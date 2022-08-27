Read full article on original website
Related
Purdue senior, cancer survivor carries on Tyler Trent's legacy
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. — It started in 2019 with what felt like a sore on his tongue. A few months later, Purdue University sophomore Eric Magallanes decided to seek help. "That's when I finally went to my dentist at Allure Dental, Dr. Trevor Murray," Magallanes said. It was only...
WISH-TV
Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline
PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
Missing person reported in Lafayette
A Lafayette man was reported missing to Lafayette police Monday evening. Cornelius Powell, 55, was last seen in his home on Saturday, LPD Sgt. Justin Hartman said. Powell left his personal belongings in his home and his cell phone has been off since Saturday. Hartman said there's "nothing suspicious" yet,...
Two charged with burglary, mail theft in Parke Co.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indiana man arrested on kidnapping count after missing 11-year-old girl found at his home, police say
FRANKLIN, Ind. — Police arrested a Franklin man on Sunday after officers say they found a missing 11-year-old Illinois girl at his home. The girl was declared missing out of Vermilion County, Illinois on Saturday. The Vermilion County Sheriff’s Office reached out to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office in Indiana to go to a home […]
Monticello man critically injured by tree that fell on his truck during storms
MONTICELLO, Ind. — Monday's storms wreaked havoc throughout the region, including in Fulton County where a tree fell on a Monticello man's car, leaving him critically injured and trapped in his truck until first responders could get him free. According to Indiana State Police, Hunter Smolek, 22, was driving...
Man walking dog finds body in pond in Lafayette neighborhood
A man walking his dog came across a body in a pond Wednesday morning inside a Lafayette neighborhood.
WLFI.com
Wabash River search in Peru extends into week No. 2
PERU, Ind. (WLFI) — An in-depth search of the Wabash River extends into a second week. For about 10 days, divers with Indiana State Police have scoured the Wabash River bed underneath the Kelly Avenue Bridge in Peru. But ISP won't say what the dive team is looking for.
RELATED PEOPLE
Man thrown from motorcycle during crash in West Lafayette
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A motorcyclist was thrown from his bike during a weekend collision. According to the West Lafayette Police Department, officers were dispatched around 12:15 a.m. Saturday to W. State Street and Northwestern Avenue. Officers found 22-year-old Joshua Valadez had been ejected after his motorcycle collided with a car. He was unconscious and […]
Police investigating after man, woman found dead in Fishers home
FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead Wednesday morning. The Fishers Police Department said officers responded to the Cumberland Place neighborhood after a caller threatened suicide. When they arrived, nobody responded. Officers entered the home and discovered the bodies of a man and woman. The department said detectives and crime […]
Rape reported Tuesday in Lafayette
A rape was reported early this morning in a residence on North Street in Lafayette, police say. The report came in at 12:18 a.m., according to Lafayette Police crime logs. "Due to the sensitivity of the allegations being made, I can't go into detail about the rape itself," LPD Sgt. Justin Hartman said. "It is under investigation."
Tippecanoe school bus joy ride causes hundreds of thousands in damages
The Tippecanoe County Sheriff's Department is investigating what appears to be a short but destructive joy ride at Wea Ridge elementary and middle schools.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Marion County prosecutor blames Indy gun violence on permitless carry law
INDIANAPOLIS — Candidates for Marion County prosecutor spoke out against a weekend of gun violence in Indianapolis. Incumbent Ryan Mears, a Democrat, blamed some of the violence on Indiana’s new permitless carry law, while his Republican challenger blamed the current prosecutor’s policies. The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office...
Man to serve 80 years in murder of beloved Indy man
A man convicted in the 2019 shooting death of a beloved Indianapolis man has been sentenced to serve 80 years in prison.
Man and woman found dead in Fishers home Wednesday morning
The Fishers Police Department is investigating the death of a man and woman who were found in a home Wednesday morning.
Police: Man arrested after attacking Danville pastor, police officer and K-9
DANVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested a 31-year-old Plainfield man accused of assaulting a pastor in Danville, then an officer and trying to gouge a K-9 officer's eyes out. The incident started with a 911 hang-up call to Hendricks County dispatchers at around 9 p.m. During that call, the dispatcher heard screaming, but no one spoke over the phone before hanging up.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?
Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death
KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
wfft.com
Speed and alcohol appear to be factors in crash that killed three ISU students
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more about a weekend crash that ended in the death of three Indiana State University students and two more hurt. The crash happened in Riley, just east of Terre Haute. There were five people in the car. Killed in the crash were:
Indiana woman accused of leaving 4 children home alone to go shopping
An Indiana woman left four children under age 9 home alone while she left to go shopping about an hour away, according to an incident report by Kokomo police.
WTHR
Indianapolis, IN
31K+
Followers
10K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Indianapolis local newshttps://www.wthr.com/
Comments / 1