Ann Arbor, MI

5 Questions facing Michigan football in Week 1

Looking ahead to Week 1 for the Michigan football team, here are five questions the Wolverines must answer. The wait is almost over. Just a few more days until we finally get to see the newest version of the Michigan Wolverines, the defending Big Ten Champions. Expectations are rightfully sky-high...
