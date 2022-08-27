Thank you for your nice article about the 40th anniversary of the opening of the Weyerhaeuser — now International Paper — mill. During my 17 years representing the Secretary of the Army for Mississippi, Kathy and I had the honor of meeting so many wonderful people. One of those was Weyerhaeuser CEO Jack Creighton who was my fellow Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for the state of Washington. Jack served as a Sergeant in the 4th Infantry Division in Europe during the mid-1950s and had no pretension about himself whatsoever.

COLUMBUS, MS ・ 20 HOURS AGO