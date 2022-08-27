Beckley VA Medical Center hosts Welcome Home event for Veterans

GLEN JEAN, WV (WVNS) — There is a wide variety of resources available to veterans new and old but finding them can pose some challenges.

For this reason, the Beckley VA Medical Center hosted a Welcome Home event to connect veterans and their families with resources. One of those resources included Healing Waters which brings veterans together to go fly fishing.

“There’s lots of resources from VA benefits and other nonprofits that have things for veterans you might not even think of,” said Sara Yoke, the public affairs officer for the Beckley VA Medical Center.

Yoke said the event brings together not just the VA and the National Guard but multiple nonprofits working for veterans.

“It is really important for us to have this type of event in one spot,” Yoke said. “There’s so much information out there and it can be overwhelming to navigate it or to even know what’s available for a veteran or a military member. There are so many things they qualify for that they’ve earned so, we want to be able to provide a fun event that’s family-friendly where they can get all the answers they need, anything they need like an ID, or having questions answered here in one spot.”

Yoke said 300 military members and their families were expected to show up to the Welcome Home event.

