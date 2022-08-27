Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Wilder: We Done Put In 407 Rounds, Wanted To Try Something Different
For the better part of the past decade and a half, Deontay Wilder has lived by an old adage, if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. (photo by Ryan Hafey) With the Alabama native laying waste to his competition, he revealed in years past that despite his overarching success, his training methods were a bit unorthodox. At one point, Wilder, now 36, admitted that, unlike most elite fighters, he isn’t a fan of jogging and roadwork. Also, Mark Breland, Wilder’s former trainer, divulged that Wilder refused to hit the heavy bag during their training sessions.
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz: Luis Ortiz Is Strong & Hard – I Didn't Cherry Pick & Can’t Look Past Him
LOS ANGELES – Andy Ruiz Jr. believes he’s set himself up for a stiff test when he squares off against credible Cuban contender Luis Ortiz on Sept. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on FOX pay-per-view. The former heavyweight champion Ruiz (34-2, 22 KOs) will turn...
Boxing Scene
Bivol: I Want More Belts, Ramirez is a Big Challenge and My Only Focus
WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) is only focused at the moment on his upcoming mandatory defense against former WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez. Their fight will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 5. Bivol is coming...
Boxing Scene
Canelo on Facing the Winner of Bivol-Ramirez: I Don't Want to Fight Mexicans; If Bivol Wins, I Want Rematch
Canelo Alvarez’s schedule for the first half of 2023 appears to hinge on who will win the upcoming light heavyweight title bout between Dmitry Bivol and Gilberto ‘Zurdo’ Ramirez. Russia’s Bivol, the WBA beltholder, will defend his title against Mexico’s Ramirez on Nov. 5 in Abu Dhabi,...
Boxing Scene
Golovkin Expects Canelo To "Change A lot of Things" For Trilogy Fight
Gennadiy Golovkin explains that he's not motivated by the first two meetings with Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. They fought to a controversial twelve round split draw with 2017. The 2018 rematch saw Canelo win a close twelve round majority decision. "I'm totally looking at the third fight as a...
Boxing Scene
Fury Trainer on Usyk: He Can Be A Threat to Tyson…Tyson's Been Knocked Down Before
Tyson Fury may not think much of Oleksandr Usyk as an opponent, but his trainer, Sugarhill Steward, apparently views the match-up quite differently. Steward, the well-respected Detroit-based trainer, indicated in a recent interview that he sees Ukraine's Usyk as more than a credible “threat” to Manchester, England's Fury, the WBC titleholder, in a potential fight.
Boxing Scene
Canelo on Joshua's Meltdown: You Never Know What Happened in His Camp; Need to Respect That
Canelo Alvarez thinks the public needs to refrain from heaping too much criticism on Anthony Joshua as it relates to his behavior after his tough loss to Oleksandr Usyk. Shortly after Ukraine’s Usyk was declared the winner, via split decision, of their 12-round WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight title unification rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, earlier this month, Joshua started to act uncharacteristically. First, he took two of Usyk’s belts (the WBA and Ring magazine) and tossed them out of the ring, and then he went on an extended, bizarre rant. Joshua’s actions were roundly lambasted by the boxing world, with many suggesting he was a sore loser.
Boxing Scene
Gillberto Ramirez 'Very Confident' He'll Beat Bivol, No Rematch Clause in Deal
Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez is so confident in his ability to defeat WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol, that he told Golden Boy Promotions he is willing to “fight on the moon if necessary” - according to Golden Boy Promotions' matchmaker Robert Diaz. “When Zurdo signed with...
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz: I'm Not Here To Lose Weight & Be Skinny – It's Not A Body Contest
LOS ANGELES – Andy Ruiz Jr. aims to weigh between 260 to 265 pounds when he steps on the scales to fight Luis Ortiz on Sept. 4 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on FOX pay-per-view. “Nothing crazy,” Ruiz told a group of reporters that included BoxingScene.com.
Boxing Scene
Isaac Cruz: Goal Is To Face Tank Davis Once Again, Bring A World Title To Mexico City
Isaac Cruz had barely five weeks to prepare for the biggest moment of his career to date. The top-rated lightweight contender came up just short in a hard-fought battle with secondary WBA lightweight titlist Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis last December at Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) in Los Angeles. Cruz stepped in for Rolando Romero in short notice, dropping a twelve-round decision but fighting well enough to end Davis’ 16-fight knockout streak.
