WITN
Eastern Carolina food bank announces new Greenville & New Bern branch directors
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina has announced new branch directors for Greenville and New Bern. The food bank says Whykeshia White will be the new Greenville branch director and Candice Parker will be the new New Bern branch director. WITN is told...
Craven County among areas facing teacher shortages
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — Teacher shortages are still impacting several school districts across Eastern North Carolina. That’s also the case in Craven County. To date, the Craven County Schools district was still looking to fill 195 vacancies, which includes teachers. The human resources director of the school system, Neshawn Dawson, said the number is […]
First day of school active ones for students, staff, parents
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Thousands of students all over Eastern North Carolina joined others across the state for the first day of public school on Monday. It was an early start for children, parents, teachers and staff as school buses hit the road and children were equipped with school supplies, backpacks, lunches and more. Administration […]
City of Greenville, Pitt County Animal Services form partnership
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — The City of Greenville and Pitt County are creating a partnership to help the animals who are seeking a forever home. The City of Greenville announced it has entered into an agreement with Pitt County Animal Services for PCAS to become the city’s exclusive animal shelter provider, beginning Thursday. The deal […]
Dickinson Avenue After Dark coming back to Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Time to dance under the pale moonlight. On October 7, the groups PICASO and DAAD are hosting an event called Dickinson Avenue After Dark. It will run from 7-10 p.m. Happening on 8th Street between Dickinson Avenue and Washington Street in Greenville, Dickinson Avenue After Dark is a local beer festival. […]
Family concerned after Rocky Mount firefighter goes missing without a trace
Rocky Mount, N.C. — The family of a Rocky Mount man is concerned after not hearing from their relative for days. Bobby Wilson, a 61-year-old firefighter, has been missing since Saturday. He left his keys, vehicle, wallet and phone at his home, according to his son Jeremy Wilson. Jeremy...
One student dead, another injured in stabbing at Jacksonville high school
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville police say a student was killed and another was injured in a stabbing that happened Thursday morning at Northside High School. Jacksonville Public Safety Chief Michael Yanerio held a press conference that included details about what happened around 7 a.m. at the school. He said one student died after being […]
neusenews.com
Kinston Community Health Center celebrates pharmacy Grand Opening with ribbon cutting
State Senator Jim Perry Will Attend Ceremony and Receive Award for Legislative Advocacy. To better meet patients’ needs, Kinston Community Health Center, Inc., established an in-house full-service pharmacy located within the health center at 324 N. Queen Street in Kinston. The pharmacy will celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, September 1, 2022, at 11:00 am. North Carolina State Senator Jim Perry will be in attendance.
WITN
Kinston park to get makeover with new state funds
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina city has unveiled renovation plans for one of its oldest parks thanks to state and federal funding. The renovation is coming to Emma Webb Park in Kinston. It’s something city leaders have been working on for years and the new grant is allowing it to come to fruition.
Kinston gets grant money to help with flooding issues
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — New grant money will be helping the City of Kinston and some of the flooding issues that the area has had. The flooding and the project focuses on portions of the Adkin Branch between Carey Road and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. One of the many phases of the project […]
WITN
Pitt County Social Services to host job fair
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -The Pitt County Department of Social Services will host a job fair Tuesday. The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Pitt County NCWorks Career Center at 3101 Bismarck Street in Greenville. The event is part of the Supporting Training and Employing Parents...
Budweiser Clydesdales are visiting Washington, Greenville
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) – There will be a tour of the most famous horses this week in two different Eastern North Carolina cities. The Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to both Greenville and Washington this week. The first appearance of the Budweiser Clydesdales will be in Washington at 1218 John Small Ave. and 301 W. Stewart Parkway. […]
WITN
Greenville police investigating believed ‘targeted’ homicide
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are investigating a Tuesday homicide that they say appears to have been targeted. The Greenville Police Department says at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to the 500 block of Vance Street due to a report of shots fired. Police say soon after arriving,...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Halifax Co. principal remains optimistic about getting Leandro funding
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — Amid first day of school jitters, Principal Lykisa Coby has a lot on her plate. She and others in Halifax County have spent months preparing for Wednesday’s Leandro hearing, a decades-long education funding case that would give her low-wealth district millions of dollars. The...
Budweiser Clydesdales draw large crowds in Washington
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The sidewalks of downtown Washington were packed Wednesday evening as the famous Budweiser Clydesdales paraded through the streets. After a presentation and question-and-answer session on Stewart Parkway, the horses strolled down Main Street, where they made brief stops to allow for photo ops and videos. If you missed the Clydesdales on […]
Body identified as father, former firefighter missing in Rocky Mount: police
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Rocky Mount police say a body found Wednesday has been identified as a missing father and retired Rocky Mount firefighter. At about 1 p.m., the Rocky Mount Fire Department search and rescue team found 61-year-old Bobby Wilson in the woodline on the 400 block of North Winstead Ave., according to […]
Greenville police investigating latest shooting death
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that killed a man on Tuesday. It’s at least the fourth reported shooting in the city over the past several days and the third death. Police responded to the 500 block of Vance Street at around 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday for a report of shots fired. […]
Body of missing retired firefighter found in Rocky Mount
An investigation is underway after the Rocky Mount Fire Department search and rescue team found the body of a missing retired firefighter Wednesday afternoon.
ourstate.com
The Unshakable Sisters of New Bern
So much for Southern hospitality. In the spring of 1862, when Union soldiers descended on New Bern and commandeered Isaac Taylor’s house for the headquarters of the 45th Massachusetts Regiment, the Taylors didn’t exactly welcome them with sweet potato pies. Isaac Taylor, a successful maritime merchant and landowner...
piratemedia1.com
Misuse causes Pirates to lose Wheels bikes in 10 days
As quickly as the Wheels bike came, they are already unfortunately gone after students disregarded speed limits, left them inappropriately around campus and rode them in the wrong places. Over the summer, 300 bikes were added to campus through East Carolina University’s merger with “Wheels,” a micro-mobility rental program. These...
