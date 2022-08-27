ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

agfax.com

Virginia Cotton: Bolls Opening in Early Fields

The growing season is advanced. I was quite surprised driving up Rt. 32 from Edenton this weekend at how much cotton was opening on that early planted cotton. This week with the summer like heat and dry conditions, I expect to see a lot of the early planted Virginia fields to begin showing some boll opening.
VIRGINIA STATE

