Charlotte, NC

WBTV

Third gun found in Rock Hill school in three days

Man arrested, facing murder charges of father, 4-month-old son in Monroe. Three months after a father and his 4-month-old son were shot and killed at a home in Monroe, an arrest has been made. Concord Mills mall closed after one of 3 suspects shot by officers. Updated: 1 hour ago.
ROCK HILL, SC
WLTX.com

Police-involved shooting closes Charlotte's Concord Mills Mall

CONCORD, N.C. — A suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by Concord police officers at Concord Mills Mall Wednesday. Two other suspects, who were not injured, have also been arrested. Police officers responded to the mall after a shopper called 911 to say her credit cards...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Two injured in shooting near uptown Charlotte hookah lounge

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were seriously injured in a shooting that happened near an uptown Charlotte hookah lounge early Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the area of Fire House Bar & Lounge, which is off West Carson Boulevard and between South Mint and South Church streets.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Charlotte, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Charlotte, NC
City
Tryon, NC
Lancaster, SC
Crime & Safety
City
Lancaster, SC
WBTV

Charlotte police still looking for July murder suspect

State test scores from 2021-22 to be released to districts on Sept. 1. School districts across the state will examine district-wide student academic performance beginning Thursday.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

I-485 inner loop near Rocky River Road in east Charlotte reopens after crash

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of the Interstate 485 inner loop in east Charlotte was closed early Thursday morning following some type of crash, authorities said. The incident is at I-485 near Rocky River Road. Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed it was some kind of crash but couldn’t provide details.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Suspect charged with killing CATS bus driver expected in court

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Darian Dru Thavychith, the suspect charged with killing Charlotte bus driver Ethan Rivera in an alleged road rage shooting in February, is expected in court Thursday. Rivera died after being shot while working his route in Uptown on Feb. 11. Detectives said he and Thavychitch got...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Longtime Hickory restaurant closing due to staff shortage

MONROE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Homicide investigation underway in Salisbury, police say

SALISBURY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway near a shopping center in Salisbury, the Salisbury Police Department said overnight on Wednesday. Officers told Channel 9 they were investigating a death in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard near Jake Alexander Boulevard around 1 a.m. Salisbury police released no...
SALISBURY, NC
WBTV

1 hurt, 2 arrested after officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills

Tyler Luby was fired in November 2021 after he faced excessive force allegations. Crash shuts down I-485 inner loop near Rocky River Road in east Charlotte. Transportation officials expect the roadway to reopen by 7 a.m. Two injured in shooting near uptown Charlotte hookah lounge. Updated: 7 hours ago. The...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

Juvenile arrested after man found shot off Sharon Road West in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in southwest Charlotte. The incident took place shortly after 2:13 p.m. on Monday afternoon at Sharon Road West. A man, later identified as William Willis Gotherman II, was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced...
CHARLOTTE, NC

