ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVNS

Beckley VA Medical Center hosts Welcome Home event for Veterans

By Claudia Sessa
WVNS
WVNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hZVcb_0hY7Y8pr00

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — There is a wide variety of resources available to veterans new and old but finding them can pose some challenges.

For this reason, the Beckley VA Medical Center hosted a Welcome Home event to connect veterans and their families with resources. One of those resources included Healing Waters which brings veterans together to go fly fishing.

“There’s lots of resources from VA benefits and other nonprofits that have things for veterans you might not even think of,” said Sara Yoke, the public affairs officer for the Beckley VA Medical Center.

Yoke said the event brings together not just the VA and the National Guard but multiple nonprofits working for veterans.

“It is really important for us to have this type of event in one spot,” Yoke said. “There’s so much information out there and it can be overwhelming to navigate it or to even know what’s available for a veteran or a military member. There are so many things they qualify for that they’ve earned so, we want to be able to provide a fun event that’s family-friendly where they can get all the answers they need, anything they need like an ID, or having questions answered here in one spot.”

Yoke said 300 military members and their families were expected to show up to the Welcome Home event.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

Related
WVNS

WVSOM hosts addiction counselors conference

LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) – The fight against addiction continues in Greenbrier County. The West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine hosted a conference for the West Virginia Association of Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Counselors. Counselor and member Alvin Hall said sharing ideas with fellow counselors helps everybody learn how to fight the difficulties of addiction. “So […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
woay.com

DHHR to host hiring event in Greenbrier County

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) will host a hiring event at the Greenbrier County DHHR office from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm on Thursday, September 1. Greenbrier DHHR is offering interviews for child protective services workers, child protective services worker...
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

United Way of Southern WV kicks off annual fundraising campaign

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Fundraising kicked off Wednesday morning for the United Way of Southern West Virginia with their Annual Campaign Kick-off Breakfast at Tamarack Marketplace. Campaign Chair Megan Legursky says their goal this year is $750,000. A goal she believes is ambitious but achievable! “We have a hefty goal this year so I’m excited […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

New events coming to Beckley Kids Classic Festival

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– Beckley’s annual Kids Classic Festival is back for its 29th edition, and it’s an exciting time for both parents and kids! Jill Moorefield, Director of Beckley events, says that the festival starts next Monday, September 5, and lasts through the 11th. There is a brand new event in store as well as […]
BECKLEY, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Va Medical Center#Welcome Home#Veterans#Healing Waters#The National Guard#Nexstar Media Inc
WVNS

Grand opening of the Tazewell County Robotic Welding Center

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — On Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at 11:00 A.M., Congressman Morgan Griffith will join officials from Tazewell County, members of the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors, and members of the Tazewell County School Board to officially open the Tazewell County Robotics Welding Center located at the Tazewell County Career and Technical Center. […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Organizations talk about National Overdose Awareness Day

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–West Virginia is the number one state for the most drug overdose deaths, but some organizations in the area are trying to combat this dangerous and sometimes deadly problem. National Overdose Awareness Day shines a light on remembering people who lost their lives to a drug overdose and raise awareness about the substance […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

Princeton Fire Department honoring 9/11 fallen first responders

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – Firefighters in Princeton are coming together to honor the fallen victims of September 11th. They’re teaming up with the National Fallen Fire Fighters Foundation for their second annual 9/11 stair climb. Participants will climb 2,071 steps, the equivalent of 110 stories, which is what the first responders were attempting to do […]
PRINCETON, WV
WVNS

WVU Medicine opens new pediatric specialty center in Princeton

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)–Mercer County is now home to the first children’s Specialty clinic in Southern West Virginia. Members of Princeton Community Hospital and WVU Medicine celebrated the opening of their brand new WVU Medicine Children’s Telemedicine and Specialty Clinic located at the Mercer Medical Group Primary Care building. After the ribbon cutting, refreshments were available […]
woay.com

WVU Medicine to host ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate opening of pediatric clinic

Princeton, WV (WOAY) – WVU Medicine will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the opening of the Children’s Pediatric Subspecialty & Telemedicine Clinic at Mercer Medical Group Primary Care. WVU Medicine and Princeton Community Hospital officials will deliver remarks at the ceremony and serve refreshments to guests. The ceremony will take place on Monday, August 29, at 11:00 am.
WVNS

Mount Hope Jubilee celebration returns

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS)– One festival in Fayette County makes its return after being canceled for the past two years. The Mount Hope Jubilee is returning for its 31st year. The theme for 2022 is a throwback to the ’50s and ’60s. Jubilee Chairperson, Patty Logan said two new editions this year are a Sock […]
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

First Purple Halo Gala for AWAY Event

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — AWAY (Advocating A Way For Adults & Youth), formerly the Women’s Resource Center, is proud to announce their first Purple Halo Gala. This event will take place at Tamarack, located at 1 Tamarack Park, Beckley, WV 25801, on Friday, October 7, 2022 at 6:30 P.M. Tickets include an evening of dinner, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

New robotics welding arm comes to Tazewell County Public Schools

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS)–The Tazewell County Career and Technical Center held a ribbon cutting and demonstration of its new robotics welder. It’s called the Lincoln Arc Welder and is one of the many robots in the lab. Instructor Ryan Lewis with the Technical Center talked about what it can do. “You write a program and then […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Bridge Day is officially on for 2022

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– One of the Mountain State’s most treasured and anticipated traditions finally returns after a two-year hiatus and it’s the biggest year in the event’s history. Bridge Day is back! The event was canceled the last two years due to COVID-19 but returns this year in a historic way. The New River Gorge […]
FAYETTEVILLE, WV
WVNS

Biden administration invests $94 million for clean water in southern WV

GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – The U.S. Secretary of Agriculture announces a major, multi-million dollar investment in clean water infrastructure here in Southern West Virginia. Significant, multi-million dollar renovations will be coming to multiple water systems in Southern West Virginia. U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack announced the plans today in Greenbrier County alongside Governor […]
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
woay.com

Greenbrier County elementary schools welcomes in trained police officers to join their security teams

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – As the new school year has officially begun for Greenbrier County, more security is coming to the elementary schools. A trained and uniformed police officer will be joining the school’s security teams. Being funded through the Elementary and Secondary Emergency Relief Funding (ESSERF) for 2 years, the school hopes the new police presence will enhance the safety of everyone involved.
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV
wfxrtv.com

GreenPower Motor Company opens for business in West Virginia

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — It’s official! A new company is operating in West Virginia, and it hopes to expand in years to come. It’s a new energy company here in the mountain state, and it is promising clean, renewable energy products. At a ribbon-cutting ceremony Tuesday,...
SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV
wvpublic.org

West Virginia Police Department Mourns Loss Of K-9 Axel

The funeral for Charleston K-9 officer Axel will be held later this week. Charleston Police Chief James “Tyke” Hunt says K-9 Axel was shot at close range by wanted felon, 50-year-old Samuel Paul Ranson of Charleston. Police were dispatched to a home on East Point Drive late Saturday...
CHARLESTON, WV
WVNS

Tamarack hosts first-ever chili cook-off

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The competition was on at Tamarack on Saturday, August 27, 2022, as they hosted a chili cook-off. The event, called Chili, Brews, and Bands, is the first of its kind for Tamarack. Marketing Manager AJ Dennison said the event brought in people from all over the country including someone from Canada. […]
WVNS

WVNS

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy