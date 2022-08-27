Read full article on original website
WBTV
Third gun found in Rock Hill school in three days
Man arrested, facing murder charges of father, 4-month-old son in Monroe. Three months after a father and his 4-month-old son were shot and killed at a home in Monroe, an arrest has been made. Concord Mills mall closed after one of 3 suspects shot by officers. Updated: 1 hour ago.
WLTX.com
Police-involved shooting closes Charlotte's Concord Mills Mall
CONCORD, N.C. — A suspect is hospitalized in critical condition after being shot by Concord police officers at Concord Mills Mall Wednesday. Two other suspects, who were not injured, have also been arrested. Police officers responded to the mall after a shopper called 911 to say her credit cards...
WBTV
Two injured in shooting near uptown Charlotte hookah lounge
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Two people were seriously injured in a shooting that happened near an uptown Charlotte hookah lounge early Thursday morning. The shooting happened in the area of Fire House Bar & Lounge, which is off West Carson Boulevard and between South Mint and South Church streets.
WBTV
Gun found at Rock Hill HS, marking third in 3 days within S.C. school district
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - A gun was found in a student’s car at Rock Hill High School on Wednesday, the York County Sheriff’s Office said. This comes after two guns had already been found at schools within the district this academic year, with all three now being discovered within the past three days.
WBTV
Public’s assistance requested in identifying suspect that injured 4-year-old in southeast Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department (CMPD) are requesting the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a shooting on Monday. According to CMPD, the shooting happened around 6:45 p.m. Monday in the 7100 block of Wallace Road, near Parkwood Apartments, in southeast Charlotte.
Residents express concerns after deer found severely injured in south Charlotte neighborhood
CHARLOTTE — Residents in one south Charlotte neighborhood are reporting that someone is shooting arrows at deer near their homes. Channel 9s’ Erika Jackson spoke with several neighbors in Huntingtowne Farms who said they’ve found arrows scattered in unlikely places in their community. Some even reported seeing...
‘Frightful’: Charlotte residents demand change after shootings at public housing complexes
CHARLOTTE — Some Charlotte residents are voicing their growing concerns after two separate shootings overnight happened at apartment complexes ran by the city’s housing authority. Those shootings come 48 hours after a 4-year-old was shot at another Inlivian property. The latest crimes have residents who live at these...
WBTV
Video released from Chesterfield County bus incident that injured 8 students
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - Nearly two weeks after a bus tipped over on its side while traveling down a dirt road in South Carolina, video has been released from inside the bus. The incident happened on Friday, Aug. 19 on McCaskill Road near Angelus Road in Chesterfield County. In...
WBTV
Charlotte police still looking for July murder suspect
State test scores from 2021-22 to be released to districts on Sept. 1. School districts across the state will examine district-wide student academic performance beginning Thursday. Longtime Hickory restaurant closing due to staff shortage. Updated: 4 hours ago. After several decades of service to the Hickory community, the Snack Bar...
WBTV
New information released on hit-and-run that killed a Cabarrus Co. toddler
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Highway Patrol is asking for help identifying the person who killed a 2-year-old in a hit-and-run crash in Cabarrus County. The collision happened Aug. 12, on NC-73 (Davidson Highway), at the intersection of Fitzgerald Street Northwest, near the Moss Creek community in Concord.
WBTV
I-485 inner loop near Rocky River Road in east Charlotte reopens after crash
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A portion of the Interstate 485 inner loop in east Charlotte was closed early Thursday morning following some type of crash, authorities said. The incident is at I-485 near Rocky River Road. Troopers with the N.C. State Highway Patrol confirmed it was some kind of crash but couldn’t provide details.
Suspect charged with killing CATS bus driver expected in court
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Darian Dru Thavychith, the suspect charged with killing Charlotte bus driver Ethan Rivera in an alleged road rage shooting in February, is expected in court Thursday. Rivera died after being shot while working his route in Uptown on Feb. 11. Detectives said he and Thavychitch got...
WBTV
Longtime Hickory restaurant closing due to staff shortage
Homicide investigation underway in Salisbury, police say
SALISBURY, N.C. — A homicide investigation is underway near a shopping center in Salisbury, the Salisbury Police Department said overnight on Wednesday. Officers told Channel 9 they were investigating a death in the 2100 block of Statesville Boulevard near Jake Alexander Boulevard around 1 a.m. Salisbury police released no...
WBTV
1 hurt, 2 arrested after officer-involved shooting at Concord Mills
Tyler Luby was fired in November 2021 after he faced excessive force allegations. Crash shuts down I-485 inner loop near Rocky River Road in east Charlotte. Transportation officials expect the roadway to reopen by 7 a.m. Two injured in shooting near uptown Charlotte hookah lounge. Updated: 7 hours ago. The...
WBTV
S.C. school district pays $2M to settle lawsuit after child with autism attacked on school bus, attorney says
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) – The Chesterfield County School District has reached a multi-million-dollar settlement with the family of a child with autism who was attacked on a school bus, attorneys said. According to Patrick McLaughlin with the Wukela Law Firm, the South Carolina Department of Education paid $187,500...
WBTV
Juvenile arrested after man found shot off Sharon Road West in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred in southwest Charlotte. The incident took place shortly after 2:13 p.m. on Monday afternoon at Sharon Road West. A man, later identified as William Willis Gotherman II, was found with a gunshot wound and was pronounced...
WBTV
Body cam video released showing incident that led to Rowan County deputy’s firing, arrest
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A judge has released body cam video showing the incident that led to charges against a Rowan County Sheriff’s deputy. The video’s release followed WBTV filing a freedom of information request. WARNING: The video may be disturbing to some viewers. According to an...
WBTV
Part of N. Graham St. in north Charlotte closed after crash involving utility pole
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash involving a utility pole in north Charlotte has closed a part of North Graham Street in both directions, first responders said. According to the Charlotte Fire Department, lines are down in the area of Graham Street and Sylvania Avenue. According to Medic, two...
