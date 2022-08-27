Read full article on original website
KNOE TV8
Community blood drive to happen in Monroe, donors will receive free prizes
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare Blood Center is hosting a blood drive on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. The event will be at Bayou Bowl in Monroe, located at 100 Horseshoe Lake Road. Every donor will receive two game cards and a free “Get In The Game” t-shirt. The...
Lincoln Parish Schools works to combat high gas prices for school buses
RUSTON, La (KTVE/KARD) — With gas prices double what they used to be in 2020, this has an effect on school districts having to fuel up buses. Lincoln Parish schools have implemented some changes to help with saving money on gas. David Hoefler, director of Lincoln Parish Schools transportation, said “our outlying schools, Simsboro, Dubach, […]
Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown
UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of August 29, 2022, around 1 PM, Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown. The lockdown stemmed from high school students who discussed bringing a gun to campus via social media. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Wossman High School, they are currently on lockdown. The reason for the lockdown […]
KNOE TV8
Nutritionist highlights foods that can improve vision
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There are ways you can improve your vision through food. Nutritionist Jen Avis says cataracts are the leading cause of visual impairment. In honor of Cataract Awareness Month, Avis went over some foods that help improve vision. Avis says women tend to get cataracts more than...
KNOE TV8
Dam breach halts work on Cheniere Lake Spillway
OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Work on the Cheniere Lake Spillway is at a standstill while Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development determines why the dam breached this past weekend. Ouachita Parish Police Jury vice president Jack Clampit says it appears the leak started close to recent construction. He...
$97M construction to take place for Jackson Parish’s WestRock Company paper mill
HODGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards announced the start of construction on a $97 million project to expand and modernize the WestRock Company paper mill, a major employer and driver of economic activity in Jackson Parish, La. since 1928. The investment in new equipment and construction of […]
KNOE TV8
Police tipped off to guns at Monroe schools, students arrested
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two juveniles are accused of bringing guns onto school campuses in Monroe, prompting their arrests. In a news release, the Monroe Police Department says that around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2022, a school resource officer at Carroll High School was alerted of a student on campus with a gun. The officer was able to locate the student shortly after receiving the tip. Officials say a handgun was found in the 14-year-old’s possession. The student was arrested and booked into Green Oaks Detention Center on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on a school campus and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
myarklamiss.com
Gas prices affect Labor Day travel for South Arkansas residents
EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– With Labor Day weekend less than one week away, many people are determining if gas prices will allow for a weekend of travel that they are used to. While drivers may have some relief at the pump, the average cost is still over $3 per...
KNOE TV8
Ouachita man walks off after argument at home, not seen in 33 years
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help on a cold case that started over three decades ago. According to OPSO spokesperson Glenn Springfield, Robert Fulton “Bob” Browning walked off from his Ouachita Parish home on Nov. 27, 1989, after an argument there.
KNOE TV8
Ruston grocery store increases employment accessibility for fully deaf cake decorator
Gov. Edwards on hand in Hodge to announce $97 million investment at WestRock Paper Mill. “We are not just talking about jobs, we are talking about careers. We are talking about enough of a salary to support a family,” Gov. Edwards explained. Sen. Bill Cassidy joined us on good...
SILVER ALERT: Monroe woman found safe by authorities
UPDATE (08/31/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, authorities canceled a silver alert for 74-year-old Margie Brohow-Sherman. Brohow-Sherman was located and she is safe. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On behalf of the Monroe Police Department, Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Margie Brohow-Sherman. The last time she was seen was at […]
KNOE TV8
Grambling native and GSU alumna awarded prestigious presidential honor
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Aug. 26, 2022, a Grambling State University alumna was awarded a prestigious, nationally recognized award in a ceremony held at Morehouse College in Atlanta. Dr. Anne W. Watts, GSU alumna, was selected alongside multiple other honorees to receive the President Joe Biden Lifetime Achievement Award.
BOIL ADVISORY: D’Arbonne Water System South issues boil advisory for its customers in Union Parish
UNION PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, the D’Arbonne Water System South issued a boil advisory for its customers in Union Parish, La. due to a break in the main line. The following roads are under the advisory: Scotts Hideaway Road Mound Road Jason’s Way Rabun Drive Forks Ferry Point Road Cypress […]
KNOE TV8
ULM announces interim Athletic Director
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Seth Hall, chief strategy officer at the University of Louisiana Monroe, has been named the institution’s interim athletic director. Hall replaces Scott McDonald effective Sept. 1., while the university launches a national search for its next director of athletics.
KNOE TV8
Sparklight files protest against new ISP expanding broadband in East Carroll
LAKE PROVIDENCE, La. (KNOE) - A long-awaited improvement in broadband services for East Carroll Parish is in jeopardy. Earlier this month, the area’s current broadband provider, Sparklight, filed an official protest with the Louisiana Office of Broadband Connectivity to block a new provider from coming to the area. “Sparklight...
Louisiana Living: Beautiful Girl Ministries
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Shonda Lollie of Beautiful Girl Ministries is in the studio today for Louisiana Living. Shonda discusses the upcoming Love Encounter Women’s Conference. Watch the clip above for more information on this event.
KNOE TV8
Fully deaf cake decorator moving toward her dream with new job at Ruston grocer
Gov. Edwards on hand in Hodge to announce $97 million investment at WestRock Paper Mill. “We are not just talking about jobs, we are talking about careers. We are talking about enough of a salary to support a family,” Gov. Edwards explained. Ruston grocery store increases employment accessibility for...
SILVER ALERT: Louisiana State Police need help locating a Monroe woman
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On behalf of the Monroe Police Department, Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Margie Brohow-Sherman. The last time she was seen was at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, with her family at 1600 S. 5th Street in Monroe. There is no information regarding her last destination. Brohow-Sherman is […]
Ruston Police are requesting public assistance in identifying two individuals
Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Police is requesting information regarding the identities of two masked individuals. These two men are wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting death of a male that occurred on Saturday night in Cinnamon Square Apartments. If you have any information, […]
