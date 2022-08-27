Read full article on original website
nbc16.com
Plane that crashed near Scio flew about 100 feet above the ground, report says
EUGENE, Ore. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report Tuesday on the deadly plane crash that happened near Scio on August 21. 78-year-old Dennis Jackson of Independence, Oregon, was killed in the crash, along with his wife, Amy Jackson. According to the report, witnesses told...
nbc16.com
Fatal crash closed down Hwy. 42 for several hours Monday night
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Hwy 42 was closed for approximately 3 hours Monday night due to a fatal crash. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, Maranatha Singleton (23) was driving a Ford...
nbc16.com
Critical injury crash Sunday shuts down Hwy 22E in Marion County
MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Sunday, August 28, 2022 Hwy 22E was closed for several hours due to a critical injury crash. According to officials, at approximately 3:22 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 43. OSP...
nbc16.com
ODOT advises drivers to plan alternate routes, Reedsport officials say
REEDSPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation will be working at the intersection of Hwy 101 and S. 20th Street on Tuesday, September 6 and Wednesday, September 7. Business and residential access from Elm Avenue to Hwy 101 will be effected while the work is being completed. ODOT...
nbc16.com
Eugene Police Department directs their focus on DUII patrols as Labor Day approaches
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Police Department has once again been awarded the DUII High Visibility Enforcement (HVE) overtime grant. From August through the Labor Day holiday, EPD will have extra officers working to focus on DUII patrols. Patrols will begin August 17 and will continue through September 5.
nbc16.com
Eugene Police: 'Prolific burglar' sentenced to 15 years for pandemic burglaries
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Police say a 'prolific burglar' who victimized several Eugene businesses at the height of the pandemic has been sentenced to 15 years in prison after a year of investigative work. Thomas Dale Young, 40, from Independence, Oregon, pled guilty to 19 Burglary counts from 15...
nbc16.com
Fire at Sutherlin Bi-Mart investigated as arson
SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A fire broke out Friday behind the Sutherlin Bi-Mart at around 4:00 p.m. before being put out by the Sutherlin Fire Department. Both Bi-Mart and the neighboring Shop Smart were evacuated and no one was injured. Sutherlin Police say they are investigating this as an arson.
nbc16.com
Springfield offers free traffic safety signs to community
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield is offering traffic safety signs free to the community. The signs which read "Neighbors Ahead" and "Every Intersection is a Crosswalk," are a "great way to remind people driving through your neighborhood to drive slowly and safely," the city says. Residents can...
nbc16.com
No injuries reported in brush fire behind Eugene business
EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Springfield Fire crews quickly extinguished a brush fire along the railroad behind Sunbelt Rentals on West 2nd Avenue, the agency reported Monday. The fire was under control in approximately 25 minutes. There were no injuries reported.
nbc16.com
Inmate from Marion County dies in prison
UMATILLA, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Gordon Fraser Strong, died the morning of August 26, 2022. Strong was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away in the infirmary while on hospice care. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified.
nbc16.com
Have you seen them? 15-year-old foster child missing from Cottage Grove
SALEM, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Human Services (ODHS), Child Welfare Division, is asking for the public's help to find 15-year-old Chloe Brinegar, a child in foster care who went missing from Cottage Grove on August 9. Chloe is believed to be in danger. Chloe likes to spend...
nbc16.com
Crews knock down brush fire in Thurston Hills Natural Area
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Depot. joined crews from Oregon Department of Forestry and Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire and Rescue on a small brush fire in the Thurston Hills Natural Area Sunday morning. The fire was located off the Camas Crest Trail. ODF accessed the area...
nbc16.com
Cedar Creek Fire holds at 12% containment; now up to 8,241 acres
OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With more hot, dry, and unstable weather conditions, fire officials say fire activity may increase. The Cedar Creek Fire is now up to 8,421 acres and holds at 12% containment. Air teams will continue to maintain the fire-retardant line, located near Edith Creek, by adding water...
nbc16.com
LTD will have different hours of operation on Labor Day
EUGENE, Ore. — On Labor Day the Lane Transit District will operate on its Sunday bus schedule. The Labor Day service hours for the LTD Customer Service Center in the Eugene station are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The districts Glenwood Administrative offices will be closed for the holiday.
nbc16.com
Lane County man makes 500th platelet donation
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It takes between one and two hours to donate blood platelets. Since 1984, Dan Ertel has been donating his blood platelets. Wednesday marked his 500th donation to Lane Bloodworks. Platelets are cells that help with blood clotting. They're used to treat people with cancer or...
nbc16.com
Upscale RV and Golf resort opens in Roseburg
ROSEBURG, Ore. — Bar Run, an upscale new golf course and RV resort, has opened in Roseburg. The 18-hole course is now open to the public with the RV and Cottage accommodations becoming available September 1. “We look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to Bar Run...
nbc16.com
Residents will see auditors around Springfield preparing for streetlight replacement
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield is conducting an audit of Springfield streetlights in preparation for replacing those streetlights with LED fixtures. The city says community members may see auditors working throughout the city in marked vehicles counting streetlights and recording data. This audit will verify the number of fixtures and the equipment required to complete the project.
nbc16.com
Detours in the City of Reedsport as crews work to repair water line on Alder Avenue
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — The City of Reedsport Water Department will be repairing a water line on Alder Avenue beginning at 8:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 31. City officials say all residents on West Alder Place and East Alder Place who are on city water service will experience water outages until the repair is complete.
nbc16.com
Construction begins on Eugene's Downtown Riverfront; expect road closures and detours
EUGENE, Ore. — Starting Monday, construction crews will begin building a southern access point to the Downtown Riverfront, along with a parking lot to serve for the recently opened park. The project will connect Annie Mims Lane to the intersection of 8th Avenue and Hilyard Street. Construction work will...
nbc16.com
Community invited to join Springfield Police Department at Open House
SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Springfield Police Department is inviting the community to join them as they host the return of their Open House Saturday, September 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. In addition to meeting members of the Springfield Police Department, the department says community groups including NAMI...
