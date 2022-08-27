Old Saybrook school board votes to delay start of high school schedule

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Some high school students along the shoreline will get to sleep in a little more before their first class this year.

The school board voted in June to delay the start of Old Saybrook High School’s day from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.

The board said research showed the delay will help improve students’ mental health, physical wellbeing, and general success.

The decision won’t impact Goodwin Elementary or Old Saybrook middle schools.

