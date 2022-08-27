ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amherst, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Morning Journal

Girls soccer: Avon Lake, Avon tie in early SWC clash

Avon and Avon Lake’s girls soccer match has been one of the more anticipated early season games between SWC rivals. Both have had solid starts to the season, with Avon suffering its first loss to Strongsville on Aug. 27. The two schools fought to a draw, with neither side...
AVON LAKE, OH
Lima News

Three Lima Senior football players suspended

LIMA — Three Lima Senior football players have been suspended for allegedly taking part in an altercation outside the high school Friday evening, district administrators confirmed Wednesday. The altercation occurred as players were returning from a football game in Toledo late Friday evening. Two adults and several students were...
LIMA, OH
thevillagereporter.com

Champions Crowned On Oakshade Season Championship Night

WAUSEON, OH – The 2022 points season wrapped up on Saturday night at Oakshade Raceway with season champions being unofficially determined by some very tight margins, including one battle ending in a tie. 2009 Late Model track champion Casey Noonan knew where he needed to finish to earn his...
WAUSEON, OH
Sidney Daily News

Campbell and Spivey to wed

FORT LORAMIE — Alyssa Ann Campbell, of Fort Loramie, and Anthony Ray Spivey, of Swanton, announce their plans to wed on Oct. 15, 2022, at The Barn at Walnut Creek in Findlay. The bride-to-be is the daughter of John A. and Toni Campbell, of Fort Loramie. She is a...
FORT LORAMIE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Amherst, OH
Sports
Local
Ohio Sports
Ada, OH
Education
City
Amherst, OH
City
Ada, OH
Amherst, OH
Education
Ada, OH
Sports
Alina Andras

5 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you love to eat a good, juicy burger from time to time and you happen to live in Ohio then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of five amazing burger spots in Ohio that you should definitely visit if you haven't already.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Pies in Ohio

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Buckeye State. Located in central Ohio, this bakery indeed sells just pies—and what great pies they are. Locals highly recommend their fruit pies, especially their apple pie and strawberry rhubarb. They also have fantastic cream pies like key lime and banana cream, which is made with fresh whole bananas and their homemade vanilla pudding. If you're looking for something savory, you can't go wrong with their pot pies; customers especially love their chicken pot pies.
WESTERVILLE, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comet#Baseball Players#Ohio Northern
Beacon

Beck debuts FriendShip Kitchen at Oak Harbor store on Sept. 6

Oak Harbor residents have long supported their local FriendShip store, but their visits are about to get a bit more spicy. On Tuesday, Sept. 6, the store will host a soft opening of the new FriendShip Kitchen at 323 W. Water St., Oak Harbor. The FriendShip Kitchen will feature a variety of breakfast and dinner options.
OAK HARBOR, OH
WANE-TV

Man crashes into school bus near Lima, Ohio

LIMA, Ohio (WANE) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post (OSHP) is investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a school bus that took place just outside of Lima, Ohio Wednesday morning at the intersection of Bible Road and Sugar Street. William Decker, 28, was driving eastbound on Bible Road...
LIMA, OH
Morning Journal

Avon Lake Ozone Garden proves vital to society locally, nationally

It all started with a chance meeting when Jennifer Fenderbosch, president of the Avon Lake Garden Club, met Danica Lombardozzi, Ph.D, of the National Center for Atmospheric Research. At that time, the Northeast Ohio area didn’t have a ground ozone garden. Today, the area does and that garden sits...
AVON LAKE, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get a Great Steak in the Akron Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in the Akron area. If you're looking for a steakhouse with an old-school vibe with décor to match, locals highly recommend Diamond Grille. For decades, the restaurant has been serving customers delicious flame-broiled steaks. Popular cuts include the tender filet mignon and long bone, which is an excellent ribeye. They also offer complimentary valet parking for customers. In keeping with the old-school vibe, Diamond Grille doesn't take credit cards, so be sure to bring cash or your checkbook.
AKRON, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

Area school mourning by loss of student

GALION—With a heavy heart CCN is getting information that a student at Galion City Schools passed away unexpectedly this morning. The following letter was sent out to Galion City School parents by Superintendent Jen Allerding:. Dear Galion Families,. I want to make sure that you all receive the same...
GALION, OH
13abc.com

OVI checkpoint on State Route 39

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Shelby Police Department have announced that an OVI checkpoint will happen at 8:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. tonight. The checkpoint will be on State Route 39 in Jackson Township and it is funded by federal grant funds. The OVI checkpoint is planned to deter and intercept impaired drivers.
SHELBY, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy