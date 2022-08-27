ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saline, MI

ClickOnDetroit.com

One of the largest events in the D, returns this Friday

Believe it or not, Labor Day weekend is on the horizon, and we’re just days from one of the largest events in the D! The Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats and Eats presented by Flagstar Bank is back for its 25th year. The event, happening in Downtown Royal Oak, will...
ROYAL OAK, MI
fox2detroit.com

Things to do this Labor Day Weekend in Southeast Michigan

Whether you like cars, live music, or carnivals, there's a fest for you this Labor Day Weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. There is a midway, circus tent with shows, live music, dog shows, food, beer tent, a 5K, and more, including two new attractions – The Pork Chop Revue and The Cool Zoo.
MICHIGAN STATE
thesuntimesnews.com

Celebrate National Library Card Sign-up Month with CDL

September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Libraries play a crucial role in the education and development of children, offering a variety of programs to spark creativity and stimulate an interest in reading and learning. Through access to technology, media resources, and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams, explore new passions and interests, and find their voice.
CHELSEA, MI
fox2detroit.com

How to get discounted tickets, free entry to Michigan State Fair

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Fair starts Thursday at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Ultimate admission tickets include fair entry, unlimited carnival rides, and circus performances for $42. However, you can get discounts on these tickets and your admission to the fair. The fair is held...
NOVI, MI
Ann Arbor, MI
Government
City
Saline, MI
City
Ann Arbor, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Saline, MI
Government
thesuntimesnews.com

Dexter Senior Center is Strong, Healthy, and in Need of a New Place

The good news is demand for services and programs at the Dexter Senior Center is growing. The other news is that the DSC needs to find a new place. That’s good news, too, because they will. It’s all good news. The Dexter Senior Center’s mission is to provide...
DEXTER, MI
plymouthvoice.com

Last outdoor summer concert in Plymouth this weekend

Aug. 29, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. The popular band Atomic Radio will cap another season of Music in the Air Concert Series in Plymouth’s Kellogg Park on September 2. The summer fun outdoor concerts started with blues band Motor City Josh just before Memorial Day entertaining countless thousands with live performances each Friday night, starting at 7:00 p.m.
PLYMOUTH, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event

For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
LANSING, MI
thesuntimesnews.com

FarmSudz Opens Brick & Mortar Store In Downtown Chelsea

FarmSudz uses goat milk to create its skincare products. And almost as if they were trying to prove that, they brought in two of the seven goats that their supplier uses to help them make their products during the grand opening of their store in Chelsea, on August 31. The...
CHELSEA, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Check out a preview of the music for Arts, Beats & Eats

Local and national talent will be in the spotlight in Royal Oak this Labor Day weekend at Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats, and Eats presented by Flagstar Bank. Around two-hundred musical acts will perform on multiple stages over four days of festivities. Jaime Wilkins, the entertainment director for the event, said...
ROYAL OAK, MI
Echo online

5 great local food spots to try in Ypsilanti

Whether you are new to the Ypsilanti area or have been here for years, food is a big part of most people's lives, and I am personally always looking for amazing new food to try in the area. While some people can be pretty picky, I’m an adventurous eater and love trying dishes from a variety of different cultures, something I got from my mother who has been introducing me to food around the world since I was young.
YPSILANTI, MI
News Break
Politics
fox2detroit.com

A guide to the 2022 Michigan State Fair this Labor Day Weekend

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 Michigan State Fair starts Thursday and runs through Labor Day at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. The event includes animal shows, a circus, carnival rides, and more. When is the Michigan State Fair?. Fair hours:. Thursday, Sept. 1 and Friday, Sept. 2...
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan and State theaters offering $3 movie tickets as part of National Cinema Day

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Cheap movie tickets are coming soon to a theater near you, thanks to a national promotion meant to draw moviegoers back to the silver screen. Several local theaters, including the Michigan and State theaters in Ann Arbor, will be dropping ticket prices down to just $3 for National Cinema Day, a national promotion sponsored by the Cinema Foundation, the non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners.
ANN ARBOR, MI
thelivingstonpost.com

Under the Radar Michigan hosts set for Brighton event

Tom Dalton and Jim Edelman of the popular PBS television show “Under the Radar Michigan” will be signing books and taking pictures with fans from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 2 Dandelions Bookshop, 428 W. Main St. in downtown Brighton. “Under the Radar Michigan” is an Emmy...
thesuntimesnews.com

5HF Back to School Wellness Day

As local youth go back to school, 5 Healthy Towns Foundations (5HF) invites you to join us for a family wellness event, focusing on whole family health and safety. Aberdeen Bike will offer free bike maintenance safety checks for youth in grades K-12, a bicycle safety certification for kids aged 4-8, and a free bicycle helmet to the first 50 participants. Chelsea Wellness Center will be on hand to provide free orientations to our Outdoor Community Gym for anyone 13 and older, or over the age of 9 if accompanied by a parent.
DEXTER, MI
1240 WJIM

This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23

Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
LANSING, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Graduate Ann Arbor hotel offers cuisine from around the world with new kitchen concept

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Guests at the Graduate Ann Arbor hotel can now sample dishes from around the world with a new ghost kitchen concept launched earlier this month. Graduate Food Hall rolls eight different concepts into one, featuring a variety of dishes from American classics to Japanese street food. Graduate Hotels launched the concept in partnership with Creating Culinary Communities, also known as C3.
ANN ARBOR, MI

