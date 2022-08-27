ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

George Harrison Sent His Ex-Wife a Big Check After an Embarrassing Shopping Trip

By Emma McKee
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

George Harrison and his ex-wife Pattie Boyd maintained a cordial relationship after their divorce. The end of their marriage was acrimonious, but they formed a friendship in the years after. Boyd knew that she could turn to him whenever she needed to. While Christmas shopping one year, Boyd called Harrison in embarrassment. He responded by sending her a check.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RPYGT_0hY7XFtU00
George Harrison and Patti Boyd | Keystone/Getty Images

George Harrison and his ex-wife divorced in 1977

After eight years of marriage, Harrison informed Boyd that he wanted a divorce. Their relationship had been under duress for a while , and both were conducting affairs.

Boyd arrived at a New Year’s party late . Once she got there, Harrison said he wanted to end their marriage.

“When I finally arrived George said, ‘Let’s have a divorce this year,'” she wrote in the book Wonderful Tonight . “On our wedding anniversary, January 21, 1974, I wrote in my diary: ‘Wedding anniversary. Joke!'”

After their divorce, Harrison married Olivia Arias in 1978, and Boyd married Eric Clapton in 1979.

George Harrison sent his ex-wife a check after an embarrassing moment at the store

When Boyd began a relationship with Clapton, she didn’t have much money. Clapton’s manager Roger Forrester controlled his finances, and he didn’t give much to Boyd.

“His job was to keep Eric happy, but that didn’t extend to me,” Boyd wrote. “His loyalty was to Eric. I had little money of my own. I didn’t feel I had the right to ask George for any, and Eric was adamant that I shouldn’t take it even if it was offered. He wanted to provide for me and keep me in the manner to which I had become accustomed, but that didn’t translate to my bank account.”

She explained that one winter, she went to pay for Christmas presents as she always had: with the department store account she had shared with Harrison.

“The first Christmas after I left him I went to Harrods, as usual, picked out lots of presents for my family and friends, then went to pay and discovered that the account had been closed. And I didn’t have enough money in my bank to pay for it all.”

Humiliated, Boyd called Harrison.

“I rang George, told him what had happened and how embarrassed I had been, and he sent me a check for five thousand pounds.”

Eric Clapton didn’t want her to keep the money

Clapton wasn’t happy when he learned that Boyd had taken money from her ex-husband.

“Eric told me to tear it up — an instruction I ignored,” she explained. “It was a matter of pride to him — and I guess he must have felt a bit guilty for having taken me from George, who had always been such a good friend. He always said that George put up no fight, and he was right. With hindsight I think George might have behaved because it was his friend, someone he respected and loved, who was in love with his wife.”

Ultimately, Boyd’s lawyers persuaded her to take a settlement from Harrison when they finalized their divorce in 1977.

RELATED: Pattie Boyd Said She and George Harrison Became ‘Detached From Reality’

Comments / 1

Related
American Songwriter

6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists

Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pattie Boyd
Person
George Harrison
Person
Eric Clapton
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

Linda Hamilton Admits She’s Loved Arnold Schwarzenegger For 35 Years

It’s not unusual to hear of actors falling in love after meeting on a movie set or on stage, and the reason is not far-fetched: wonderful scene chemistry often triggers an affection between stars — an affection that can be ephemeral. However, Linda Hamilton’s feelings for Arnold Schwarzenegger is in a different category, their friendship spanning nearly 40 years since they first met on the set of 1984’s The Terminator.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#British Royal Family#Entertain Celebrities#Celebrities Gossip#Ex Wife#Rock Music#After Eight#Keystone Getty Images
The Guardian

Paul Ryan obituary

My friend Paul Ryan, who has died aged 69 of cancer, was a writer and author who spent the last decade or so of his life as a jazz crooner, plying his trade in the clubs around Soho in London. Switching to professional singing from journalistic work, he loved being...
OBITUARIES
DoYouRemember?

This Is The Man Frank Sinatra Called ‘The Greatest Singer In The World’

Not many music legends live long, so when there is one in his 90s, still gracefully delighting his fans and followers with his art, he must be celebrated. This is the case of legendary American singer Anthony Dominick Benedetto, professionally known as Tony Bennett who turned 96 on August 3 and was celebrated far and wide by his fans and followers, including several stars and celebrities. The nonagenarian iconic singer is widely respected among his contemporaries and generations following him.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Page Six

How Bruce Willis’ wife Emma copes with ‘paralyzing’ grief amid his aphasia

Emma Heming is “learning to live” alongside her grief after her husband Bruce Willis’ aphasia diagnosis. The model, 44, posted an Instagram video of herself gardening and working out in honor of National Grief Awareness Day on Tuesday. “This was the summer of self discovery—finding new hobbies, going out of my comfort zone and staying active,” Heming told her followers. “My grief can be paralyzing but I’m learning how to live along side it.” The actress went on to share wisdom from Willis’ 31-year-old daughter, Scout, writing, “Grief is the deepest and purest form of love. I hope you find some comfort in...
HOME & GARDEN
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

170K+
Followers
113K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy