wabi.tv
Skowhegan native is now in charge of Cross Insurance Center
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - There’s a new face in charge of Bangor’s largest event space. Skowhegan native Chris McGrail has been there for it all, working his way up to the general manager position. He says the goal remains the same. “Our goal is to provide a variety...
wabi.tv
Safety and student involvement are top priorities of Bangor High School’s new school year
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor High School is getting ready to begin their school year this Thursday. While students have been away, the school has taken some extra security measures such as having a company thoroughly inspect the locks on doors in the school. They’ve also implemented a double entry...
wabi.tv
‘Bess the Book Bus’ makes a stop in Winterport
WINTERPORT, Maine (WABI) - Building home libraries and lifelong readers - that is the goal of Bess the Book Bus, a mobile literacy outreach that travels across the country giving out free books to kids. The bus made a stop at Winterport Memorial Library Wednesday to help them celebrate the...
wabi.tv
Poliquin speaks at Rotary Club of Bangor’s speaker series
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Rotary Club of Bangor continued its weekly speaker series with gubernatorial and U.S. Congressional candidates Tuesday. Former Congressman Bruce Poliquin spoke to the group at Husson University. He outlined what he said are some of the biggest problems the United States is facing such as...
wabi.tv
Locals gather at a park in Augusta for International Overdose Awareness Day
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) -A group of people gathered at Mill Park in Augusta Wednesday for International Overdose Awareness Day. The gathering was organized by GRASP - Grief Recovery After a Substance Passing. The Organization has been putting this event on for five years now. They say their purpose is to...
wabi.tv
UMaine Lab solving environmental problems
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine’s Cooperative Extension Diagnostic and Research Laboratory serves as a central hub for environmental research on a number of Pine Tree State issues. We stopped by for Governor Mills’ tour of the facility, and found out more about their mission. A...
wabi.tv
Brian Sullivan catches up with Chris Ewing
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Former WABI TV5 Meteorologist Chris Ewing is in town and dropped by for a visit. He let us know what he has been up to since his retirement. We also surprised Sully with a baby shower. Also, Chris got in front of the green screen and...
wabi.tv
Licensed psychologist offers advice for back-to-school anxiety in students
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - As kids and families prepare to head back to school this week, the change in routine can sometimes be met with heightened anxiety. “Anytime you make a change in your life, some anxiety is normal,” said Dr. David Prescott, a licensed psychologist in the Bangor area.
wabi.tv
Efficiency Maine launches new grant opportunity for smaller municipalities
NORRIDGEWOCK, Maine (WABI) - Efficiency Maine has launched a new grant opportunity for smaller municipalities with fewer than 5,000 residents to make town upgrades. That announcement was made in Norridgewock on Tuesday. The grant will rely on a portion of the $50 million in federal funds allocated to accelerate weatherization...
wabi.tv
The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, for a 2nd time this year
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The Odd and Unusual Show is back again, and this time, organizers say it’s bigger and better. It will be at the Augusta Civic Center instead of Waterville where it started. The show is hosted by Jessica Stetson, owner of Old Soul Collectives in downtown...
wabi.tv
Bangor Municipal Golf Course hosts Heroes, Hope, Healing McDonald’s Golf Classic
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Heroes, Hope, Healing McDonald’s Golf Classic teed off at Bangor Municipal Golf Course. Everyone hitting the links, from golfers, to event organizers and sponsors, were there to raise money to help children and their families going through medical hardships. “We’ve had good weather most...
wabi.tv
Bangor Police Dept. reminds drivers to be patient as kids head back to school
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -For many kids around the region, it’s back to school this week. Bangor schools start Thursday. and that means more cars and people will be out and about on the roads. Sergeant Jason McAmbley with the Bangor Police Department is asking everyone to just be patient...
wabi.tv
Madison Residents approve an affordable workforce housing unit
MADISON, Maine (WABI) - Residents at a town meeting in Madison Monday night approved the sale of town property for an affordable workforce housing unit with 80% of those present voting yes. Sam Hight and his partners want to construct four buildings with a total of 36 units on a...
wabi.tv
Notice of Violation issued to Morrill Worcester regarding Flagpole View Cabins
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine (WABI) - The developers of a mega complex in Washington County are being accused by state regulators of building without obtaining necessary permits. Morrill Worcester, the founder of Wreaths Across America, unveiled plans in March for the creation of Flagpole of Freedom Park in Columbia Falls. It...
wabi.tv
The Scotch Bonnet Rita’s Catering take the spotlight in WABI’s Food Truck Week on Wednesday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Scotch Bonnet and Rita’s Catering occupied center stage during on TV5 Morning News on Wednesday. The Scotch Bonnet through chef and owner Bethany Gregory, treated our views to a wide variety of Jamaican recipes, while Rita LaCroix showcased a long list of options available at Rita’s Catering in Bangor.
wabi.tv
Former Skowhegan chamber of commerce director indicted for theft
SOMERSET COUNTY, Maine (WABI) - The former executive director of the Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce has been indicted after allegedly stealing more than $50,000 from the chamber and Somerset County Hospice Volunteers. Jason Gayne, 36, of Athens is charged with four counts of theft by unauthorized taking, one count...
wabi.tv
Traffic alert: Motorists asked to avoid downtown Old Town
OLD TOWN, Maine (WABI) - The Old Town Fire Department is asking motorists to avoid the downtown area for the next few hours. They say workers are trying to fix a broken water main between Stillwater and Center Street. You can check their social media pages for updates.
wabi.tv
Levant cousins shoot black bears on Youth Bear Hunting Day in Millinocket
LEVANT, Maine (WABI) - Youth Bear Hunting Day was a big success for two cousins in Millinocket. Ryan Corson shot a 260 lb. black bear on a trip with his stepfather’s friend, Nick. “I didn’t personally spot it first. Nick did. He saw it coming in. I asked ‘where?’...
wabi.tv
Black Bear football coming into season with strong wide receiver and special teams corps
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The Maine Black Bears are back in action this weekend with a season opener that sees them traveling to the University of New Mexico to kick off with the Lobos on Saturday at 8 p.m. on the Mountain West Network. Every season brings a cast of...
wabi.tv
Missing Graham Lacher’s family offering reward for information
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - It’s been three months since 38-year-old Graham Lacher walked away from Bangor’s Dorothea Dix Psychiatric Center. With no confirmed sightings of him, his family is now is offering a $500 reward for information leading to a successful reunion with him. Earlier this month a...
