Starkville, MS

Commercial Dispatch

Weekend predictions: Mississippi State, Ole Miss begin on a good note

The weekend college football fans have waited for is here, and that’s reason for excitement in 49 states, Nebraska being the possible exception. College football is back. Nobody in Mississippi suffered through an embarrassing Week 0 loss, though something like that is not out of the question in the weeks ahead. Hopefully not.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Mississippi State men’s basketball finalizes coaching staff under Chris Jans

Thanks to five new hires officially announced between Thursday and Monday, the Mississippi State men’s basketball team has its 2022-23 coaching staff in place. The Bulldogs’ hire of director of recruiting Patrice Days on Monday afternoon finalized Chris Jans’ first staff as MSU’s new head coach. Jans was hired away from New Mexico State in March.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Opposing beat writer Q and A: Evan Barnes, Memphis

Mississippi State football kicks off its 2022 season Saturday against a familiar foe. At 6:30 p.m. Saturday, MSU will host Memphis, which beat the Bulldogs last September at Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium. Evan Barnes, who covers Memphis football for The Commercial Appeal, previewed the Tigers ahead of Saturday’s season opener....
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

MUW soccer teams win exhibitions in Starkville ahead of regular-season kickoff

It’s a tale of two coaches for Mississippi University for Women soccer in the 2022-23 season. Women’s head coach Catie Lyles and men’s coach BJ Pheasant both saw their teams pick up exhibition wins Monday at the Starkville Sportsplex, giving confidence to the respective teams as they both try to blend returning experience with exciting newcomers.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Daniel Hinton

COLUMBUS — Daniel Hinton, 56, died Aug. 25, 2022, at Windsor Nursing Home. Graveside services will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, at Mt. Olive M.B. Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Henry Lee Pope officiating. Visitation is from noon-6 p.m. today, at Carter’s Funeral Services. Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus is in charge of arrangements.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Sanders Gunsmiths

60 years experience! Repairs, cleaning, refinishing, scopes mounted & zeroed, handmade knives. Located: Hwy 45 Alt, North of West Point, turn right on Yokahama Blvd, 8mi & turn left on Darracott Rd, will see sign, 2.5mi ahead shop on left. 662-295-8258 or 662-494-6218.
WEST POINT, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Letter: Paper mill story brings back memories

Thank you for your nice article about the 40th anniversary of the opening of the Weyerhaeuser — now International Paper — mill. During my 17 years representing the Secretary of the Army for Mississippi, Kathy and I had the honor of meeting so many wonderful people. One of those was Weyerhaeuser CEO Jack Creighton who was my fellow Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army for the state of Washington. Jack served as a Sergeant in the 4th Infantry Division in Europe during the mid-1950s and had no pretension about himself whatsoever.
COLUMBUS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Christopher Jones

CALEDONIA — Christopher Jones, 49, died Aug. 30, 2022, at his residence. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Lowndes Funeral Home of Columbus.
CALEDONIA, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Ben Callon

ABERDEEN — Ben Chase Callon, 33, died Aug. 24, 2022, in Hendersonville, Tennessee. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Tisdale Lann Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen.
ABERDEEN, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Susie Overstreet

STARKVILLE — Susie Elizabeth Overstreet died Aug. 30, 2022. There will be no services. Welch Funeral Home of Starkville is in charge of arrangements. Ms. Overstreet was born to the late Eula May and John Overstreet. She was a graduate of Starkville High School, Mississippi State University and the University of North Carolina. She was formerly employed in the health field and with the Extension Service at Mississippi State University. She was a member of First United Methodist Church.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Angela Pennington

Angela “Tootie” Renee Pennington, 57, of Steens, MS, passed away Sunday, August 28, 2022, at her home. Visitation will be 5:00-7:00 PM, Friday, September 2, 2022, at Lowndes Funeral Home, Columbus, MS. The funeral service will be Saturday, September 3, 2022, at 1:00 PM, at Lowndes Funeral Home Chapel with Bros. Mark Dean and Jack Taylor officiating. Interment will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Columbus, MS with Lowndes Funeral Home Directing.
STEENS, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Jennie Robson

COLUMBUS — Jennie Lue Robson, 93, died Aug. 30, 2022. Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced by Carter’s Funeral Services of Columbus.
COLUMBUS, MS

