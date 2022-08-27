Read full article on original website
ESPN
LIV Golf players asked not to wear logos, can skip pro-am at BMW PGA Championship
The DP World Tour has asked the LIV Golf players scheduled to compete in next month's BMW PGA Championship to refrain from wearing LIV logos on their clothes, according to an email sent to the players from DP World Tour CEO Keith Pelley on Tuesday. In the memo, Pelley informed...
GOLF・
ESPN
Open Champion Cameron Smith says it's 'not fair' LIV golfers are not getting ranking points
British Open champion Cameron Smith said on Wednesday he felt it was unfair that those who joined LIV Golf are not receiving world ranking points and hopes that changes before his exemption into golf's four majors expires. World No. 2 Smith, whose move to LIV Golf was made official this...
GOLF・
ESPN
US Open 2022: Coco Gauff shows off 128 mph serve in second-round win
NEW YORK -- Coco Gauff clocked the third-fastest serve on record in women's US Open history in her second-round win over Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Wednesday. Gauff, 18, fired a serve of 128 mph in the fifth game of the first set -- which Ruse was unable to return despite getting a racket on it. The record serve saved break point with Ruse at advantage at the time, with Gauff going on to close out the game on Arthur Ashe.
ESPN
US Open 2022: Numbers behind Venus and Serena Williams' remarkable careers as they team up for doubles
It's almost impossible imagine tennis without Venus and Serena Williams. The two sisters began their professional careers in 1994 and 1999, respectively, winning many majors and profoundly impacting the sport. But as the saying goes, all good things must come to an end. Serena announced in August via a first-person...
RELATED PEOPLE
ESPN
Sam Querrey retires after first-round loss at US Open
Sam Querrey will always remember his big victories over Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray and Rafael Nadal. He has not had time to process what he'll miss most about being a professional tennis player. Heading into retirement has become a theme at the US Open, and Querrey, a 34-year-old Californian, played...
