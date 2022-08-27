ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

WISH-TV

Search of Wabash River in Peru may be connected to Kegan Kline

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police on Tuesday were searching the Wabash River in Peru, and it may be connected to anthony_shots suspect Kegan Kline. The Murder Sheet podcast, a News 8 newsgathering partner, shared photos showing divers in the Wabash River near the Nickel Plate bridges for motorists and pedestrians.
The Exponent

Missing person reported in Lafayette

A Lafayette man was reported missing to Lafayette police Monday evening. Cornelius Powell, 55, was last seen in his home on Saturday, LPD Sgt. Justin Hartman said. Powell left his personal belongings in his home and his cell phone has been off since Saturday. Hartman said there's "nothing suspicious" yet,...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Two charged with burglary, mail theft in Parke Co.

PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
ROCKVILLE, IN
WLFI.com

Wabash River search in Peru extends into week No. 2

PERU, Ind. (WLFI) — An in-depth search of the Wabash River extends into a second week. For about 10 days, divers with Indiana State Police have scoured the Wabash River bed underneath the Kelly Avenue Bridge in Peru. But ISP won't say what the dive team is looking for.
PERU, IN
FOX59

Man thrown from motorcycle during crash in West Lafayette

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. – A motorcyclist was thrown from his bike during a weekend collision. According to the West Lafayette Police Department, officers were dispatched around 12:15 a.m. Saturday to W. State Street and Northwestern Avenue. Officers found 22-year-old Joshua Valadez had been ejected after his motorcycle collided with a car. He was unconscious and […]
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
FOX59

Police investigating after man, woman found dead in Fishers home

FISHERS, Ind. — Police are investigating after two people were found dead Wednesday morning. The Fishers Police Department said officers responded to the Cumberland Place neighborhood after a caller threatened suicide. When they arrived, nobody responded. Officers entered the home and discovered the bodies of a man and woman. The department said detectives and crime […]
FISHERS, IN
The Exponent

Rape reported Tuesday in Lafayette

A rape was reported early this morning in a residence on North Street in Lafayette, police say. The report came in at 12:18 a.m., according to Lafayette Police crime logs. "Due to the sensitivity of the allegations being made, I can't go into detail about the rape itself," LPD Sgt. Justin Hartman said. "It is under investigation."
LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Police: Man arrested after attacking Danville pastor, police officer and K-9

DANVILLE, Ind. — Police arrested a 31-year-old Plainfield man accused of assaulting a pastor in Danville, then an officer and trying to gouge a K-9 officer's eyes out. The incident started with a 911 hang-up call to Hendricks County dispatchers at around 9 p.m. During that call, the dispatcher heard screaming, but no one spoke over the phone before hanging up.
DANVILLE, IN
103.3 WKFR

What Happened at the Whiz Khalifa Concert in Indianapolis Friday Night?

Shocking videos show fans fleeing the Whiz Khalifa & Logic concert in Indy over the weekend. So, what actually happened?. Reports that an active shooter shut down a rap concert just North of Indianapolis, in Noblesville, Indiana have circulated around the world thanks to TikTok videos from concertgoers. Soon after the disturbance at the show happened the Hamilton County Sheriff's Office reported that no weapons were found in their initial investigation. They also posted on Facebook that three people were injured in the incident.
NOBLESVILLE, IN
FOX59

Kokomo police launch investigation into 5-month-old’s death

KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo have launched a death investigation into an infant who was reported unconscious on Thursday and who then died hours later at the hospital. Police were called to a home in the 600 block of S. Market Street to tend an unconscious infant at around 6:40 p.m. Police say several […]
KOKOMO, IN
