 2nd through 5th. This weekend-long celebration will be packed full of events, rides, food, and more. Something really cool about our Labor Day Celebration is not only is it the oldest in the state of Indiana, but it is also the second oldest Labor Day Celebration in the United States. It dates back eight years before Labor Day was even made a holiday in 1894.
Evansville Area Residents Can Get Free Safe Rides Home Labor Day Weekend with Logan’s Promise
As hard as it is to believe, summer is coming to an end. Let that soak in for a second. That means it's almost Labor Day, which not only means that we can't wear white pants, but it also means the end of summer parties. It's totally ok to go out with friends and have drinks, but make a plan to get home safely. Logan's Promise offers a Safe Ride Program to help you make the right decision.
See Photos from Inside the New Lady Luck Tattoo Shop in Henderson, KY
Today's a big day in Henderson, Kentucky for an Owensboro business owner. Melissa Smith, proud owner of Lady Luck Tattoo and Body Piercing here in town is opening the doors of her second shop. Yes! This is opening day for Lady Luck Tattoo and Body Piercing II and have a sneak peek at photos from inside the new shop.
7 Defunct Restaurant Chains That Once Had Locations in Owensboro [VIDEOS]
Let me set up the scenario. It's 1980. It's Friday night. I'm joining my parents for our weekly excursion to Morrison's Cafeteria in Towne Square Mall, followed, of course, by and evening of browsing or shopping. (I'd head off to Waldenbooks or Wax Works/Disc Jockey; I don't know where THEY went.)
14news.com
Amy Brady retiring after Wednesday
HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Wednesday marks the last day on the job for Henderson County Jailer Amy Brady. Brady told us she’s leaving to spend more time with family, including a new grandbaby. She was the first female full-service jailer to be awarded the Kentucky Jailer Association’s Jailer...
Friday After 5 Hosting a Totally Rad 80s Party in Downtown Owensboro
The 26th season of Friday After 5 is wrapping up this Friday night in downtown Owensboro with a totally tubular 80s party that will feature some iconic bands from decade. The night will be headlined by The Motels!. The Motels are best known for two hits they landed inside the...
Make a Lifesaving Donation at Cancer Pathways Midwest Blood Drive in Evansville
Make a Lifesaving Donation at Cancer Pathways Midwest Blood Drive. If the name Cancer Pathways Midwest doesn't sound familiar, then perhaps their former name, Gilda's Club, does. If neither one is ringing a bell, then allow me to introduce you to this fantastic organization before we go any further. Cancer...
14news.com
Jasper’s BMV moving locations in September
JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles say their Jasper branch will be relocating. They are moving to 690 Second Street, Suite A in Jasper. The branch will open at its new location on Tuesday, September 13. Officials tell us the new location has added...
city-countyobserver.com
EDUCATOR, COMMUNITY LEADER AND VOLUNTEER SUE SCHRIBER TO BE HONORED BY CITY-COUNTY OBSERVER
EVANSVILLE – On November 3, 2022, community leaders will gather at BALLY’S to observe the City-County Observer bestowing several “Community Service Awards” to deserving individuals who are well-known and highly respected public servants and community volunteers. It is with extreme pleasure and pride that we announce...
14news.com
Myriad Coffee House to close
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - The Myriad Coffee House in Newburgh is closing. The owners made that announcement in a social media post over the weekend. They say they’re going to close September 11. Owners say the coffee house wasn’t busy enough to keep it open. The coffee house...
