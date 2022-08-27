ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

nbc16.com

Plane that crashed near Scio flew about 100 feet above the ground, report says

EUGENE, Ore. — The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) released a preliminary report Tuesday on the deadly plane crash that happened near Scio on August 21. 78-year-old Dennis Jackson of Independence, Oregon, was killed in the crash, along with his wife, Amy Jackson. According to the report, witnesses told...
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Fatal crash closed down Hwy. 42 for several hours Monday night

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ore. — Hwy 42 was closed for approximately 3 hours Monday night due to a fatal crash. Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to the vehicle versus pedestrian crash. Officials say a preliminary investigation revealed that the driver, Maranatha Singleton (23) was driving a Ford...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Critical injury crash Sunday shuts down Hwy 22E in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, Ore. — On Sunday, August 28, 2022 Hwy 22E was closed for several hours due to a critical injury crash. According to officials, at approximately 3:22 PM, Oregon State Police Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a multiple vehicle crash on Hwy 22E near milepost 43. OSP...
MARION COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

ODOT advises drivers to plan alternate routes, Reedsport officials say

REEDSPORT, Ore. — The Oregon Department of Transportation will be working at the intersection of Hwy 101 and S. 20th Street on Tuesday, September 6 and Wednesday, September 7. Business and residential access from Elm Avenue to Hwy 101 will be effected while the work is being completed. ODOT...
REEDSPORT, OR
nbc16.com

Fire at Sutherlin Bi-Mart investigated as arson

SUTHERLIN, Ore. — A fire broke out Friday behind the Sutherlin Bi-Mart at around 4:00 p.m. before being put out by the Sutherlin Fire Department. Both Bi-Mart and the neighboring Shop Smart were evacuated and no one was injured. Sutherlin Police say they are investigating this as an arson.
SUTHERLIN, OR
nbc16.com

Springfield offers free traffic safety signs to community

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield is offering traffic safety signs free to the community. The signs which read "Neighbors Ahead" and "Every Intersection is a Crosswalk," are a "great way to remind people driving through your neighborhood to drive slowly and safely," the city says. Residents can...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

No injuries reported in brush fire behind Eugene business

EUGENE, Ore. — Eugene Springfield Fire crews quickly extinguished a brush fire along the railroad behind Sunbelt Rentals on West 2nd Avenue, the agency reported Monday. The fire was under control in approximately 25 minutes. There were no injuries reported.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Inmate from Marion County dies in prison

UMATILLA, Ore. — An Oregon Department of Corrections (DOC) adult in custody, Gordon Fraser Strong, died the morning of August 26, 2022. Strong was incarcerated at Two Rivers Correctional Institution (TRCI) in Umatilla and passed away in the infirmary while on hospice care. As with all in-custody deaths, the Oregon State Police have been notified.
UMATILLA, OR
nbc16.com

Crews knock down brush fire in Thurston Hills Natural Area

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — The Eugene Springfield Fire Depot. joined crews from Oregon Department of Forestry and Pleasant Hill Goshen Fire and Rescue on a small brush fire in the Thurston Hills Natural Area Sunday morning. The fire was located off the Camas Crest Trail. ODF accessed the area...
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Cedar Creek Fire holds at 12% containment; now up to 8,241 acres

OAKRIDGE, Ore. — With more hot, dry, and unstable weather conditions, fire officials say fire activity may increase. The Cedar Creek Fire is now up to 8,421 acres and holds at 12% containment. Air teams will continue to maintain the fire-retardant line, located near Edith Creek, by adding water...
OAKRIDGE, OR
nbc16.com

LTD will have different hours of operation on Labor Day

EUGENE, Ore. — On Labor Day the Lane Transit District will operate on its Sunday bus schedule. The Labor Day service hours for the LTD Customer Service Center in the Eugene station are from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The districts Glenwood Administrative offices will be closed for the holiday.
EUGENE, OR
nbc16.com

Lane County man makes 500th platelet donation

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — It takes between one and two hours to donate blood platelets. Since 1984, Dan Ertel has been donating his blood platelets. Wednesday marked his 500th donation to Lane Bloodworks. Platelets are cells that help with blood clotting. They're used to treat people with cancer or...
LANE COUNTY, OR
nbc16.com

Upscale RV and Golf resort opens in Roseburg

ROSEBURG, Ore. — Bar Run, an upscale new golf course and RV resort, has opened in Roseburg. The 18-hole course is now open to the public with the RV and Cottage accommodations becoming available September 1. “We look forward to welcoming guests from near and far to Bar Run...
ROSEBURG, OR
nbc16.com

Residents will see auditors around Springfield preparing for streetlight replacement

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The City of Springfield is conducting an audit of Springfield streetlights in preparation for replacing those streetlights with LED fixtures. The city says community members may see auditors working throughout the city in marked vehicles counting streetlights and recording data. This audit will verify the number of fixtures and the equipment required to complete the project.
SPRINGFIELD, OR
nbc16.com

Community invited to join Springfield Police Department at Open House

SPRINGFIELD, Ore. — The Springfield Police Department is inviting the community to join them as they host the return of their Open House Saturday, September 24 from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. In addition to meeting members of the Springfield Police Department, the department says community groups including NAMI...
SPRINGFIELD, OR

