This Middle of Nowhere Michigan Restaurant Has Some of the Best Pizza in the CountryTravel MavenMonroe, MI
3 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Mom of five Dee Ann Warner vanished after texting a friend she was "done" with her marriage. That was over a year ago.Fatim HemrajTecumseh, MI
Planet Fitness is opening another new gym location in MichiganKristen WaltersSaline, MI
3 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
ClickOnDetroit.com
One of the largest events in the D, returns this Friday
Believe it or not, Labor Day weekend is on the horizon, and we’re just days from one of the largest events in the D! The Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats and Eats presented by Flagstar Bank is back for its 25th year. The event, happening in Downtown Royal Oak, will...
fox2detroit.com
Things to do this Labor Day Weekend in Southeast Michigan
Whether you like cars, live music, or carnivals, there's a fest for you this Labor Day Weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at amber.ainsworth@fox.com. There is a midway, circus tent with shows, live music, dog shows, food, beer tent, a 5K, and more, including two new attractions – The Pork Chop Revue and The Cool Zoo.
thesuntimesnews.com
Celebrate National Library Card Sign-up Month with CDL
September is Library Card Sign-up Month, when libraries nationwide join the American Library Association to remind parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Libraries play a crucial role in the education and development of children, offering a variety of programs to spark creativity and stimulate an interest in reading and learning. Through access to technology, media resources, and educational programs, a library card gives students the tools to succeed in the classroom and provides people of all ages opportunities to pursue their dreams, explore new passions and interests, and find their voice.
fox2detroit.com
How to get discounted tickets, free entry to Michigan State Fair
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The Michigan State Fair starts Thursday at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Ultimate admission tickets include fair entry, unlimited carnival rides, and circus performances for $42. However, you can get discounts on these tickets and your admission to the fair. The fair is held...
thesuntimesnews.com
Dexter Senior Center is Strong, Healthy, and in Need of a New Place
The good news is demand for services and programs at the Dexter Senior Center is growing. The other news is that the DSC needs to find a new place. That’s good news, too, because they will. It’s all good news. The Dexter Senior Center’s mission is to provide...
plymouthvoice.com
Last outdoor summer concert in Plymouth this weekend
Aug. 29, 2022 PLYMOUTH VOICE. The popular band Atomic Radio will cap another season of Music in the Air Concert Series in Plymouth’s Kellogg Park on September 2. The summer fun outdoor concerts started with blues band Motor City Josh just before Memorial Day entertaining countless thousands with live performances each Friday night, starting at 7:00 p.m.
Detroit’s Eastern Market After Dark returns with annual event after two years off
Featured artists include Philip Simpson, Donna Jackson, Bryce Detroit, and more
wcsx.com
Michigan Music Festival Cancels Annual Event
For the past few years amid the pandemic, seeing music and arts festivals canceled was the norm. It seemed like as soon as one was announced, another was called off. Thankfully, now days, it’s much less common, but it does happen. Case in point: One of Michigan’s September music...
Movie tickets are returning to 1980s prices for one-day event
The last time that movie tickets cost $3 on average, the 1982 hit "E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial" ruled the box office. But this Saturday, that 40-year-old price will once again be the going rate thanks to National Cinema Day, a one-day promotion aimed at getting people back into theaters. More than...
thesuntimesnews.com
FarmSudz Opens Brick & Mortar Store In Downtown Chelsea
FarmSudz uses goat milk to create its skincare products. And almost as if they were trying to prove that, they brought in two of the seven goats that their supplier uses to help them make their products during the grand opening of their store in Chelsea, on August 31. The...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Check out a preview of the music for Arts, Beats & Eats
Local and national talent will be in the spotlight in Royal Oak this Labor Day weekend at Soaring Eagle Arts, Beats, and Eats presented by Flagstar Bank. Around two-hundred musical acts will perform on multiple stages over four days of festivities. Jaime Wilkins, the entertainment director for the event, said...
Echo online
5 great local food spots to try in Ypsilanti
Whether you are new to the Ypsilanti area or have been here for years, food is a big part of most people's lives, and I am personally always looking for amazing new food to try in the area. While some people can be pretty picky, I’m an adventurous eater and love trying dishes from a variety of different cultures, something I got from my mother who has been introducing me to food around the world since I was young.
5 Local Orchards And Cider Mills To Visit This Fall
A favorite fall activity for many Michiganders is going to an apple orchard and cider mill. From Genesee County to Lapeer County and points beyond, there are a lot of options. Here are five local spots to visit this fall. One of the best is Spicer Orchards. Did you know...
fox2detroit.com
A guide to the 2022 Michigan State Fair this Labor Day Weekend
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - The 2022 Michigan State Fair starts Thursday and runs through Labor Day at the Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. The event includes animal shows, a circus, carnival rides, and more. When is the Michigan State Fair?. Fair hours:. Thursday, Sept. 1 and Friday, Sept. 2...
Michigan and State theaters offering $3 movie tickets as part of National Cinema Day
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Cheap movie tickets are coming soon to a theater near you, thanks to a national promotion meant to draw moviegoers back to the silver screen. Several local theaters, including the Michigan and State theaters in Ann Arbor, will be dropping ticket prices down to just $3 for National Cinema Day, a national promotion sponsored by the Cinema Foundation, the non-profit arm of the National Association of Theater Owners.
thelivingstonpost.com
Under the Radar Michigan hosts set for Brighton event
Tom Dalton and Jim Edelman of the popular PBS television show “Under the Radar Michigan” will be signing books and taking pictures with fans from 6:30-8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 2 Dandelions Bookshop, 428 W. Main St. in downtown Brighton. “Under the Radar Michigan” is an Emmy...
thesuntimesnews.com
5HF Back to School Wellness Day
As local youth go back to school, 5 Healthy Towns Foundations (5HF) invites you to join us for a family wellness event, focusing on whole family health and safety. Aberdeen Bike will offer free bike maintenance safety checks for youth in grades K-12, a bicycle safety certification for kids aged 4-8, and a free bicycle helmet to the first 50 participants. Chelsea Wellness Center will be on hand to provide free orientations to our Outdoor Community Gym for anyone 13 and older, or over the age of 9 if accompanied by a parent.
This Is The Prediction For Old Man Winter In 2022/23
Old Man Winter is doing push ups right now. He is getting ready to unleash havoc on the Great Lakes this winter. I always had snow growing up in Southwest Michigan. Lake effect snow is cumbersome where I grew up, better yet, it's relentless. In Lansing, we don't get a lot of snow. At least what I consider "a lot" of snow. Ever since I have lived in Lansing, the winters are mild, minus a good snowfall once a year. Last year was bitter cold, yet we didn't get a lot of snow.
Want to Own Your Own Dome Home? Spaceship House Built for Psychic Up For Sale
Well, if you're looking for "unique", this dome home definitely falls into that category... You almost expect a hatch to open and aliens to come strolling out of this spaceship house for sale!. Dome Home For Sale in Illinois Was Built For a Radio Psychic. The dome-shaped home was designed...
Graduate Ann Arbor hotel offers cuisine from around the world with new kitchen concept
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Guests at the Graduate Ann Arbor hotel can now sample dishes from around the world with a new ghost kitchen concept launched earlier this month. Graduate Food Hall rolls eight different concepts into one, featuring a variety of dishes from American classics to Japanese street food. Graduate Hotels launched the concept in partnership with Creating Culinary Communities, also known as C3.
