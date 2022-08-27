ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Car crashes into garage in Blendville Neighborhood, then travels out the other side

By Shannon Becker
 4 days ago

JOPLIN, Mo. — Just before 4:45 p.m. Saturday reports of a vehicle crash into a garage in the 2300 block of South Empire alerted Joplin E911.

Joplin Fire Dept, Joplin Police, and METS ambulance responded.

On the scene Cpl Tim Hudson of the Joplin Police Dept tells us a vehicle traveling south along the west alley struck a shed and utility pole. The car continued driving into a garage, crashing into a parked vehicle. Then both vehicles traveled through the exterior wall of the garage.

One male was transported to an area hospital. Injuries are unknown, but not thought to be life-threatening.

Cpl Hudson said the crash is under investigation.

