ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz Never Competed for Profits, Source Said

By Lauren Weiler
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

History fans love American Pickers , a reality TV series starring Mike Wolfe and his brother, Robbie Wolfe , who travel across America to find antique treasures. Before Robbie Wolfe starred in the show, Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz teamed up. The childhood friends co-hosted for over 20 seasons before Fritz was dismissed, and their friendship seemed to fray. Despite that, a source explained Wolfe and Fritz never competed against each other for profits.

‘American Pickers’ stars Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz connected over their love of antiques

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yDt1O_0hY7XD8200
Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz | Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz made a fabulous pairing on American Pickers . According to Looper , the two first met in middle school and later became friends over their mutual love for hidden antique treasures. “We’d see each other at different places and we were, you know, picking and stuff, and then all of a sudden we maybe bought a few things from each other and stuff and [it turned into] ‘Hey, why don’t you give me five bucks and you can ride along with me,” Fritz told Fox News .

The friends starred in the History show for years, which took them all across the country to find unique items.  “A lot of things that were made here aren’t anymore, so it’s kind of walking down memory lane for the viewer and us in regards to, you know, what used to be manufactured here,” Wolfe added. “Frank and I are both car guys — transportation guys — we’ve always appreciated a past as far as the automotive industry, the motorcycle industry, so, we feel proud with every story that we tell.”

They never competed against each other for profits, a source explained

With Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe traveling together and owning their own businesses, it’d be easy for the men to compete against each other for profits. According to a History publicist, so, that’s not the case.

“They each run their own business, and they sell the items you see them purchasing on the show separately,” the publicist told Star Tribune . “Mike is the sole owner of Antique Archaeology. Frank sells his items via his website at www.frankfritzfinds.com.”

Back in 2011, Fritz spoke to Southeastern Antiquing and Collecting Magazine about opening his shop, which was new at the time. “I get to the shop early and do stuff,” he shared. “So many people come into the shop each day that I get out early. Tour buses come, and we get 300 people per day in the shop in this little town in Iowa. It is a totally new experience, having a shop. I had a warehouse before. I will be opening a shop in Nashville in the spring.”

Are Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz still friends?

Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz are no longer on American Pickers together, but are they still friends?

It’s difficult to say where they stand now. After Fritz’s departure from the show, he slammed Wolfe. “We never were friends in grade school,” Fritz told The Sun . “I don’t believe in 10 years he’s said five nice things to me, you know? Unless he was cutting somebody else down and we were both laughing.” Fritz also said he hadn’t spoken to Wolfe in years.

However, following the news of Fritz’s stroke in July 2022 , Wolfe wrote a sweet statement about Fritz on Instagram . “I have been very private in the past year in regards to Frank’s life and the journey he’s been on,” Wolfe wrote. “There have been lots of opinions in regards to mine and Frank’s friendship and the show but now is not the time to set the record straight. Now is the time to pray for my friend.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel .

RELATED: ‘American Pickers’: Robbie Wolfe Was Once Sentenced to 150 Days in Jail

Comments / 12

michael ramsey
3d ago

the show is supposed to sell online items they collected but I checked all over the web and only a site sells the shows accessories, like coffee mugs etc.... I thought since they buy items in the show and fix them up to sell online. I just don't understand, lol. I love the show, lol. It is educatiing.

Reply
2
Related
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Mike Wolfe’s Brother Robbie Announces New Project

Robbie Wolfe, the brother of American Pickers star Mike Wolfe, announced on Friday (August 26th) through his Instagram account his latest project. In his latest social media post, which features a video of him walking through his project, the Davenport railroad bridge, the American Pickers star’s brother declared, “Very excited about this project. Celebrating the history of downtown Davenport. More details coming soon, stay tuned!”
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Alum Frank Fritz Health Update Released Following Stroke

Several weeks ago, Mike Wolfe, the star of the History Channel series American Pickers, released a shocking statement about his former friend and costar, Frank Fritz, health. In a heartfelt Instagram post, he revealed the former American Pickers star had suffered a serious stroke. Now, several weeks have passed since Wolfe made the announcement. Fortunately, though, a friend of Fritz’s shared that the former TV star is “getting better and better every day.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Fans Blown Away by Mike Wolfe’s Latest Pics

Kicking off the week with a new find, American Pickers fans were blown away by Mike Wolfe’s latest Instagram snapshots. In the post, the American Pickers star revealed that he found a Porsche 365 coup. If in good condition, the vehicle can reportedly be sold for between $75,000 and $100,000. However, the coup he found isn’t exactly in the best condition – yet. “[356 Porsche] barn find,” Wolfe declared in the social media post. He also said he found the vehicle in Pennsylvania. “[J-3 Restorations] here she comes!”
CELEBRITIES
Mashed

Why Rachael Ray Said Goodbye To An Iconic Recurring Guest

Rachael Ray is known for her simple recipes intended for working cooks who can't devote their lives to crafting culinary delights in the kitchen. She's also known for her iconic guests. Throughout her career as a Food Network host, Ray has hosted shows with some of the most memorable names in movies, television, cooking, music, and sports, while whipping up everything from meatloaf to watermelon pizza.
RECIPES
Outsider.com

On This Day: Elvis Presley Died in 1977

On this day 45 years ago, the entertainment world was dealt a huge blow when the King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley, was found dead in his home of Graceland. He was 42 years old. Even at such an early age, Elvis had already left behind a music career...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#American Pickers#Fox News
thedigitalfix.com

Paul Newman once put a car in Robert Redford’s living room

Paul Newman truly was a one-of-a-kind movie star, a man whose talents and screen presence are so rare to find. The esteemed actor led a pretty wild life off-screen though, so wild in fact that he once left a car in the living room of his good friend Robert Redford as a practical joke.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Here’s What John Wayne Considers His Worst Western

John Wayne passed away more than four decades ago. But, even today, his legacy is everlasting and his films continue to be a hallmark for movie buffs. More specifically though, John Wayne remains a literal symbol of the Western film drama. Before his death, he gave us iconic movies like True Grit, El Dorado, and The Shootist, among numerous others. Among his massive catalog of Western films though, John Wayne named one in particular as his worst ever, and that’s Cahill U.S. Marshall.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Robb Report

Paul Newman Gave Two Rolexes to a Legendary Stuntman. Now They’re Heading to Auction.

Sometimes it pays to have famous friends. Later this year, Sotheby’s is going to sell three vintage Rolexes from the personal collection of legendary Hollywood stuntman, Stan Barrett. While that alone is reason to be excited, two of the timepieces were gifted to the daredevil by his good friend, Paul Newman. Newman and Barrett formed a deep connection during the 40 years they knew one another. Having spent a lot of time together on set, the two pals learned that they shared a love of cars, racing and adventure. It’s because of this that Newman gave Barrett two Rolexes—a GMT-Master “Pepsi” and...
CARS
Popculture

Country Musician Weds Former News Anchor in Tennessee Farm Wedding

Congratulations are in order for Jason Albers! The Flatland Cavalry drummer is a newly married man after he and fiancée Elizabeth Pace tied the knot at Allenbrooke Farms in Spring Hill, Tennessee earlier this month. The couple said "I do" on July 23 after six years of dating, with their friends Dylan and Alexis Wright officiating the ceremony.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
ETOnline.com

Stars We've Lost in 2022

The celebrated singer, actress and philanthropist died on Aug. 8, after a battle with breast cancer. She was 73. Her husband, John Easterling, broke the news of her passing Monday morning in a heartfelt tribute shared to Instagram, writing alongside a photo of the actress, "Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends... Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that any donations be made in her memory to the @onjfoundation. Olivia is survived by her husband John Easterling; daughter Chloe Lattanzi; sister Sarah Newton-John; brother Toby Newton-John; nieces and nephews Tottie, Fiona and Brett Goldsmith; Emerson, Charlie, Zac, Jeremy, Randall, and Pierz Newton-John; Jude Newton-Stock, Layla Lee; Kira and Tasha Edelstein; and Brin and Valerie Hall." The four-time GRAMMY winner is best remembered for her iconic performances in Grease (1971) and Xanadu (1980) and her best-selling song "Physical," as well as founding the Olivia Newton-John Foundation and the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre in Melbourne, Australia.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Danielle Colby Makes Rare Appearance on Mike Wolfe’s Instagram in New Photo

Once a hit show for the History Channel, American Pickers, helmed by both Frank Fritz and Mike Wolfe, quickly gained fame for their antics and scouring America for lost treasure. Unlike other shows centered around treasure hunts, American Pickers actually found hidden treasures often forgotten in an old barn or house. The show appeared unstoppable as fans both young and old couldn’t get enough. That was until March of 2020 when Frank Fritz supposedly took time off after back surgery. In July of 2021, he was fired. Although Mike Wolfe continues with his brother Robbie, the change of the original cast left fans torn, causing their ratings to dip. But while American Pickers continues, Mike Wolfe recently shared a picture with the third most notable person from the show Danielle Colby.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

LOOK: Carrie Underwood Rocks Opry Stage in Series of New Pics

Carrie Underwood is having a massive year. She became friends with Guns N’ Roses and she picked up nominations at the Dove Awards. She’s proving that she can do it all. And in the middle of it all, she hopped on stage at a suburban Nashville restaurant with a cover band and ripped through a Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers classic. This weekend, she came home.
NASHVILLE, TN
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

170K+
Followers
113K+
Post
62M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy