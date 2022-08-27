ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of August 29, 2022, around 1 PM, Wossman High School is no longer on lockdown. The lockdown stemmed from high school students who discussed bringing a gun to campus via social media. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to Wossman High School, they are currently on lockdown. The reason for the lockdown […]
Nutritionist highlights foods that can improve vision

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - There are ways you can improve your vision through food. Nutritionist Jen Avis says cataracts are the leading cause of visual impairment. In honor of Cataract Awareness Month, Avis went over some foods that help improve vision. Avis says women tend to get cataracts more than...
Dam breach halts work on Cheniere Lake Spillway

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - Work on the Cheniere Lake Spillway is at a standstill while Louisiana’s Department of Transportation and Development determines why the dam breached this past weekend. Ouachita Parish Police Jury vice president Jack Clampit says it appears the leak started close to recent construction. He...
Police tipped off to guns at Monroe schools, students arrested

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Two juveniles are accused of bringing guns onto school campuses in Monroe, prompting their arrests. In a news release, the Monroe Police Department says that around 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 29, 2022, a school resource officer at Carroll High School was alerted of a student on campus with a gun. The officer was able to locate the student shortly after receiving the tip. Officials say a handgun was found in the 14-year-old’s possession. The student was arrested and booked into Green Oaks Detention Center on charges of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a firearm on a school campus and possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
Gas prices affect Labor Day travel for South Arkansas residents

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)– With Labor Day weekend less than one week away, many people are determining if gas prices will allow for a weekend of travel that they are used to. While drivers may have some relief at the pump, the average cost is still over $3 per...
SILVER ALERT: Monroe woman found safe by authorities

UPDATE (08/31/2022) (KTVE/KARD) — On Wednesday, August 31, 2022, authorities canceled a silver alert for 74-year-old Margie Brohow-Sherman. Brohow-Sherman was located and she is safe. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On behalf of the Monroe Police Department, Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Margie Brohow-Sherman. The last time she was seen was at […]
Grambling native and GSU alumna awarded prestigious presidential honor

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Aug. 26, 2022, a Grambling State University alumna was awarded a prestigious, nationally recognized award in a ceremony held at Morehouse College in Atlanta. Dr. Anne W. Watts, GSU alumna, was selected alongside multiple other honorees to receive the President Joe Biden Lifetime Achievement Award.
ULM announces interim Athletic Director

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Seth Hall, chief strategy officer at the University of Louisiana Monroe, has been named the institution’s interim athletic director. Hall replaces Scott McDonald effective Sept. 1., while the university launches a national search for its next director of athletics.
SILVER ALERT: Louisiana State Police need help locating a Monroe woman

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On behalf of the Monroe Police Department, Louisiana State Police has issued a Silver Alert for 74-year-old Margie Brohow-Sherman. The last time she was seen was at 8:30 p.m. on Monday, August 29, 2022, with her family at 1600 S. 5th Street in Monroe. There is no information regarding her last destination. Brohow-Sherman is […]
Ruston Police are requesting public assistance in identifying two individuals

Disclaimer: “All persons are presumed innocent until proven guilty.” RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ruston Police is requesting information regarding the identities of two masked individuals. These two men are wanted for questioning in connection to a shooting death of a male that occurred on Saturday night in Cinnamon Square Apartments. If you have any information, […]
