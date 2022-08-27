Read full article on original website
Turnto10.com
Police release body camera video in overnight shooting arrest
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police said this is one of the safest summers they’ve had in decades, but people are still falling victim to violence. New body camera footage was released by the Providence police of an overnight shooting arrest early Wednesday morning. The footage shows an...
Body cam video shows arrest of Providence shooting suspect
The victim was grazed in the neck by a bullet, according to police, and the suspect also needed medical attention.
Turnto10.com
Man injured in overnight shooting in Providence
(WJAR) — A man was injured in a shooting in Providence early Wednesday morning. The Providence Police Department responded to Dorr Street around 1:30 a.m. for the shooting. Police say the injured man was taken to the hospital. His condition was not immediately known. This story will be updated...
Turnto10.com
Man taken to the hospital with gunshot wound on leg
(WJAR) — A man was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg in Pawtucket on Tuesday morning. Police responded to the area of Rhodes Street around 6:15 a.m. on Tuesday where crews discovered the victim sitting outside on the sidewalk. Police said the gunshot wound is...
Man shot in leg in Pawtucket
The man in his 50s was shot around 6:15 a.m. on Rhodes Street.
Corrections officer beaten unconscious by inmate at MCI-Shirley
SHIRLEY, Mass. — Authorities say a corrections officer at a Worcester County prison was beaten unconscious by an inmate Wednesday afternoon. According to the Massachusetts Department of Corrections, the attack occurred just after 2:00 p.m. at MCI-Shirley. Officials say an inmate wielding a metal object in the gymnasium attacked an officer, rendering him unconscious. Correctional staff jumped in to restrain the inmate, according to police, and radioed for assistance to secure the area.
Police ID woman killed in Coventry ATV crash
Coventry police have released the name of the Warren woman who was killed in an ATV crash over the weekend.
Fall River Man Charged for Destroying Somerset Office, Assaulting Police
SOMERSET — A Fall River man has been arrested for allegedly throwing a microwave and a toaster around an office and allegedly assaulting police before officers tased him twice on Saturday. Somerset police said in a release that 36-year-old James Patricio has been charged with assault and battery on...
ABC6.com
Coventry police identify victim in fatal ATV crash
COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE) — Coventry police have identified the victim in last weekend’s fatal ATV crash. Police said that 27-year-old Samantha Stacilauskas, of Warren, was killed in the crash on Cahoone Road early Saturday morning. Stacilauskas was pronounced dead at the scene. Her ATV was the only vehicle...
ABC6.com
Providence man to serve 28 years in prison for 2013 murder
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Attorney General Peter Neronha said Wednesday that a Providence man was sentenced to serve 28 years in prison for his role in the killing of a 78-year-old man. Joel Valdez, 34, pleaded guilty to one count of second degree murder, one count of conspiracy to...
ABC6.com
Providence police find missing autistic 14-year-old boy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — Providence police said a 14-year-old boy who had been missing since Monday has been found. Police said Tuesday that 14-year-old Nathan Para was located just before 1 p.m. He was last seen leaving his aunt’s home on Michigan Avenue. It wasn’t immediately known where...
Martha's Vineyard Times
Noe’s fate in jury’s hands
A Bristol County Superior Court jury was deliberating a murder charge against Joseph (“JoJo”) Noe for the September 2019 shooting death of Eric Voshell as The Times went to press Wednesday. Voshell, a former Oak Bluffs firefighter, was 39 years old at the time of his death. Voshell...
Man tossed ‘suspected drugs’ into New Bedford prison
The sheriff's office said a security officer spotted the man throwing the package over the wall in the back parking lot of the Ash Street Jail.
Police Arrest Framingham Man on 3 Warrants
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police arrested a Framingham man on multiple warrants yesterday, August 30. Police arrested at 5:45 p.m. Steven Ramos-Murial, 30, of 3 Merchant Road in Framingham at the SMOC shelter where he resides. All three warrants were out of Framingham, said the Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel...
iheart.com
Judge Rejects Part Of Case Against Providence Police Officer
A charge has been dropped against a Providence police officer accused of committing an assault at an abortion rally this summer. The state judge handling the bench trial against Jeann Lugo removed the count of disorderly conduct on Tuesday. Lugo is still charged with simple assault for allegedly punching Jennifer...
Turnto10.com
Pawtucket police charge two in connection to a stolen vehicle and possession of ghost gun
(WJAR) — Pawtucket police have charged two men in connection to a stolen vehicle and for possessing a ghost gun. The Pawtucket Police Department says on Friday night it got a notification about a stolen vehicle and traced it to an address in the city. As police arrived the...
Video: Suspect breaks into Newport business
Dennis Tasker, 51, is facing several charges including breaking and entering, larceny and vandalism.
bpdnews.com
Two Suspects Arrested on Firearm and Drug Charges in Roxbury
At about 8:26 PM, on Monday, August 29, 2022, officers assigned to the Youth Violence Strike Force, conducted a traffic stop in the area of 2241 Washington Street in Roxbury, resulting in the arrest of Khalil Carpenter, 27, of Boston, and Cheri Dobson, 29, of Milton on firearm and drug related charges.
Police: Irate man assaulted, tried to disarm officers
A Fall River man is facing numerous charges after he significantly damaged a Somerset business over the weekend and assaulted the officers who tried to stop him, according to authorities.
ABC6.com
Providence police: One in custody for killing of 15-year-old boy
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The night after her sons murder, Marisol Tilson begged detectives to work to bring justice for her son. On Saturday, just over one month later, Providence police confirmed to ABC6 News they have one person in custody in connection the July killing over 15-year-old Ger’Vontae Tilson.
