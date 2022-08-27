ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Wilder: We Done Put In 407 Rounds, Wanted To Try Something Different

For the better part of the past decade and a half, Deontay Wilder has lived by an old adage, if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it. (photo by Ryan Hafey) With the Alabama native laying waste to his competition, he revealed in years past that despite his overarching success, his training methods were a bit unorthodox. At one point, Wilder, now 36, admitted that, unlike most elite fighters, he isn’t a fan of jogging and roadwork. Also, Mark Breland, Wilder’s former trainer, divulged that Wilder refused to hit the heavy bag during their training sessions.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Bivol: I Want More Belts, Ramirez is a Big Challenge and My Only Focus

WBA light heavyweight champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) is only focused at the moment on his upcoming mandatory defense against former WBO super middleweight champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez. Their fight will take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates on November 5. Bivol is coming...
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
Boxing Scene

Golovkin Expects Canelo To "Change A lot of Things" For Trilogy Fight

Gennadiy Golovkin explains that he's not motivated by the first two meetings with Mexican superstar Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez. They fought to a controversial twelve round split draw with 2017. The 2018 rematch saw Canelo win a close twelve round majority decision. "I'm totally looking at the third fight as a...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Fury Trainer on Usyk: He Can Be A Threat to Tyson…Tyson's Been Knocked Down Before

Tyson Fury may not think much of Oleksandr Usyk as an opponent, but his trainer, Sugarhill Steward, apparently views the match-up quite differently. Steward, the well-respected Detroit-based trainer, indicated in a recent interview that he sees Ukraine's Usyk as more than a credible “threat” to Manchester, England's Fury, the WBC titleholder, in a potential fight.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Canelo on Joshua's Meltdown: You Never Know What Happened in His Camp; Need to Respect That

Canelo Alvarez thinks the public needs to refrain from heaping too much criticism on Anthony Joshua as it relates to his behavior after his tough loss to Oleksandr Usyk. Shortly after Ukraine’s Usyk was declared the winner, via split decision, of their 12-round WBO, WBA, and IBF heavyweight title unification rematch in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, earlier this month, Joshua started to act uncharacteristically. First, he took two of Usyk’s belts (the WBA and Ring magazine) and tossed them out of the ring, and then he went on an extended, bizarre rant. Joshua’s actions were roundly lambasted by the boxing world, with many suggesting he was a sore loser.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Vitor Belfort
Person
Amanda Serrano
Person
Shakur Stevenson
Person
Hasim Rahman
Person
Luis Pineda
Person
Evander Holyfield
Person
Jake Paul
Person
Devin Haney
Boxing Scene

Isaac Cruz: Goal Is To Face Tank Davis Once Again, Bring A World Title To Mexico City

Isaac Cruz had barely five weeks to prepare for the biggest moment of his career to date. The top-rated lightweight contender came up just short in a hard-fought battle with secondary WBA lightweight titlist Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis last December at Staples Center (now Crypto.com Arena) in Los Angeles. Cruz stepped in for Rolando Romero in short notice, dropping a twelve-round decision but fighting well enough to end Davis’ 16-fight knockout streak.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Caleb Plant Attempting To Grow From Canelo Stoppage Defeat: "You Just Gotta Be Honest With Yourself"

Heading into his super middleweight showdown against Canelo Alvarez, Caleb Plant was steadfast in his belief that he was simply 12 rounds away from obtaining undisputed glory. Both Plant and Alvarez officially locked horns in the center of the ring on November 6th, 2021, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena, in Las Vegas, Nevada. While the newly turned 30-year-old fought with confidence and gusto, he was eventually overwhelmed by Alvarez’s relentless pressure. In the 11th round, in particular, a visibly exhausted Plant withered against the ropes as Alvarez violently ended his night.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Boxing Scene

Andy Ruiz On Headlining At Crypto.com Arena: Blessing For Me To Have My Turn As Main Event

Andy Ruiz will clear off at least one bucket list item this weekend. The long-term goal for the former unified heavyweight titlist is to enjoy a second title reign. The next step on that journey leads Ruiz to playing an arena he’d previously only attended as a spectator. That changes this Sunday, when he faces Miami’s Luis Ortiz (33-2, 28KOs) in a scheduled 12-round WBC semifinal title eliminator atop a Fox Sports Pay-Per-View event from Crypto.com Arena (formerly Staples Center) in Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Sheffield#Combat#Ufc#Utilita Arena#Mexican#O2#Ksi
Boxing Scene

Miguel Flores: I'm Not Targeting Abner Mares’ Eye; Don't Just Wanna Focus On That

Abner Mares was taken aback by what he called “a crazy question” during a recent virtual press conference. A reporter wanted to know, though, if Miguel Flores would target Mares’ surgically repaired right eye when they fight September 4 in Los Angeles. Mares hasn’t fought in more than four years, in large part due to a detached right retina he suffered during a sparring session in January 2019 while preparing to fight Gervonta Davis.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
Boxing Scene

Danny Roman, Former Unified 122-Pound Champ, Announces Retirement

Danny Roman earned his place in the sport the hard way. The former unified junior featherweight titlist can take tremendous pride in a blue-collar career upon reflection now that he claims to be done with the sport. Roman took to social media with a sudden announcement Monday evening that he was hanging up the gloves, less than three months after his most recent bout.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Ra'eese Aleem: I Have To Remind People What I Bring To The Table

Ra’eese Aleem long ago signed a blank check for a fight against any junior featherweight in the world. There haven’t been many takers to this point, particularly not the division’s unbeaten and unified titlists Stephen Fulton (21-0, 8KOs) and Murodjon Akhmadaliev (11-0, 8KOs). Fulton and Aleem are both aligned with Premier Boxing Champions and have appeared on the same shows. Their paths have yet to cross, however, no matter how hard Aleem has banged the drum for such a fight—or any at the top level.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Photos: Dmitry BIvol, Gilberto Ramirez - Face-Off at Night in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, UAE - A face-off took place during the night sky in Abu Dhabi. (photos by Jorge Ferrari) Prior to that face-off, WBA Light Heavyweight Champion Dmitry Bivol (20-0, 11 KOs) and former WBO Super Middleweight Champion Gilberto "Zurdo" Ramirez hosted a press conference to promote their showdown for the WBA Light Heavyweight World Title.
COMBAT SPORTS
Boxing Scene

Sarah Higginson Tops Dragon Fire Card in in Metro City, Perth

Sarah Higginson looks to break into the world ratings this weekend as she challenges for WBA Oceania Light Flyweight championship in Metro City, Perth. Higginson’s previous outing came against IBF world title challenger Shannon O’Connell, moving up three weight classes to challenge the previously avoided O’Connell. Prior to that Higginson lost a decision to Taylah Robertson on the undercard of George Kambosos Jr vs Devin Haney.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy