Golf

ESPN

US Open 2022: Coco Gauff shows off 128 mph serve in second-round win

NEW YORK -- Coco Gauff clocked the third-fastest serve on record in women's US Open history in her second-round win over Elena-Gabriela Ruse on Wednesday. Gauff, 18, fired a serve of 128 mph in the fifth game of the first set -- which Ruse was unable to return despite getting a racket on it. The record serve saved break point with Ruse at advantage at the time, with Gauff going on to close out the game on Arthur Ashe.
TENNIS

