$50K bail set for Oshawn Logan, teen suspect in violent mugging of off-duty NYPD cop

The 18-year-old charged in the brutal mugging of an off-duty NYPD officer was arraigned Saturday on felony robbery and gang assault charges and sent to jail.

Judge Lisa Headley set bail for Oshawn Logan at $50,000 cash, which was not immediately posted.

The teen, who was arrested Friday, said nothing during the Bronx Criminal Court proceeding.

Logan and two others, who have not been apprehended, are accused in Tuesday’s attack on Officer Muhammed Chowdhury, 48, who was jumped and pummeled while jogging at 10:50 a.m. near his Castle Hill home, police and sources said. Chowdhury cracked his head on the sidewalk when the blows caused him to fall, officials said.

The teen and two others are accused of attacking Officer Muhammed Chowdhury. Robert Miller for NY Post

Logan and the pair of thugs are accused of snatching Chowdhury’s wallet, which held a credit card and his NYPD identification; his cellphone and car keys, according to a criminal complaint.

The credit card was used to buy unspecified items at a Bronx store, the complaint said.

“I mean everybody used the card. It’s like my second, third time doing this. Third time. I’m never doing this again,” Logan is alleged to have said to police, according to the complaint.

Chowdhury suffered a fractured skull and bleeding on the brain, according to his family members and police.

He was placed in a medically induced coma, according to the criminal complaint.

Logan denied any wrongdoing as he was being escorted by police from the 43rd Precinct Friday night.

A cousin, who only identified herself as Laroya, said outside of the Bronx courthouse Saturday that Logan lived in the South and was only visiting New York for a few weeks.

“He’s a good kid. He just graduated from high school,” she said. “He don’t get into trouble. He was just at the wrong place at the wrong time.”

She went on to say he was with his friends who “went and did something and he didn’t know what they was going to do. He’s innocent,” she said.

Logan is due in court Wednesday.