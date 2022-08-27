ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beckley, WV

Beckley Firefighters and Police Officers battle it out in Boots vs. Badges

By Claudia Sessa
 4 days ago

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Local first responders traded out one uniform for another, one that came with cleats.

Saturday evening on August 27, 2022, the Beckley Fire and Police Departments took to the diamond for some fun. All coming together to raise money for a good cause, muscular dystrophy.

“Muscular dystrophy is the firefighter’s charity,” said Rick Fisher, president of the Beckley Firefighters Association. “The IFF has been a part and partnered with that charity since the 50s. We’ve raised millions of dollars for research, camps, you name it.”

The Beckley Fire Department won the two years before the pandemic. In 2021, according to Fisher, was a tie. And this year they took the trophy back once again.

