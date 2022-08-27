ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greene County, NC

WITN

Kinston park to get makeover with new state funds

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city has unveiled renovation plans for one of its oldest parks thanks to state and federal funding. The renovation is coming to Emma Webb Park in Kinston. It’s something city leaders have been working on for years and the new grant is allowing it to come to fruition.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Craven County among areas facing teacher shortages

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Teacher shortages are still impacting several school districts across Eastern North Carolina. That’s also the case in Craven County. To date, the Craven County Schools district was still looking to fill 195 vacancies, which includes teachers. The human resources director of the school system, Neshawn Dawson, said the number is […]
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Kinston gets grant money to help with flooding issues

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — New grant money will be helping the City of Kinston and some of the flooding issues that the area has had. The flooding and the project focuses on portions of the Adkin Branch between Carey Road and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. One of the many phases of the project […]
KINSTON, NC
Greenville, NC
WNCT

Greenville brewery offering something different to ask for at the bar

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – One Greenville brewery is joining in on a global cause called “Ask for Angela.” “It’s an initiative to make sure our customers feel safe, and like they don’t feel trapped in an awkward or potentially dangerous situation,” said JC Gilbreath, bar manager at Uptown Brewing Company. When people walk into the […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

Pitt County Social Services to host job fair

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Department of Social Services will host a job fair Tuesday. The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center at 3101 Bismarck Street in Greenville. The event is part of the Supporting Training and Employing Parents...
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL

Nash County egg producer still family business after 80 years

Nash County egg producer still family business after 80 years. This company is a major egg producer based in Nash County. Braswell also raises chickens and makes animal feed. But the company had humble beginnings. Nearly 80 years later, it is still family-run but a sizeable operation. Reporter: Scott Mason.
NASH COUNTY, NC
WNCT

City of Greenville, Pitt County Animal Services form partnership

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville and Pitt County are creating a partnership to help the animals who are seeking a forever home. The City of Greenville announced it has entered into an agreement with Pitt County Animal Services for PCAS to become the city’s exclusive animal shelter provider, beginning Thursday. The deal […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Cooper announces $17M in grants for parks, recreation projects in NC

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announced Monday the N.C. Parks and Recreation Trust Fund (PARTF) will award over $17 million in grants to fund 39 local parks and recreation projects across the state. The North Carolina Parks and Recreation Authority (Authority) approved the grants at its meeting held on Aug. 26 at the Nature […]
RALEIGH, NC
WNCT

GUC launching outage text notification system

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville Utilities is announcing the upcoming launch of a text-based system to keep people updated about power outages in the area 24 hours a day. Officials said in a media release, the messages will include an initial alert soon after the system indicates an outage that affects the customer, a link […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WITN

New Bern road closed as crews repair asphalt

NEW BERN, N.C. (WITN) -Drivers in one Eastern Carolina city may have to alter their routes Tuesday. According to city officials, the 300 block of Bern Street will be closed from 7:45 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Tuesday. The closure comes as crews repair the asphalt following a water sewer cut.
NEW BERN, NC
WITN

Onslow County elementary school welcomes first group of students

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An Onslow County elementary school welcomed its first-ever group of students Monday. Clear View Elementary School was built in an effort to accommodate new district lines and an increasing number of students in Onslow County. Onslow County Schools says the school is fully staffed and...
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

