‘Extravaganza’ supports Hartford families as they celebrate, prepare for a new school year

Eyewitness News
VIDEO: First day of school for New Britain students
School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. Updated: 2 hours ago. For several years, customers have been complaining about the company’s...
Hartford students get warm welcome on first day back in school
Some Hartford public schools students were surprised on their first day back at school on Monday by members of Calling All Brothers, who cheered and high-fived students as they walked into Sarah J. Rawson Elementary School. As school buses started to roll in, Pastor AJ Johnson from Calling All Brothers...
New school year, old uniforms for New Britain students
NEW BRITAIN, Conn. (WTNH) — Wednesday is the first day of school in several districts, New Britain being one of the biggest. The Hardware City is not just going back to school, but also back to school uniforms. Those first day of school pictures will look a lot alike in New Britain. After a COVID-19 […]
Free haircuts and school supplies at Hartford back-to-school event
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Students in Hartford return to the classroom tomorrow, and to get them ready for their first day, a back-to-school fair was held on Sunday. At the eighth annual “All City” event, students and their families picked up backpacks, school supplies, clothing and toiletries all for free. They were also offered haircuts. […]
Yale Daily News
Yale pre-orientation program draws criticism for clearing local homeless encampment
Yale’s FOCUS orientation program is changing its New Haven partnerships after a local site leader instructed students to remove people’s belongings from a recently-cleared homeless encampment. FOCUS on New Haven, one of the University’s five “Camp Yale” orientation programs for incoming first-year students, is centered around community service...
Eyewitness News
Saint Mary’s Hospital opens serenity suite
WATERBURY, Conn. (WFSB) - The new serenity suite is a room for staff to take care of their mental health. This is a much needed resource after what they have been through during the pandemic. Molly Fallon saw the brunt of Covid-19 from the frontlines at Saint Mary’s. She...
NBC Connecticut
Calling All Brothers to Welcome Hartford Students Back During First Week of School
Today is the first day of school for kids in Hartford. Some kids arriving for classes will be welcomed by members of Calling All Brothers. Pastor AJ Johnson says after a two year break because of COVID-19, the cheers, high fives and energy are returning. "We're just asking men to...
New Britain Herald
New Britain schools ready to welcome back students with exciting new initiatives in the works
NEW BRITAIN – School starts soon, with some exciting new initiatives in the works. Over the summer the Consolidated School District of New Britain (CSDNB) welcomed new Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tony Gasper, who is looking forward to meeting students and teachers over the first few days of the new school year.
Thousands of New Haven students head back to school
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Thousands of kids in New Haven headed back to school Monday, kicking off the 2022-23 school year. It’s a day many children look forward to, including Molly, the daughter of New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker. After a hug from mom and dad, she’s off to class, where she and her […]
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: First day of school for Waterbury students
Eyewitness News is your back-to-school authority. Local high schools deal with football helmet shortage. Experts are warning about student loan forgiveness scams. Police, victim's mother urge for peace after deadly New Haven shooting.
Yale's new police chief has message for campus community and all of New Haven
Anthony Campbell was sworn in last month as Yale University's new police chief. For Campbell, it's a job informed by experiences as both a student at Yale — Campbell graduated from the university in 1995 — and as the former chief of the New Haven Police Department. Campbell...
WTNH.com
Woman fights hunger in Torrington soup kitchen
(WTNH) – The Community Soup Kitchen in Torrington is a community lifeline to many. “We here at the soup kitchen, we serve three meals a day, seven days a week,” said Lisa Hageman, the kitchen’s executive director. “We served 125,000 meals last year.”. Some days, a...
Eyewitness News
Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday
Channel 3 Eyewitness News This Morning at 4:30 a.m. Monday through Friday. School Resource Officer creates before school program as an alternative for disciplined students. At 5:30am, every weekday, some Ansonia high students are already at school, getting a good workout in, courtesy the SRO, Officer Michael Barry. $60 million...
Bristol Press
City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday
BRISTOL – The City of Bristol is giving away free furniture this Saturday as part of their annual “Trash to Treasure.”. The “Trash to Treasure” event will be held Saturday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the city’s public parking lot on Center Square parking lot off Hope Street, adjacent to the Bristol Health Medical Care Center’s parking lot, where the Farmer’s Market is held.
'Thoughtful, kind, very caring' | Community mourns loss of library director, victim of East Granby murder-suicide
EAST GRANBY, Conn. — A community came together in mourning Monday evening in East Granby to remember a very special woman. "To honor a woman who was taken before her time, who did not need to be," said Joan Wright of East Granby. The town's library director, 48-year-old Doreen...
Superintendent: NHPS’s School Year Fell Short By 1 Day
A math error led New Haven to have 179 days of public school this past academic year instead of the state-mandated 180. Now the State Board of Education will decide what to do about it. So New Haven Superintendent of Schools Iline Tracey reported in an email message circulated Tuesday...
Bristol Press
'Pups and Cups' event featuring dogs, food, fun coming to CCSU campus
NEW BRITAIN – Maximus V. Cash, the owner of the dog-breeding company LockJawGlobal, and Daniel Irizarry, owner of Irizarry Bully Camp LLC, are hosting a “Pups and Cups” event on Sunday, Sept. 18, at noon. “We came together to form this event and have the same type...
Accused CT bank robbery couple busted
A man and a woman were arrested in Middletown, accused in a string of hold ups in People’s Bank branches inside of supermarkets in Connecticut
As college students return to Massachusetts campuses, they'll find new abortion care options
College students from around the country are returning to the region. If they're seeking an abortion, even in Massachusetts, the process could be quite different. A new state law ensures public college and university students in Massachusetts have access to medication abortion through the school's own health services, like on campus at UMass Amherst.
southernct.edu
Retired Police Chief Takes on New Role
Retired Southern Police Chief Joseph Dooley, MBA ’10, is joining Wallingford-based public safety company Mutualink as its newest Director of Public Safety and Security Solutions. With more than 41 years of law enforcement experience, including managing public safety of Southern Connecticut State University, Dooley will be a key asset...
Connecticut Public
