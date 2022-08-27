Read full article on original website
Vandalism and American Flag Burning Incident Being InvestigatedThe Maine WriterHermon, ME
Maine corn maze again in the running for best corn maze in the countryThe Maine WriterLevant, ME
Things to do in Maine on 8/20 and 8/21The Maine WriterMaine State
Things to do 8/13 and 8/14 in MaineThe Maine WriterMaine State
Literacy Volunteers of Bangor holding tutor training in September
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Literacy Volunteers of Bangor are getting ready for a new round of tutor training. The organization helps Bangor area adults with basic English skills or learning English as another language. Nancy Connor has been volunteering for 30 years. She says you don’t need a background in...
‘Bess the Book Bus’ makes a stop in Winterport
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - Building home libraries and lifelong readers - that is the goal of Bess the Book Bus, a mobile literacy outreach that travels across the country giving out free books to kids. The bus made a stop at Winterport Memorial Library Wednesday to help them celebrate the...
This Lil Piggy served up some delicious combinations during our Food Truck Week on Thursday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Thursday our Morning News team continued its showcase of food trucks from around the state. This Lil Piggy offers smoked barbecue alongside baked goods at locations around the Bangor area, as well as catering for events. Business owner Zac LaPierre, excited the taste buds of...
The Scotch Bonnet Rita’s Catering take the spotlight in WABI’s Food Truck Week on Wednesday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Scotch Bonnet and Rita’s Catering occupied center stage during on TV5 Morning News on Wednesday. The Scotch Bonnet through chef and owner Bethany Gregory, treated our views to a wide variety of Jamaican recipes, while Rita LaCroix showcased a long list of options available at Rita’s Catering in Bangor.
Skowhegan native is now in charge of Cross Insurance Center
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new face in charge of Bangor’s largest event space. Skowhegan native Chris McGrail has been there for it all, working his way up to the general manager position. He says the goal remains the same. “Our goal is to provide a variety...
Bangor Municipal Golf Course hosts Heroes, Hope, Healing McDonald’s Golf Classic
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Heroes, Hope, Healing McDonald’s Golf Classic teed off at Bangor Municipal Golf Course. Everyone hitting the links, from golfers, to event organizers and sponsors, were there to raise money to help children and their families going through medical hardships. “We’ve had good weather most...
Locals gather at a park in Augusta for International Overdose Awareness Day
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -A group of people gathered at Mill Park in Augusta Wednesday for International Overdose Awareness Day. The gathering was organized by GRASP - Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing. The Organization has been putting this event on for five years now. They say their purpose is to...
The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, for a 2nd time this year
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, and this time, organizers say it’s bigger and better. It will be at the Augusta Civic Center instead of Waterville where it started. The show is hosted by Jessica Stetson, owner of Old Soul Collectives in downtown...
Brian Sullivan catches up with Chris Ewing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former WABI TV5 Meteorologist Chris Ewing is in town and dropped by for a visit. He let us know what he has been up to since his retirement. We also surprised Sully with a baby shower. Also, Chris got in front of the green screen and...
Massive Sinkhole Opens Up in Kennebec Pediatrics Parking Lot in Augusta, Maine
According to multiple posts on Facebook, a large and pretty deep sinkhole has opened up in an Augusta parking lot. The Facebook poster said that the sinkhole opened up sometime during the day on Wednesday at Augusta's Ballard Center in the employee parking lot. Additionally, it was said by staff...
Traffic alert: Motorists asked to avoid downtown Old Town
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Old Town Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid the downtown area for the next few hours. They say workers are trying to fix a broken water main between Stillwater and Center Street. You can check their social media pages for updates.
Here is Every Ride at This Year's Windsor Fair
You're welcome in advance. If you are planning to go to the Windsor Fair this year, I have got you covered with a list of every single ride offered!. Top 5 Spots to Celebrate Your Kiddo's Birthday in Maine. If you want to celebrate your kiddo's birthday somewhere other then...
Missing Graham Lacher’s family offering reward for information
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been three months since 38-year-old Graham Lacher walked away from Bangor’s Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center. With no confirmed sightings of him, his family is now is offering a $500 reward for information leading to a successful reunion with him. Earlier this month a...
Federal funding will convert hotel, motels into housing for those most in need
AUGUSTA, Maine — A process is underway in three Maine communities to develop more than 70 new units of housing for people experiencing, or at risk of experiencing homelessness. It's part of an effort by the Maine State Housing Authority to address Maine's affordable housing crisis. Earlier this month,...
Bangor Police Dept. reminds drivers to be patient as kids head back to school
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -For many kids around the region, it’s back to school this week. Bangor schools start Thursday. and that means more cars and people will be out and about on the roads. Sergeant Jason McAmbley with the Bangor Police Department is asking everyone to just be patient...
This Incredible House For Sale in Augusta, Maine Has 6 Bedrooms, 4 Bathrooms, Home Gym & Massive Garage!
Looking for a place with a little more space? Hey that rhymed! Anyway, you have to check out this hidden gem of a home tucked away in Augusta. This sprawling crib sits off the beaten path on Allenwood Park Road on a nearly 5 acre lot. Depending on how you arrange the rooms, you can have up to 6 bedrooms and 3.65 baths.
Licensed psychologist offers advice for back-to-school anxiety in students
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As kids and families prepare to head back to school this week, the change in routine can sometimes be met with heightened anxiety. “Anytime you make a change in your life, some anxiety is normal,” said Dr. David Prescott, a licensed psychologist in the Bangor area.
Poliquin speaks at Rotary Club of Bangor’s speaker series
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Rotary Club of Bangor continued its weekly speaker series with gubernatorial and U.S. Congressional candidates Tuesday. Former Congressman Bruce Poliquin spoke to the group at Husson University. He outlined what he said are some of the biggest problems the United States is facing such as...
Insane Wednesday Morning Rain Causes Damage To Maine Street
You really could not miss the fact that Central Maine got slammed with some really heavy rain on Wednesday morning. Early in the morning, it was cloudy, kind of humid, but cool. Shortly after seven, the skies OPENED UP! It poured BUCKETS for the better part of an hour. But, by late morning, it was beautiful.
Amish Community Market in Unity Sets Tentative Opening Date
Seven months after a fire destroyed the building, the Amish Community Market hopes to reopen next month. The Amish Community Market and Bakery in Unity may open in September. According to the market's Facebook page a tentative opening date has been set. The announcement cautions that this is not a definite date, but the hope is the store will reopen around September 23. The post reads: "Target reopening date for the Community Market is around September 23rd. This is tentative, but a great target. So keep in mind this is a tentative date, not a definite date."
