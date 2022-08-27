ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Old Saybrook, CT

Old Saybrook school board votes to delay start of high school schedule

By George Grotheer
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45Ia5q_0hY7apq700

OLD SAYBROOK, Conn. (WTNH) — Some high school students along the shoreline will get to sleep in a little more before their first class this year.

The school board voted in June to delay the start of Old Saybrook High School’s day from 7:30 a.m. to 8 a.m.

The board said research showed the delay will help improve students’ mental health, physical wellbeing, and general success.

The decision won’t impact Goodwin Elementary or Old Saybrook middle schools.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milfordmirror.com

Milford students return to school with more normal experience

MILFORD — More than 5,300 Milford students were welcomed to their first day of school on Wednesday, as well as a return to a more normal school experience. “I’m looking forward to celebrating students, staff and re-engaging, relationships and working together and getting back to student-centered work. It’s almost feeling like a normal start,” said Superintendent of Schools Anna Cutaia. “I say almost because it’s going to be even better because we get to celebrate what we took for granted for so long.”
MILFORD, CT
WTNH

Lt. Governor welcomes students back to school in Meriden

Conn. (WTNH) — Students in several districts are home on Wednesday from their first day of school in Meriden, Middletown, Milford, Cromwell, Bloomfield, Norwich, New Britain, and West Hartford. Lieutenant Governor Susan Bysiewicz was there to greet students as they arrived at Roger Sherman Elementary School in Meriden. “Kids were very excited,” Bysiewicz said. “They […]
MERIDEN, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Old Saybrook, CT
Government
Old Saybrook, CT
Education
Local
Connecticut Education
City
Old Saybrook, CT
Local
Connecticut Government
WTNH

Districts, students adjusting to new COVID guidance

NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) – Back to school means new COVID guidance, and for many students and teachers, the first year without a mask mandate. News 8’s Jodi Latina sat down with the new superintendent of schools in New Britain about the start of school. 12-year-old Emma and her 8-year-old sister Anna are ready to […]
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Haven Independent

On Day 1, Highsmith Shows Up

Hamden’s new superintendent and assistant superintendents popped into schools town-wide on the first day of class with a promise to keep showing up in person — and to help the district pivot to a ​“new normal” boasting both community and curricula coherence following years of pandemic-impacted education.
HAMDEN, CT
Daily Voice

Comments By School Administrator In Greenwich Spark Investigation

This story has been updated. A school district in Connecticut is launching an investigation after an assistant principal allegedly made statements caught on video regarding hiring practices that included not employing conservatives, Catholics, older applicants, and those not progressive. The incident in Fairfield County has caused a firestorm among the...
GREENWICH, CT
WTNH

Thousands of New Haven students head back to school

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of kids in New Haven headed back to school Monday, kicking off the 2022-23 school year. It’s a day many children look forward to, including Molly, the daughter of New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. After a hug from mom and dad, she’s off to class, where she and her […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Middle Schools#K12#The School Board#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday

Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. $60 million...
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

Guilford Parents Threaten Lawsuit Over CRT Claims

A group of Guilford parents said they plan to take the Town and the Board of Education (BOE) to court over its curriculum implementation policies, along with other complaints. The parents said they hope the suit, if successful, will lead to an overhaul of the Board of Education and force the resignation of current School Superintendent Dr. Paul Freeman.
GUILFORD, CT
Yale Daily News

Yale pre-orientation program draws criticism for clearing local homeless encampment

Yale’s FOCUS orientation program is changing its New Haven partnerships after a local site leader instructed students to remove people’s belongings from a recently-cleared homeless encampment. FOCUS on New Haven, one of the University’s five “Camp Yale” orientation programs for incoming first-year students, is centered around community service...
NEW HAVEN, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTNH

Construction begins on Yale-New Haven Hospital Neuroscience Center

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A major groundbreaking project in New Haven on Wednesday with Yale New Haven Hospital moving forward with the largest project of its kind in state history. The Neurosciences Center was supposed to be started in 2019 but was delayed due to the pandemic. “It is a comprehensive eight hundred and […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

‘Welcome to CT’ Sign stolen in Voluntown

VOLUNTOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Here’s a story you do not hear every day. Someone stole one of the ‘Welcome to Connecticut’ signs you see driving into the state. The sign with the governor’s name on it has disappeared along the Rhode Island state line in Voluntown on Route 165. Taking a sign like this is […]
VOLUNTOWN, CT
WTNH

Two Middletown residents charged in People’s Bank robberies

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH) — Two residents from Middletown were charged with robbing People’s Banks inside of Stop & Shops, the U.S. Attorney District of Connecticut announced on Tuesday. According to the U.S. Attorney, 28-year-old Gino Rizzo and Jalania Pantano, 27, both from Middletown, were arrested on Monday on an indictment charging them with bank robbery […]
MIDDLETOWN, CT
Register Citizen

Lawsuit over Fairfield smoothie shop incident ends in settlement

BRIDGEPORT — A Fairfield investment broker, caught on video angrily berating four teenage girls in the Robeks smoothie shop after he claims they put peanut butter in a smoothie for his son who has an extreme nut allergy, has agreed to pay a settlement to one of the workers.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy