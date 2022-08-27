Read full article on original website
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
‘Morning Joe': Midterms Should Be a ‘Massive, Historic Landslide’ Win for GOP – But Trump Will Make Them Lose
Joe Scarborough cites three major issues plaguing Republicans going into November. While the Biden administration’s approval rating is creeping ever-slightly higher, many may be wondering why, based on historical precedent, the midterm elections aren’t looking like an automatic win for the GOP to take over both the House and Senate.
Sarah Palin loses special election for Alaska House seat
Democrat Mary Peltola won the special election to fill Alaska's House seat for the remainder of 2022, according to unofficial results released by the Alaska Division of Elections, halting former Gov. Sarah Palin's bid at a political comeback.
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
Trump tells court that classified material should have been expected in presidential records found at Mar-a-Lago
Former President Donald Trump argued in a court filing Wednesday that the National Archives should have expected to find classified material among the 15 boxes Trump turned over in January from Mar-a-Lago because they were presidential records.
Proud Boy who came within seconds of Sen. Schumer on January 6 sentenced to 55 months in prison
Joshua Pruitt, the Proud Boy who nearly came face-to-face with then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer during the attack of the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, was sentenced to four years and seven months behind bars for his role in obstructing the certification of the electoral college vote that day.
George Conway says DOJ filing has Trump 'dead to rights'
Conservative attorney George Conway says the Department of Justice filing that contains new information about the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago has former President Donald Trump “dead to rights.”
Why Sarah Palin's loss could be a sign of midterm troubles for Republicans
Sarah Palin's loss in Alaska's special election for its lone House seat on Wednesday was in part the result of a flawed candidate facing an electorate she had angered 13 years earlier, in a state with a ranked-choice voting system that gave Republican voters other options.
A 'radical shift' at the border is making things tougher for Biden
A major detail is missing from many conversations about the rising number of migrants coming to the US-Mexico border.
Justice Department says classified documents at Mar-a-Lago were likely 'concealed and removed' to block investigation
More than 320 classified documents have now been recovered from Mar-a-Lago, the Justice Department said
Sen. Lindsey Graham continues to argue subpoena should be quashed, says election-related phone calls are protected
Sen. Lindsey Graham continued to argue in a court filing Wednesday that a Fulton County subpoena for his testimony in the investigation into plots to illegally influence Georgia's 2020 election results should be quashed or, at the very least, heavily limited in scope.
Poll: Black Americans see racism as a persistent challenge, and few say the country's racial reckoning has brought change
Two-thirds of Black Americans say that recent increased focus on race and racial inequality in the US has not led to changes that are improving the lives of Black people, according to a new report from the Pew Research Center.
Republicans voted 'no' on the climate bill. Their states will get billions of dollars from it anyway
Republicans in Congress unanimously opposed the climate and health law, deriding it as a payout to "elite" and "liberal" states. They will get billions in funding from it.
The case against Trump is starting to come into focus. Here's what we know
The Department of Justice doesn't want you to believe what former President Donald Trump says about the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago. A new filing reveals piecemeal details, which form a picture of the case the DOJ could potentially bring against Trump and his associates.
READ: The Justice Department's response to Trump's request for a special master
The Justice Department on Tuesday responded to Judge Aileen Cannon of the Southern District of Florida regarding former President Donald Trump's request for a special master to oversee the FBI's review of materials seized in the Mar-a-Lago search.
Michigan's constitutional amendment seeking to enshrine abortion rights blocked from November ballot
A citizen-initiative ballot measure seeking to enshrine abortion rights in the Michigan state constitution was blocked Wednesday from being certified for the November ballot.
Opinion: To win, GOP candidates have to move out of Trump's shadow
Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan writes that the political environment has taken an unexpected turn for Republicans ahead of the midterm elections in November. He says Trump's recent political woes are one of the driving factors.
Fact check: Trump's false and uncorroborated claims in response to the FBI search
Former President Donald Trump and his representatives have offered up a dizzying flurry of defenses in the wake of the FBI search of his Mar-a-Lago resort and residence in early August -- and some of their claims are false, uncorroborated or sharply disputed.
What to watch for at Thursday's hearing in Trump's bid for a special master over documents seized at Mar-a-Lago
After an explosive court brief and picture of classified documents from Mar-a-Lago earlier this week, the Justice Department will argue in court Thursday against a request by former President Donald Trump that a so-called special master be appointed in to review the evidence the FBI seized at his Florida resort last month.
