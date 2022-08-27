Read full article on original website
Related
WANE-TV
ISP: Crash in southwestern Indiana leaves one dead
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Indiana State Police are investigating a fatal crash that happened on State Road 63 in the southwestern part of the state Tuesday. Troopers were called to State Road 63 in the area of County Road 1075 in Sullivan County at about 10:45 a.m. There,...
WISH-TV
70-year-old Shelburn man dies when truck breaks, crashes in Sullivan County
FAIRBANKS, Ind. (WISH) — A 70-year-old man died Tuesday when the truck he was driving had a structural issue and crashed, Indiana State Police said in a news release. Allen Clough, of Shelburn, died in the crash. Troopers with the the state police Putnamville post were called at 10:45...
WTHI
One killed in Tuesday morning Sullivan County crash
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - One person has died after a single-vehicle crash in Sullivan County. The crash happened around 10:45 Wednesday morning near State Road 63 and County Road 1075 North. The crash killed 70-year-old Allen Clough of Shelburn. Indiana State Police says an issue with the truck caused...
WTHI
Police identify motorcycle driver killed in Saturday Vigo County crash
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police have identified the man killed in a Saturday afternoon Vigo County crash. The crash happened on US 41 near 7th Street. Officials identified the person killed as 22-year-old John Waggoner of Terre Haute. Waggoner was the driver of a motorcycle. He was taken to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State Police respond to crash on I-57
UPDATE Sergeant Eric King said all lanes of southbound I-57 are open at Milepost 200.5. The wrecked vehicle has been moved to the right shoulder of the highway. King added that the scene of the crash is still active. COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police is actively responding to a traffic crash […]
25newsnow.com
2 transported to hospital in stable condition after rollover crash
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Two people were taken to the hospital in stable condition after a rollover Wednesday in Bloomington. The Bloomington Fire Department says the crash happened at Washington Street and North Veterans Parkway. The scene was cleared at 4:05 p.m.
SR 63 rollover crash kills Shelburn man
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Update: A Shelburn man has died following a single vehicle rollover crash in Sullivan County Tuesday. According to Indiana State Police, 70-year-old Allen L. Clough of Shelburn died as a result of the crash. The cause was reportedly a structural issue with the truck that caused Clough to lose control. […]
WTHI
'They're not quite old enough to understand, but they've asked for daddy' - fatal crash impacts local family
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Trisha Waggoner lost her little brother John Waggoner on Saturday, August 27th to a car vs. motorcycle crash. "He was 22 when he passed, and he would've been 23 Sunday," his big sister Trisha Waggoner said. The crash was the most recent of what Sheriff...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTHI
August sees alarming number of fatal accidents
'It's a very bad streak, it's cut a lot of people's lives short' - Vigo County sees alarming number of fatal accidents in August. Vigo County sees alarming number of fatal crashes in the Month of August. News 10 spoke to Sheriff John Plasse to try to find out why it's been so dangerous on the road...
wbiw.com
An accident claims the life of Shelburn man
SULLIVAN CO. – On Wednesday, August 30th at approximately 10:45 a.m., the Indiana State Police Putnamville Post responded to the area of State Road 63 at County Road 1075 North, to investigate a single-vehicle accident that claimed the life of one individual. A preliminary investigation by Trooper Justin Bell...
Two charged with burglary, mail theft in Parke Co.
PARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV — A Rockville man and Indianapolis woman have been arrested and accused of stealing large amounts of mail as well as burglarizing a residence while the owner was in a nursing home after an investigation in Parke County. According to Parke County Sheriff Justin Cole, his office began receiving reports of […]
vincennespbs.org
Person saved from rollover crash
A rollover accident sent one person to the hospital. The Washington Township Fire Department in Daviess County reports they responded on Monday morning to the crash with entrapment. One person was extricated from a vehicle on it’s top in a ditch. They were taken to Daviess Community Hospital. The...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTHI
Dugger man charged with battery, neglect of a dependent
DUGGER, Ind. (WTHI) - A Dugger, Indiana man, will appear in court next month, facing three felony accusations. Aaron Head, 28, faces charges of domestic battery and neglect of a dependent. The Dugger town marshal and DCS went to a home to investigate child abuse allegations against Head. This led...
wamwamfm.com
Rollover Accident Trapped Driver in Daviess Co.
Yesterday morning, the Washington Township Fire Department responded to a rollover accident with entrapment. Officials were able to get the driver out with the assistance of the Washington City Fire Department. One patient was transported by Daviess Community Hospital with unknown injuries but is believed to be okay today. No...
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Car Crash Near Shelburn
A single-car crash on State Road 63 Tuesday morning killed one person. A 70-year-old Shelburn man, Allen Clough, was driving his truck near County Road 1075 North when something in his truck failed, causing him to lose control. The truck went off the road, hit an embankment, and rolled, ultimately...
vincennespbs.org
Planned road closure in Martin County
A portion of US 50 in Martin County will be closed for a very short time on Thursday. The Indiana Department of Transportation says crews will be performing a bearing restating on the bridge over the East Fork of the White River. US 50 at the bridge in Shoals will...
wamwamfm.com
Daviess County Arrest Report
The Daviess County Sheriff’s Department arrested Stephen Hart, 53, of Vincennes on charges of dealing in methamphetamine, being a habitual traffic violator for life, and resisting law enforcement. No bond was set. Total Jail Population: 157.
WTHI
After a planned summer move, why aren't inmates in the new Vigo County jail yet? Here's what we found out
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - The Vigo County Sheriff's Office is still waiting to move inmates into the new jail. Inmates were originally supposed to be moved to the new jail in July. Sheriff John Plasse says several issues have caused the delay. They include things like:. Replacing cameras. Fixing...
wrul.com
Morris Arrested For Driving On Suspended License And Clay County Warrant
A Wayne County woman wanted out of Clay County was nabbed by Carmi Police Friday afternoon. 32 year old Jennifer Morris, with addresses in both Xenia and Barnhill, was spotted just prior to 5pm by authorities driving a black Nissan Altima and pulled over. A check of the license plate revealed it was registered for a 2007 Dodge van. Upon Morris’ exit of the vehicle, the officer notes in the report he smelled a strong odor of cannabis and noticed a small wooden “one hitter”. At that point, Morris allegedly stated she had a suspended drivers license. When running Morris through dispatch, it was discovered not only did the woman have a suspended license, but also she was wanted out of Clay County on a failure to appear warrant attached to a Possession of Meth charge. She was subsequently arrested and taken to jail where she was searched more extensively by a female corrections officer. That search revealed contraband that tested positive for meth according to the report and was found in Morris’ bra. Morris is behind White County Jail bars, facing charges of Possession of Meth, Driving While License Suspended, Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, Unlawful Use or Possession of a Title Belonging to another Vehicle, and Possessing or Knowingly Bringing Contraband into a Penal Facility. She’s also being held on the Clay County warrant with a total of $1,750 required for her release.
WTHI
'It's a very bad streak, it's cut a lot of people's lives short' - Vigo County sees alarming number of fatal accidents in August
VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Labor Day weekend is just days away, and it's known as one of the most deadly holidays for drivers. Law enforcement is warning drivers to be extra cautious this year. That's after the month of August had an alarming number of fatal accidents in Vigo County.
Comments / 0