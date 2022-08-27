ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melvin A. Faulkner Way: Community legend honored with street renaming in East New York

By News 12 Staff
 4 days ago

Dozens of people gathered in East New York to honor the legacy Melvin A Faulkner with a street renaming.

In his early career in the 1980s, Faulkner oversaw the day-to-day operations of Alliance for Youth Action, until his death in early 2021.

He dedicated his life and career to helping seniors and youth from East New York.

He also served as a chaplain for United Church for Worldwide Action, where he made it his mission to connect police and the church to unify the community.

