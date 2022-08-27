Tamarack hosts first-ever chili cook-off

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The competition was on at Tamarack on Saturday, August 27, 2022, as they hosted a chili cook-off.

The event, called Chili, Brews, and Bands, is the first of its kind for Tamarack.

Marketing Manager AJ Dennison said the event brought in people from all over the country including someone from Canada.

“We just want to do more to bring some more colloquial people in as well as people traveling through the state.” Dennison said, “bring more activities to Beckley and West Virginia in general.”



The event was run in partnership with the international chili society. While he is unsure if this will become an annual event, Dennison said he is hopeful it can become.