Boxing Scene
Caleb Plant Attempting To Grow From Canelo Stoppage Defeat: "You Just Gotta Be Honest With Yourself"
Heading into his super middleweight showdown against Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant was steadfast in his belief that he was simply 12 rounds away from obtaining undisputed glory. Both Plant and Alvarez officially locked horns in the center of the ring on November 6th, 2021, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada. While the newly turned 30-year-old fought with confidence and gusto, he was eventually overwhelmed by Alvarez’s relentless pressure. In the 11th round, in particular, a visibly exhausted Plant withered against the ropes as Alvarez violently ended his night.
Boxing Scene
Andy Ruiz On Headlining At Crypto.com Arena: Blessing For Me To Have My Turn As Main Event
Andy Ruiz will clear off at least one bucket list item this weekend. The long-term goal for the former unified heavyweight titlist is to enjoy a second title reign. The next step on that journey leads Ruiz to playing an arena he’d previously only attended as a spectator. That changes this Sunday, when he faces Miami’s Luis Ortiz (33-2, 28KOs) in a scheduled 12-round WBC semifinal title eliminator atop a Fox Sports Pay-Per-View event from Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) in Los Angeles.
Boxing Scene
Abner Mares: At That Time [Before Eye Injury], I Woulda Beat ‘Tank’ Davis
Abner Mares is 36 years old and he hasn’t fought in more than four years. The three-division champion is thus realistic about his comeback. He intends to take “one fight at a time” and hasn’t spoken about boxing any of the champions in the 130-pound division.
Boxing Scene
Canelo Still Open To Fighting Uysk At Catchweight: ‘It’s Difficult, But…I Like That Kind of Challenge’
Canelo Alvarez evidently has not lost interest in a potential catchweight bout with unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk. The Mexican superstar suggested earlier this year, in May, ahead of his light heavyweight title fight with Dmitry Bivol, that he would welcome a fight with the Ukrainian, albeit at a catchweight of 201 pounds.
Boxing Scene
Miguel Flores: I'm Not Targeting Abner Mares’ Eye; Don't Just Wanna Focus On That
Abner Mares was taken aback by what he called “a crazy question” during a recent virtual press conference. A reporter wanted to know, though, if Miguel Flores would target Mares’ surgically repaired right eye when they fight September 4 in Los Angeles. Mares hasn’t fought in more than four years, in large part due to a detached right retina he suffered during a sparring session in January 2019 while preparing to fight Gervonta Davis.
Boxing Scene
Canelo: I Still Feel I'm The Best; Name a Fighter Who Takes Risks Like Me - Nobody
A loss in his last outing in the ring has not dented the confidence of cash cow Canelo Alvarez. The Mexican superstar, in fact, feels he is still at the top of the boxing food chain. Last May, Alvarez came up short against Russia’s Dmitry Bivol in their 175-pound title...
Boxing Scene
Danny Roman, Former Unified 122-Pound Champ, Announces Retirement
Danny Roman earned his place in the sport the hard way. The former unified junior featherweight titlist can take tremendous pride in a blue-collar career upon reflection now that he claims to be done with the sport. Roman took to social media with a sudden announcement Monday evening that he was hanging up the gloves, less than three months after his most recent bout.
Boxing Scene
Ra'eese Aleem: I Have To Remind People What I Bring To The Table
Ra’eese Aleem long ago signed a blank check for a fight against any junior featherweight in the world. There haven’t been many takers to this point, particularly not the division’s unbeaten and unified titlists Stephen Fulton (21-0, 8KOs) and Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-0, 8KOs). Fulton and Aleem are both aligned with Premier Boxing Champions and have appeared on the same shows. Their paths have yet to cross, however, no matter how hard Aleem has banged the drum for such a fight—or any at the top level.
Boxing Scene
Photos: Dmitry BIvol, Gilberto Ramirez - Face-Off at Night in Abu Dhabi
ABU DHABI, UAE - A face-off took place during the night sky in Abu Dhabi. (photos by Jorge Ferrari) Prior to that face-off, WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) and former WBO Super Middleweight Champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez hosted a press conference to promote their showdown for the WBA Light Heavyweight World Title.
Boxing Scene
Sarah Higginson Tops Dragon Fire Card in in Metro City, Perth
Sarah Higginson looks to break into the world ratings this weekend as she challenges for WBA Oceania Light Flyweight championship in Metro City, Perth. Higginson’s previous outing came against IBF world title challenger Shannon O’Connell, moving up three weight classes to challenge the previously avoided O’Connell. Prior to that Higginson lost a decision to Taylah Robertson on the undercard of George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney.
