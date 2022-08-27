ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford group holds back to school bash

By Jack Baudoin
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rCo3s_0hY7WHC500

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — This Saturday was the last Saturday before school starts for Rockford Public Schools 205, so kids and families went out for a back to school bash to get prepared.

The event was held by Comprehensive Community Solutions in Rockford. There was free food, school supplies, hair cuts, clothing and other resources. It was part of a violence prevention strategy to raise awareness of after-school programming.

Organizers wanted to connect people to the “Alpha Program” that works to keep youth away from violence outside of school. The staff at CCS is passionate about giving back to the youth, because they had people who did that and were invested in them.

“I think most of us can attest that it really takes a village to raise young people. I’m a father myself, so I understand that my son is going to be influenced by other people in the community,” said Joshua Patterson, director of community programs for Comprehensive Community Solutions. “So, it’s just about everybody doing their part and being a part of that village.”

Two messengers who lived life on the streets when they were young were at the even, speaking with kids and spreading the violence prevention strategy.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford middle school throws back-to-school night

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Public Schools will open their doors on a new school year later this week. One middle school welcomed families back a little early for a back-to-school night Tuesday. There were hundreds of Families at Flinn Middle School, and one teacher said that this type of community buy-in is a huge […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com

Illinois spending another $100M in effort to keep kids out of crime

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WTVO) — Gov. JB Pritzker on Tuesday announced another $100 million in grants available for youth-centered organizations as part of an anti-violence initiative to keep teens from becoming involved in crime. “This administration is delivering historic levels of violence prevention funding to interrupt violence and keep our...
ILLINOIS STATE
WIFR

Birthing centers to make a comeback in Roscoe

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A stateline health system takes steps Tuesday to make the birthing process a little less stressful for families. Once a popular trend back in the 1980′s, birthing centers are making a comeback. On Tuesday, Beloit Health System broke ground for NorthPointe Birth Center in Roscoe, which is expected to open in 2023.
ROSCOE, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rockford, IL
Education
Rockford, IL
Sports
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Education
City
Rockford, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Midwest Rustic closes for good

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A Downtown Rockford store closed for good on Wednesday. The Midwest Rustic made the announcement. It was said a couple of months ago that the business needed help, and they were able to stay open thanks to many Rockford residents. The owner of the shop, however, announced that it was not […]
ROCKFORD, IL
rockfordscanner.com

Rockford Scanner™: Kimberly Is Missing In Rockford

We provide our fans with informative entertainment. We post our opinions on different topics, on what possibly happened. Based on the information that has been provided to us. We highly recommend that you do your own research via other resources and forming your own opinions. Our primary goal for this blog, is to provide informative entertainment. We want to thank our fans who provide us with their information and content, Thank You! If you have information, RockfordScanner@gmail.com.
ROCKFORD, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Back To School#School Supplies#K12#Ccs#Nexstar Media Inc
WIFR

$10K grant awarded to Stephenson Co. for flood relief

FREEPORT, Ill. (WIFR) - Illinois realtors step in to provide $10,000 for residents affected by the August 7 and August 8 flood in Stephenson County. Freeport city officials shared the good news via Facebook on Wednesday, showing residents how and where they can apply by November 30 for some of the relief funds.
FREEPORT, IL
100fmrockford.com

YMCA hires new executive to run downtown Rockford branch

ROCKFORD — The YMCA of Rock River Valley has hired Rachel Robinson as executive director of the SwedishAmerican Riverfront YMCA. Robinson, who was program and community engagement director for KFACT before joining the Y, has more than 10 years experience in nonprofit work. At KFACT, which stands for Keeping...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Man gets 5 and a half years for selling ‘Glock switches’ in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - A Rockford man will spend the next five and a half years in federal prison for illegally possessing and selling firearm “switch” devices. State prosecutors say Javaughn A. Hixson, 23, sold four of the devices, also known as “Glock switches,” in Rockford from October to December of 2020.
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Thousands of Beanie Babies found in Rockford home

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There were many things people collected throughout the 90’s, but not like Beanie Babies The toys were stuffed with pellets, or beans, rather than the conventional stuffing. One Rockford house was still filled with Beanie Babies nearly 30 years later. Jolly Estate Sales could not believe the amount of Beanie Babies […]
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

KNIB recycling center hosts clothing drive to reduce waste

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful is offering a chance to unload unwanted clothing. From 9 to noon on Saturday, September 10, the recycling center will be taking donations of clean clothing, clean pillows, bedding, fabric, purses, shoes, belts, soft-sided luggage and stuffed toys at four different drop-off locations.
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

New food truck opens in Loves Park

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - The Bubble Hive welcomed a new food truck to it’s restaurant. Little Nick’s Barbecue officially opened its doors on Wednesday. The venue is located at 7100 North Alpine Rd. in Loves Park. The food truck is the first of its kind by taking...
LOVES PARK, IL
WIFR

Two Chicago men arrested in Rockford with reported stolen vehicle

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Two men from Chicago are behind bars Wednesday after an early morning arrest in Rockford. Police say both men were observed around 1:45 a.m. in the 2100 block of Grant Avenue standing outside a vehicle reported stolen out of Chicago. Officers approached the men to investigate,...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

23K+
Followers
12K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy