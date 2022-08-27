Read full article on original website
Weekend predictions: Mississippi State, Ole Miss begin on a good note
The weekend college football fans have waited for is here, and that’s reason for excitement in 49 states, Nebraska being the possible exception. College football is back. Nobody in Mississippi suffered through an embarrassing Week 0 loss, though something like that is not out of the question in the weeks ahead. Hopefully not.
Bulldog grab bag: Mississippi State ‘not looking for revenge’ in season opener against Memphis
STARKVILLE — It would only be natural. Mississippi State wasn’t supposed to lose last September’s matchup to Memphis, a strong team but one playing in a weaker conference. But the Bulldogs did, falling 31-29 on the road; now, that same Memphis team comes to Starkville to open up the 2022 season.
Prep capsules: New Hope football looks to make it two straight wins against Shannon
New Hope football, with its back to the wall through three quarters of Friday night’s season opener against Caledonia, used the running game to power through, scoring 21 unanswered points in an eventual 28-10 victory. After a win in an all-time rivalry that the Trojans have dominated, the program...
Mississippi State men’s basketball finalizes coaching staff under Chris Jans
Thanks to five new hires officially announced between Thursday and Monday, the Mississippi State men’s basketball team has its 2022-23 coaching staff in place. The Bulldogs’ hire of director of recruiting Patrice Days on Monday afternoon finalized Chris Jans’ first staff as MSU’s new head coach. Jans was hired away from New Mexico State in March.
Mississippi State volleyball players Sania Petties, Gabby Coulter earn SEC weekly honors
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Mississippi State volleyball players Sania Petties and Gabby Coulter collected a pair of Southeastern Conference weekly honors following the Bulldogs’ sweeps over Milwaukee and Notre Dame this past weekend. Petties earned co-offensive player of the week accolades, while Coulter picked up this week’s SEC setter...
Alford: Mississippi State football should be able to avoid 2021 fate against Memphis
STARKVILLE — The Mid-South and the Magnolia State have intersected in college football many times. Often it’s been Ole Miss and Memphis who have played 61 times, but Mississippi State and Memphis have gone at it 45 times and will again at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at Davis Wade Stadium.
Opposing beat writer Q and A: Evan Barnes, Memphis
Mississippi State football kicks off its 2022 season Saturday against a familiar foe. At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, MSU will host Memphis, which beat the Bulldogs last September at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Evan Barnes, who covers Memphis football for The Commercial Appeal, previewed the Tigers ahead of Saturday’s season opener....
For Whom The Cowbell Tolled: SB Nation to shut down Mississippi State site Sept. 30
Landon Young grew up a Mississippi State fan, and he always wanted to share his passion for Bulldogs sports with others. “I loved talking about it,” Young said. “I loved writing about it.”. After transferring to MSU from a community college, Young got that chance. A professor put...
With an experienced Mississippi State team, Mike Leach expects improvement in 2022
STARKVILLE — During his first two years as head coach at Mississippi State, Mike Leach offered consistent reminders that the Bulldogs were one of the youngest teams in Division I football. He can’t say that anymore. While MSU isn’t exactly aged, Leach’s team can no longer explain away...
Mississippi State AD John Cohen calls current NIL model ‘unsustainable’ in Starkville Rotary Club talk
STARKVILLE — John Cohen knew the question would be asked. It’s why the Mississippi State athletic director slotted it as No. 2 on his list of “Frequently Asked Questions” on a PowerPoint he made for Monday’s talk at the Starkville Rotary Club: “How can I help in the NIL space?”
MUW soccer teams win exhibitions in Starkville ahead of regular-season kickoff
It’s a tale of two coaches for Mississippi University for Women soccer in the 2022-23 season. Women’s head coach Catie Lyles and men’s coach BJ Pheasant both saw their teams pick up exhibition wins Monday at the Starkville Sportsplex, giving confidence to the respective teams as they both try to blend returning experience with exciting newcomers.
Daniel Hinton
COLUMBUS — Daniel Hinton, 56, died Aug. 25, 2022, at Windsor Nursing Home. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Mt. Olive M.B. Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Henry Lee Pope officiating. Visitation is from noon-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
Caledonia volleyball sweeps Itawamba Agricultural in first district match
CALEDONIA — Caledonia libero Emma McKee was getting ready to serve as the Cavaliers led Itawamba Agricultural 23-20 in the third set of Tuesday night’s match. As she threw the ball up, she seemingly tripped over herself but never touched the ball as it landed in front of her.
Sanders Gunsmiths
60 years experience! Repairs, cleaning, refinishing, scopes mounted & zeroed, handmade knives. Located: Hwy 45 Alt, North of West Point, turn right on Yokahama Blvd, 8mi & turn left on Darracott Rd, will see sign, 2.5mi ahead shop on left. 662-295-8258 or 662-494-6218.
Letter: Paper mill story brings back memories
Thank you for your nice article about the 40th anniversary of the opening of the Weyerhaeuser — now International Paper — mill. During my 17 years representing the Secretary of the Army for Mississippi, Kathy and I had the honor of meeting so many wonderful people. One of those was Weyerhaeuser CEO Jack Creighton who was my fellow Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for the state of Washington. Jack served as a Sergeant in the 4th Infantry Division in Europe during the mid-1950s and had no pretension about himself whatsoever.
Christopher Jones
CALEDONIA — Christopher Jones, 49, died Aug. 30, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
Ben Callon
ABERDEEN — Ben Chase Callon, 33, died Aug. 24, 2022, in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
Susie Overstreet
STARKVILLE — Susie Elizabeth Overstreet died Aug. 30, 2022. There will be no services. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Ms. Overstreet was born to the late Eula May and John Overstreet. She was a graduate of Starkville High School, Mississippi State University and the University of North Carolina. She was formerly employed in the health field and with the Extension Service at Mississippi State University. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
Angela Pennington
Angela “Tootie” Renee Pennington, 57, of Steens, MS, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM, Friday, September 2, 2022, at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. The funeral service will be Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 1:00 PM, at Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Mark Dean and Jack Taylor officiating. Interment will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Columbus, MS with Lowndes Funeral Home Directing.
Jennie Robson
COLUMBUS — Jennie Lue Robson, 93, died Aug. 30, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus.
